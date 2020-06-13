140 Apartments for rent in Fife, WA with balcony
Fife, Washington, has come a long way from the days when only 135 people called it home and the highlight of the town was a dance hall with a balloon roof. It started as a crossroads in a valley filled with farmers, markets and shops -- and that's still what it's known for, even if it's on a bigger scale now.
Today, Fife is a pleasant suburb of Tacoma, WA, home to just more than 9,000 residents. Incorporated in 1957, the town is in a low, tide flat area. It may have been named for a well-regarded Tacoma lawyer, but Fife is very much its own place. The town has many businesses, as well as manufacturing facilities, fast food dining and small cafes, and a casino. As always, the town is a convenient crossroads, close to the Port of Tacoma, Interstate highway 5, and Highway 167. As a transportation hub, the town has welcomed many freight forwarding companies, as well as businesses devoted to travelers. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fife renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.