14 Apartments for rent in Tumwater, WA with hardwood floors
"Take me to the waterfall, let me walk along the wall. Nice day for a picnic basket; hope my shoes have got good traction. Water makes a scary sound, it wants to pull me, push me down. I better get used to it though; the tide is high the tides is low...It's a nice day at Tumwater falls. If it's not the water then it's nothing at all." (-Mirah, "Tumwater Falls")
Tumwater was settled way back in 1846, when a group of wild-eyed pioneers got it into their heads that they could use the nearby waterfalls to generate power using a giant water wheel. Today, Tumwater is quaint Washington town that nearly 20,000 people call home. This idyllic little piece of rural America is one of the most scenic and beautiful places to live, as it's situated near the southernmost point of Puget Sound and is surrounded by lush greenery.
Tumwater got its name from the native Chinook phrase "tumtum chuck", which means "waterfall" or "water rapids." As you might have figured out by now, the waterways and waterfalls are one of the most prominent features of this little town, and their influence can be found in myriad places. Tumwater is a member of the LOTT Clean Water Alliance, as well as the host of the LOTT Water Education Center at Budd Inlet. Environmentalists, rejoice! Vigilant oversight keeps these waters free of any toxic ooze or polluted yuckiness. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tumwater renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.