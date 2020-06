Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Ready for a New Buildout! Approx 1,700 sqft of space available in a very well constructed and maintained building. Owner is offering up to $20,000 towards a build out for a well qualified tenant and approved lease. Excellent opportunity to upgrade to a nicer newer space with excellent signage near ThedaCare Medical Center, and Shawano Community High School.