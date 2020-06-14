14 Apartments for rent in Tumwater, WA with hardwood floors

"Take me to the waterfall, let me walk along the wall. Nice day for a picnic basket; hope my shoes have got good traction. Water makes a scary sound, it wants to pull me, push me down. I better get used to it though; the tide is high the tides is low...It's a nice day at Tumwater falls. If it's not the water then it's nothing at all." (-Mirah, "Tumwater Falls")

Tumwater was settled way back in 1846, when a group of wild-eyed pioneers got it into their heads that they could use the nearby waterfalls to generate power using a giant water wheel. Today, Tumwater is quaint Washington town that nearly 20,000 people call home. This idyllic little piece of rural America is one of the most scenic and beautiful places to live, as it's situated near the southernmost point of Puget Sound and is surrounded by lush greenery.

Tumwater got its name from the native Chinook phrase "tumtum chuck", which means "waterfall" or "water rapids." As you might have figured out by now, the waterways and waterfalls are one of the most prominent features of this little town, and their influence can be found in myriad places. Tumwater is a member of the LOTT Clean Water Alliance, as well as the host of the LOTT Water Education Center at Budd Inlet. Environmentalists, rejoice! Vigilant oversight keeps these waters free of any toxic ooze or polluted yuckiness.