2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
23 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pasco, WA
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
11 Units Available
The Crossings at Chapel Hill
6626 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1268 sqft
Our welcoming community features stylish and sophisticated one, two, and three bedroom floorplans located close to premiere neighborhood shopping and entertainment. The staff welcomes you to homes that are by far the largest in the area.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
2 Units Available
Kamden Place
1919 West Jay Street, Pasco, WA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1022 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kamden Place in Pasco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
7 Units Available
The Broadmoor Apartments
10305 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1093 sqft
Welcome to Highlander Apartments. Where you'll find affordable community living in a beautiful quiet secluded atmosphere, with friendly management and staff. Located in a superb Central Kennewick location.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1615 N. 13th Av. Unit A
1615 North 13th Avenue, Pasco, WA
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
New downstairs apartment in Pasco - This fully remodeled, all new downstairs apartment in a fourplex is move-in ready! Upon entry you have a very large living room that flows to the dining area and fully remodeled kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Pasco
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Island View Apartments
1529 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1098 sqft
Located in Richland, Washington, Island View offers beautiful one- and two-bedroom homes with a relaxing, riverfront lifestyle that is unmatched in the Tri-Cities.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Arborpointe
302 Greentree Ct, Richland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
850 sqft
Arborpointe offers spacious one-, two-, and three bedroom apartment homes with a wide range of amenities including an outdoor pool, cardio workout room, and a beautiful lounge area. Our location and plush landscaping is park-like.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Evergreen Ridge
1775 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
943 sqft
Evergreen Ridge Apartments for rent in Richland, Washington, boasts the best views in town! Situated in the middle of the Tri-Cities, Evergreen Ridge offers comfort and convenience in one of the best locations! Experience an array of outdoor
Results within 5 miles of Pasco
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Badger Mountain Ranch
451 Westcliffe Boulevard, Richland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1098 sqft
Nestled in a great South Richland neighborhood, Badger Mountain Ranch offers brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Aspen Hills
803 S Olympia St, Kennewick, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ Experience charm at Aspen Hills in our newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Kennewick, Washington.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Sage Creek
4302 W Hood Ave, Kennewick, WA
2 Bedrooms
$909
913 sqft
Sage Creek Apartments for rent in Kennewick, Washington offers one-, and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Seasons on 4th Avenue
8180 W 4th Ave, Kennewick, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1137 sqft
8180 W. 4th Avenue Available 06/26/20 - Our 2 bedroom/2 bathrooms have 1137 square feet perfectly laid out to maximize your space. The master bedroom has a big bay window and an extra large walk-in closet.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
4 Units Available
Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes
5225 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1154 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. An oasis in central Kennewick, a vibrant new lifestyle awaits. Embrace it.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
4 Units Available
Highlander Apartments
3030 W 4th Ave, Kennewick, WA
2 Bedrooms
$890
949 sqft
With a convenient location, friendly staff, and wonderful community amenities, Highlander offers affordable community living in a beautiful, quiet secluded atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
3 Units Available
Jadwin Stevens
1851 Jadwin Avenue, Richland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
931 sqft
Centrally located between Jadwin Avenue and Stevens Drive in north Richland, Jadwin Stevens is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, Hanford High School, and all of north Richlands Hanford and PNNL related activities.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
8 Units Available
The Commons
2894 Salk Avenue, Richland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
934 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Commons in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Regency Park
3003 Queensgate Dr, Richland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1186 sqft
Welcome Home To Regency Park at Queensgate Welcome home to Regency Park at Queensgate Apartment Homes in the Tri-Cities neighborhood of Richland, Washington! We are a beautiful community with rustic craftsmanship, spacious units, luxurious finishes
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Maple Ridge
69 Jadwin Ave, Richland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$989
824 sqft
Maple Ridge Apartments for rent in Richland, Washington, pet friendly offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Our community amenities include a fitness studio, two laundry facilities, two pools, and two sport courts.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
$
3 Units Available
The Lofts at Innovation Center
2895 Pauling Ave, Richland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts at Innovation Center in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Crown Village
445 N Volland St, Kennewick, WA
2 Bedrooms
$950
830 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ Located in the heart of Kennewick’s wine county, Crown Village Apartments offers one or two-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Lakeside
5100 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1086 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ Lakeside Apartments offer a relaxing lifestyle in the heart of Kennewick.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2304 Boulder St
2304 Boulder Street, Richland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1034 sqft
2304 Boulder St Available 07/17/20 2304 Boulder St - GREAT LOCATION!!! Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a den. Nice sized fully fenced in backyard and easy access to the bypass highway. Laundry room with Washer and Dryer.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7813 W. 6th Ave.
7813 West 6th Avenue, Kennewick, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1152 sqft
7813 W. 6th Ave.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
1913 Hoxie Ave
1913 Hoxie Avenue, Richland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$825
900 sqft
Available for Rent is a newly remodeled, upstairs Unit in Richland. The interior is very big and spacious. It boasts almost 900 sqft. Both rooms are roomy, and it also has a little balcony. Kitchen is very open and has a little bar area.
