2 bed 2 bath apartments
11 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Pasco, WA
7 Units Available
The Broadmoor Apartments
10305 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1093 sqft
Welcome to Highlander Apartments. Where you'll find affordable community living in a beautiful quiet secluded atmosphere, with friendly management and staff. Located in a superb Central Kennewick location.
12 Units Available
The Crossings at Chapel Hill
6626 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1268 sqft
Our welcoming community features stylish and sophisticated one, two, and three bedroom floorplans located close to premiere neighborhood shopping and entertainment. The staff welcomes you to homes that are by far the largest in the area.
Results within 1 mile of Pasco
5 Units Available
Island View Apartments
1529 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1098 sqft
Located in Richland, Washington, Island View offers beautiful one- and two-bedroom homes with a relaxing, riverfront lifestyle that is unmatched in the Tri-Cities.
Results within 5 miles of Pasco
1 Unit Available
Seasons on 4th Avenue
8180 W 4th Ave, Kennewick, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1137 sqft
8180 W. 4th Avenue Available 06/26/20 - Our 2 bedroom/2 bathrooms have 1137 square feet perfectly laid out to maximize your space. The master bedroom has a big bay window and an extra large walk-in closet.
4 Units Available
Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes
5225 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1154 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. An oasis in central Kennewick, a vibrant new lifestyle awaits. Embrace it.
5 Units Available
Badger Mountain Ranch
451 Westcliffe Boulevard, Richland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1098 sqft
Nestled in a great South Richland neighborhood, Badger Mountain Ranch offers brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for rent.
8 Units Available
The Commons
2894 Salk Avenue, Richland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
934 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Commons in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
11 Units Available
Regency Park
3003 Queensgate Dr, Richland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1186 sqft
Welcome Home To Regency Park at Queensgate Welcome home to Regency Park at Queensgate Apartment Homes in the Tri-Cities neighborhood of Richland, Washington! We are a beautiful community with rustic craftsmanship, spacious units, luxurious finishes
3 Units Available
The Lofts at Innovation Center
2895 Pauling Ave, Richland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts at Innovation Center in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Lakeside
5100 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1086 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ Lakeside Apartments offer a relaxing lifestyle in the heart of Kennewick.
1 Unit Available
7813 W. 6th Ave.
7813 West 6th Avenue, Kennewick, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1152 sqft
7813 W. 6th Ave.
