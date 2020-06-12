/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
53 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Middleton, WI
$
Amherst
14 Units Available
Springtree Apartments
2615 Amherst Rd, Middleton, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
904 sqft
Within walking distance of the 12/18 West-BeltLine Highway and downtown, this complex offers beautiful and well-equipped units. Each apartment includes built-in dishwashers, private balconies, and walk-thru kitchens with breakfast nooks.
Downtown Middleton
1 Unit Available
Valencia Place
7781 Elmwood Ave, Middleton, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1214 sqft
In Spanish, Valencia means strong and worthy, and that’s exactly what Valencia Place is. Strong on amenities, worthy of your consideration for luxury living.
Middleton Hills
10 Units Available
Stagecoach Trails
6620 Century Avenue, Middleton, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1176 sqft
Stagecoach offers one, two, or three bedroom apartments. Beautiful floor plans, luxury amenities, and a friendly staff that continually strives to meet your every request.
Baskerville
7 Units Available
Overlook Pointe
5405 Century Ave, Middleton, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
907 sqft
Smoke Free Community Overlook Pointe, perfectly situated in the Middleton Neighborhood. In our community Pheasant Branch Conservancy, local parks, beaches, bicycle and hiking trails.
Results within 5 miles of Middleton
21 Units Available
Lincoln Ridge
4 S Lincoln Ridge Dr, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
999 sqft
Lincoln Ridge Apartments are conveniently located near a major thruway with easy access to shopping, entertainment and dinning. Our professional on-site management team is eager to assist you day or night with after-hour emergency maintenance.
51 Units Available
The Laurel at Kilkenny
1101 Connery Cove, Waunakee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1133 sqft
The Laurel at Kilkenny is now under construction! Were currently accepting rental applications for a June 2020 or later move-in date. Hard hat tours start in March.
6 Units Available
Renew 78 West
78 Kessel Ct, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1532 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
7 Units Available
ReNew Madison
6723 Schroeder Rd, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
913 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
7 Units Available
University Row
725 University Row, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1063 sqft
A new community near Hilldale Mall and UW Hospital and Clinics. Spacious apartments with amenities such as a green, interactive rooftop with a fire pit and grill area. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands and decor.
6 Units Available
New Fountains
5401 Williamsburg Way, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
955 sqft
Experience the bliss of good ventilation with open concept design and connecting balconies in units. Landscaped grounds, two pools, sundeck, fitness center, and tennis and volleyball courts. Easy access to US-18 and US-14.
7 Units Available
Heather Downs Apartments
1815 Brittany Pl, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
960 sqft
Heather Downs Apartments is a quiet, secluded, family friendly community. Our generously sized apartments offer plenty of storage and space along with the modern convenience of upgraded amenities and appliances.
1 Unit Available
7626 Midtown Rd
7626 Mid Town Road, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1414 sqft
Take advantage of this short-term lease on Madisons West Side! Sublet from May 1 until June 30th, with options to extend the lease further.
1 Unit Available
6401 Offshore Dr
6401 Offshore Drive, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1500 sqft
Great West side location near Westowne/Memorial High: Google Yorktown Estates for great pictures! *Convenient FIRST FLOOR *Salt Water Pool *24/7 Tanning *Business center, Cyber Lounge *24/7 Fitness Center *FREE daily breakfast *Putting
1 Unit Available
2436 Chalet Gardens Court, 7
2436 Chalet Gardens Court, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$949
900 sqft
2nd floor, Fitchburg 2-bedroom on circle in wooded setting. In-unit washer and dryer, balcony, walk-in closet, air conditioned. 2 parking spaces if needed. Carpeted with wood laminate floors in kitchen and tile/vinyl in bath.
Sunset Village
1 Unit Available
3317 Harvey Street, 5
3317 Harvey Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1000 sqft
1st floor, 2-bedroom unit at 3317 building with hardwoods floors. Great location across from Whole Foods and near UW, VA Hospital and University Ave businesses, backs up to walking/biking trail access to Quarry Park. Tenant pays electric only.
1 Unit Available
32 Heritage Circle, 8
32 Heritage Cir, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$949
895 sqft
2nd floor, comfortably sized unit in convenient, near west, Midvale Heights location with air conditioning, shared balcony, parking spot, and some outdoor green space. Circle is secluded, residents quiet, easy onto Beltline.
1 Unit Available
2444 Chalet Gardens Court, 8
2444 Chalet Gardens Court, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$979
875 sqft
2nd floor, 2-bedroom, 1 bath unit at the end of a cul-de-sac bordered by a wooded natural area. Laundry in-unit, walk-in closet, balcony, air conditioning. Carpeted, with wood laminate and vinyl floors in kitchen and bath.
1 Unit Available
6740 Jacobs Way, 1
6740 Jacobs Way, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
995 sqft
1st floor carpeted unit with wood-burning fireplace, air conditioning, deck, all appliances, and 2-car tandem attached garage. Coin-operated laundry in basement. Tenant pays heat and electric.
1 Unit Available
2413 Chalet Gardens Court, 6
2413 Chalet Gardens Court, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$949
895 sqft
2nd floor unit with walk-in closet, washer/dryer, and balcony on a quiet cul-de-sac which backs onto a natural area. This unit is carpeted with wood laminate floor in the dining room and kitchen and tile in the bath.
1 Unit Available
2426 Chalet Gardens Court, 5
2426 Chalet Gardens Court, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$899
875 sqft
2nd floor Fitchburg 2-bedroom on circle in wooded setting. Balcony, walk-in closet, air conditioned, plus parking! Carpeted with wood laminate/vinyl floors in kitchen and bath. Kitchen has fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal.
1 Unit Available
2361 Chalet Gardens Road, 4
2361 Chalet Gardens Road, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$899
850 sqft
2nd floor unit in a quiet fourplex in a quiet Fitchburg neighborhood. Walk-in closet, balcony, air conditioning. Carpeted, with some wood laminate, vinyl and tile. Kitchen equipped with fridge, stove, dishwasher and disposal.
Sunset Village
1 Unit Available
406 Palomino Lane - 2N
406 Palomino Ln, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
800 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT FOR APPROVED TENANT WITH EXCELLENT CREDIT! 2nd floor, 2-bedroom on quiet near-west lane with parquet hardwood living room floor, some stainless appliances in kitchen AND CENTRAL AC. Bedrooms carpeted for privacy and quiet.
Allied
1 Unit Available
4510 Thurston Lane, 3
4510 Thurston Lane, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$899
875 sqft
1st floor, spacious unit with carpet and wood laminate flooring, walk-in closet, air conditioning, patio, and full kitchen with dishwasher. Laundry and storage in basement, off-street parking in lot. Tenant pays electric only. Pets accepted.
Regent
1 Unit Available
2605 University Avenue, 5
2605 Campus Drive, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$999
800 sqft
1st floor unit near everything, walk, bike, bus! Washers/dryers/laundry just outside your door in 1st floor hallway. Only 1 shared wall neighbor and no second floor neighbor, so quiet. Tenants pay heat/electric.
