Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

61 Apartments for rent in Stafford Courthouse, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes
140 Abberly Drive, Stafford Courthouse, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes!Live differently! Bringing forth a wonderful host of amenities, extremely spacious floor plans, and excellent services, Abberly Waterstone Apartments is a new and vibrant community that brings luxury
Results within 1 mile of Stafford Courthouse
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
12 Units Available
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1110 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Sweetgum Court
110 Sweetgum Ct, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1924 sqft
110 Sweetgum Court Available 07/01/20 Embrey Mill's Finest! - Embrey Mill's Finest! A North Stafford Location - 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
10 FOREST VISTA LANE
10 Forest Vista Lane, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3566 sqft
Lovely brick-front colonial with beautiful landscaping, a private deck overlooking a lovely backyard. Over 3500 finished square feet of living space. Spacious bedrooms plus two additional flex rooms plus rec room in the finished basement.

1 of 47

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Greenridge
1 Unit Available
7 Greenhaven Ct.
7 Greenhaven Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2746 sqft
7 Greenhaven Ct. Available 07/01/20 STUNNING HOME - POOL, HOT TUB & OUTDOOR BAR - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING - POOL & HOT TUB & OUTDOOR BAR (pool service included). Put this one on your list. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, huge finished basement.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8 WOODLOT COURT
8 Woodlot Court, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2996 sqft
Tenant backed out. NO PETS.

1 of 7

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
108 TORBERT LOOP
108 Torbert Loop, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1902 sqft
Fabulous 3 Finished Levels 4 BED ROOM 3 FULL BATH townhouse in Stone River. Open main floor plan, Showing Hardwood & Oversized Shower in Master Bath. Updated Large Kitchen, Upgraded & Large Master bedroom & Big Walk in Closet.
Results within 5 miles of Stafford Courthouse
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Carriage Pointe at Aquia
225 White Pine Cir, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
The Pointe at Stafford
300 Park Ridge Ct, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
950 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the Historical District. Furnished apartments available. On-site pool, playground, gym, dog park and coffee bar. Apartments feature large walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
115 Brookewood Dr
115 Brookwood Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2131 sqft
South Stafford brick rambler with a finished basement. Beautiful hardwood floors . 3 bedrooms all on 1 level, large family room, kitchen open w/ wood stove, huge brick patio. Master with separate entrance. Home is very well maintained.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3222 Titanic Dr
3222 Titanic Drive, Aquia Harbour, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2096 sqft
Gorgeous colonial in sought after Aquia Harbor. Features beautiful tile throughout main level & master bedroom. Separate dining room/ living (w/wood burning fireplace)/ formal living room.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15 Blue Spruce Circle
15 Blue Spruce Circle, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3280 sqft
15 Blue Spruce Circle Available 07/15/20 GORGEOUS STAFFORD HOME - AUTUMN RIDGE - This home is beautifully maintained. Located on a cul-de-sac street in Autumn Ridge, its an easy walk to HH Poole Middle School. 5 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
419 Foxglove Way Apt 105
419 Foxglove Way, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2220 sqft
EMBREY MILL TOWNHOUSE (CONDO) - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY - Stunning 3 level, 2220sqft townhouse with 1 car garage. Almost new! 3 bedrooms on the upper level. Loads of bright large windows. Master bedroom with tray ceiling. Huge walk in closet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Leeland Station
1 Unit Available
83 Walnut Farms Pkwy
83 Walnut Farms Parkway, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3204 sqft
83 Walnut Farms Pkwy - Well maintained colonial in Leeland Station. Home has open floor plan. Family room w/lots of windows and fireplace. Kitchen w/island & eat in area. Separate dining room. Living room. Hardwood flooring on most of the main level.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
53 Bryant Blvd
53 Bryant Boulevard, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
53 Bryant Blvd Available 08/01/20 STAFFORD - 4 BEDROOM HOME - NO HOA - Beautifully recently renovated split level home. Walking distance to Mountain View High School. Huge fully fenced back yard. Multi-tier deck.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
826 Coastal Avenue
826 Coastal Ave, Aquia Harbour, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3808 sqft
826 Coastal Avenue Available 08/05/20 EMBREY MILL - STAFFORD - Beautiful single family 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Embrey Mill community.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
122 Jib Drive
122 Jib Drive, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
3456 sqft
122 Jib Drive Available 08/05/20 LARGE 5 BEDROOM HOME ON 2 ACRES - STAFFORD - CLOSE TO MARINA - So much space! 2 acre lot.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
113 Matthew Court
113 Matthew Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
113 Matthew Court Available 08/01/20 FULLY FURNISHED - SHORT TERM (6+ MONTHS) AVAILABLE - FULLY FURNISHED WITH EVERYTHING NEEDED (PLATES, CUTLERY & MORE). Just move in! Owner negotiable on lease term with minimum approx 8 months.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3 Hot Springs Way
3 Hot Springs Way, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2240 sqft
3 Hot Springs Way Available 08/05/20 STAFFORD - NEAT & CLEAN AND MINUTES TO QUANTICO - Neat and clean 5 bedroom home in Widewater Village. Minutes to Quantico. Formal dining and living with hardwood floors.

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Olympic Drive
110 Olympic Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2208 sqft
North Stafford's Finest Colonial In Widewater Village! - Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial Home Located In The Widewater Village Community.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Providence Street
205 Providence Street, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1624 sqft
Central Stafford Location - Close to Quantico - Bright, airy townhouse. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Eat in kitchen with plenty of room for dining table. Master bedroom has skylights, master bath and walk-in closet! Backs to trees.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Hampton Oaks
1 Unit Available
112 HEALY COURT
112 Healy Court, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2059 sqft
Wonderful end unit townhouse on large corner lot backing to tree's. Large deck, fenced rear yard, patio. Updated kitchen. Gorgeous hardwood floors, breakfast nook and huge family room. Finished basement with den.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
803 SEDGWICK COURT
803 Sedgewick Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1506 sqft
Beautiful Townhome located in Stafford, Va. 3bed, 2.5 ba. Beautiful kitchen, granite counter tops, s/s appliances. Large deck off living room. Fully finished basement -walk out to fenced in yard. Located in Stone River Neighborhood off Rt.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2 GLENDALE DRIVE
2 Glendale Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2275 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom detached home in Glenwood Forest! This home has granite counter tops, a covered porch, large deck, fully fenced yard, spacious lot, and a garage with plenty of storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Stafford Courthouse, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Stafford Courthouse renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

