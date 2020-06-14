Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:38 PM

45 Apartments for rent in Stafford Courthouse, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Stafford Courthouse renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
108 DAVIDSON STREET
108 Davidson Street, Stafford Courthouse, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2222 sqft
End unit 3 level TH with many upgrades to list. Fully finished walkout basement with spacious rec room, extra room with closet NTC. Granite kitchen counter tops & tile floors. Hardwood floors on LR, DR and FR. Huge master BR w/large W/I closet.
Results within 1 mile of Stafford Courthouse

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
104 Blackgum Ct
104 Blackgum Ct, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2616 sqft
Beautiful 3 level town home in the amazing Embrey Mill neighborhood. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops, espresso cabinets and stunning back splash. Elegant hardwood floors throughout main level.

1 of 47

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Greenridge
1 Unit Available
7 Greenhaven Ct.
7 Greenhaven Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2746 sqft
7 Greenhaven Ct. Available 07/01/20 STUNNING HOME - POOL, HOT TUB & OUTDOOR BAR - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING - POOL & HOT TUB & OUTDOOR BAR (pool service included). Put this one on your list. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, huge finished basement.
Results within 5 miles of Stafford Courthouse
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
4 Units Available
Carriage Pointe at Aquia
225 White Pine Cir, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
15 Blue Spruce Circle
15 Blue Spruce Circle, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3280 sqft
15 Blue Spruce Circle Available 07/15/20 GORGEOUS STAFFORD HOME - AUTUMN RIDGE - This home is beautifully maintained. Located on a cul-de-sac street in Autumn Ridge, its an easy walk to HH Poole Middle School. 5 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
23 Saint Richards Court
23 Saint Richards Court, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,150
5524 sqft
23 Saint Richards Court Available 07/01/20 Stunning Home in Mountain View High School District - Stafford - This home is over 5000 sqft and has been meticulously maintained. Formal entry foyer with sitting room and dining room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
419 Foxglove Way Apt 105
419 Foxglove Way, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2220 sqft
EMBREY MILL TOWNHOUSE (CONDO) - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY - Stunning 3 level, 2220sqft townhouse with 1 car garage. Almost new! 3 bedrooms on the upper level. Loads of bright large windows. Master bedroom with tray ceiling. Huge walk in closet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Leeland Station
1 Unit Available
83 Walnut Farms Pkwy
83 Walnut Farms Parkway, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3204 sqft
83 Walnut Farms Pkwy - Well maintained colonial in Leeland Station. Home has open floor plan. Family room w/lots of windows and fireplace. Kitchen w/island & eat in area. Separate dining room. Living room. Hardwood flooring on most of the main level.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3 Hot Springs Way
3 Hot Springs Way, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2240 sqft
3 Hot Springs Way Available 08/05/20 STAFFORD - NEAT & CLEAN AND MINUTES TO QUANTICO - Neat and clean 5 bedroom home in Widewater Village. Minutes to Quantico. Formal dining and living with hardwood floors.

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
110 Olympic Drive
110 Olympic Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2208 sqft
North Stafford's Finest Colonial In Widewater Village! - Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial Home Located In The Widewater Village Community.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
115 Brookewood Dr
115 Brookwood Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1781 sqft
South Stafford brick rambler with a finished basement. Beautiful hardwood floors . 3 bedrooms all on 1 level, large family room, kitchen open w/ wood stove, huge brick patio. Master with separate entrance. Home is very well maintained.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
101 LUCAS LANE
101 Lucas Place, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2252 sqft
Beautiful End Unit Townhome situated in the Stafford Woodstream Community, don't miss out to live in an exclusive community. 3-Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 half bath. Stainless steel appliances, gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Hampton Oaks
1 Unit Available
112 HEALY COURT
112 Healy Court, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2059 sqft
Wonderful end unit townhouse on large corner lot backing to tree's. Large deck, fenced rear yard, patio. Updated kitchen. Gorgeous hardwood floors, breakfast nook and huge family room. Finished basement with den.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Hampton Oaks
1 Unit Available
101 HEALY COURT
101 Healy Court, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1467 sqft
Gorgeous townhouse in desirable Hampton Oaks! Fully fenced rear yard with a patio and deck. Relaxing scenic wooded views from your private backyard.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
307 WOODSTREAM BOULEVARD
307 Woodstream Boulevard, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2482 sqft
Wow, what a beautiful end unit townhome. This one won't last long. Three finished levels, with walk out and 2 car garage. 3 bedrooms with 3 full and 1 half bath. Hardwood flooring , stainless steel appliances and granite counters.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
3107 VOYAGE DRIVE
3107 Voyage Drive, Aquia Harbour, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2580 sqft
Beautiful home located in highly sought-after Aquia Harbor. Security guard on duty. Updates Throughout - Large Flat Lot! Wood floors throughout main level. 4 Bedroom 3.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Park Ridge
1 Unit Available
8 TAMIS COURT
8 Tamis Court, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2001 sqft
Gorgeous, Spacious Rambler in Park Ridge on Cul De Sac. 4Bedrooms 2.5Bath. Beautiful Hardwood Floors, spacious, open floor plan, Cozy Fireplace. Large Deck overlooking yard and Shed. Full Bed & Bath in Basement. Tons of Storage Space.

1 of 36

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
33 Iron Master Drive
33 Iron Master Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
3021 sqft
33 Iron Master Drive Available 07/01/20 STAFFORD - COLONIAL FORGE NEIGHBORHOOD - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in sought after Colonial Forge neighborhood. This home is 3 fully finished levels, basement with recreation room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
102 BREAKERS EDGE COURT
102 Breakers Edge Court, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1692 sqft
Ready for new tenants! 3 level brick townhouse near Quantico, Shopping, 95 & more! Three finished levels, 2 master suites Upstairs w/ full bathrooms. hardwood floors throughout main level. Rear deck overlooking the fenced in back yard.

1 of 41

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
109 Windjammer Court
109 Windjammer Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2020 sqft
TOWNHOUSE - CLOSE TO QUANTICO - SPOTLESS! - Spotless and ready to occupy! This 3 fully finished level townhouse is only a few short minutes to Quantico. Handy to I95 and Stafford shops and restaurants too.

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
1017 BAYVIEW OVERLOOK DRIVE
1017 Bayview Overlook, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3528 sqft
Beautiful brick colonial ready for move in! This gorgeous home sits on over 2 acres of wooded land. 5 bedrooms/ 2 Full baths on upper level. Open kitchen with Stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops, wood flooring.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
1 WOODBERRY COURT
1 Woodberry Court, Falmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2305 sqft
4 BED/3 BATH RENTAL IN SOUTH STAFFORD! RECENTLY UPDATED TO GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WOOD FLOORS, NEW WINDOWS IN THIS ALL BRICK HOME! SS APPLIANCES, MOSAIC GLASS BACKSPLASH, UPDATED BATHROOMS! ENJOY LIVING IN A BEAUTIFUL QUIET HOME CLOSE TO EVERYTHING!
Results within 10 miles of Stafford Courthouse
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
Townsend Square
1100 Townsend Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1000 sqft
Townsend Square off the Jefferson Davis Parkway in Fredericksburg, VA, offers a balance of classic style and modern upgrades. Open kitchen bar, large windows and new countertops create a light, bright lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
6 Units Available
Shenandoah Station
19330 Belleau Wood Dr, Triangle, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
964 sqft
Tucked away in a park-like setting, Shenandoah Station Apartments offer the area's best for less. Located adjacent to the Marine Base, a daily walk or bike ride takes only minutes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Stafford Courthouse, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Stafford Courthouse renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

