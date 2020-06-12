/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
18 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Stafford Courthouse, VA
Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes
140 Abberly Drive, Stafford Courthouse, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1307 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes!Live differently! Bringing forth a wonderful host of amenities, extremely spacious floor plans, and excellent services, Abberly Waterstone Apartments is a new and vibrant community that brings luxury
Results within 1 mile of Stafford Courthouse
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
930 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.
Results within 5 miles of Stafford Courthouse
Carriage Pointe at Aquia
225 White Pine Cir, Aquia Harbour, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
990 sqft
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
The Pointe at Stafford
300 Park Ridge Ct, Aquia Harbour, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
950 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the Historical District. Furnished apartments available. On-site pool, playground, gym, dog park and coffee bar. Apartments feature large walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.
205 Providence Street
205 Providence Street, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1624 sqft
Central Stafford Location - Close to Quantico - Bright, airy townhouse. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Eat in kitchen with plenty of room for dining table. Master bedroom has skylights, master bath and walk-in closet! Backs to trees.
117 MADISON COURT
117 Madison Court, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1248 sqft
Fantastic and affordable. This home is in a great location. 3 finished levels, fenced back yard. Must have at least 600 credit score. Income must be at least $4000 a month which is 3 times the rent. Must have good rental history.
200 GROSVENOR LANE
200 Grosvenor Lane, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
919 sqft
AVAILABLE 06/29/2020...LOCATED CLOSE TO ONVILLE SECURITY GATE AT QUANTICO LEADS TO WEAPONS TRANING BATALLION, TBS , NCIS, FBI AND DEA. NO NEED TO GET ON I95. This Second Level unit w/2 good size bedrooms w/2 full baths is the perfect home.
1007 HIGHPOINTE BOULEVARD
1007 Highpointe Boulevard, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
Beautiful townhome ready for move in! Fresh paint, brand new carpets, professionally cleaned! This gorgeous home is located minutes from 95, commuter lots, Quanitco & much more! Features 2 large master suites with separate FULL baths.
206 WIND RIDGE DRIVE
206 Wind Ridge Drive, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
902 sqft
Gorgeous 2BR townhouse w/ fireplace in living room. Large master bedroom with full bath. Fully fenced yard. Conveniently located near Quantico MCB, schools and shopping, 2 assigned parking spaces. Pets accepted on a case by case basis.
Results within 10 miles of Stafford Courthouse
Townsend Square
1100 Townsend Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
894 sqft
Townsend Square off the Jefferson Davis Parkway in Fredericksburg, VA, offers a balance of classic style and modern upgrades. Open kitchen bar, large windows and new countertops create a light, bright lifestyle.
Shenandoah Station
19330 Belleau Wood Dr, Triangle, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
964 sqft
Tucked away in a park-like setting, Shenandoah Station Apartments offer the area's best for less. Located adjacent to the Marine Base, a daily walk or bike ride takes only minutes.
Celebrate Virginia
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1172 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with designer lighting and wood-plank flooring. Property highlights include a 10,000 square-foot clubhouse, saltwater pool, and pet spa. Near I-95. Shop at Cosner's Corner during free time.
Valor Apartment Homes
1150 Noble Way, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1166 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
1446 KENMORE AVENUE
1446 Kenmore Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1144 sqft
Charming townhome centrally located in Downtown Fredericksburg off Kenmore Ave. This beautiful home features 2 bedroom & 1.5 bathroom. Home is tenant occupied until 7/31. No showings / access into home while occupied due to covid-19.
1314 KENMORE AVENUE
1314 Kenmore Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1190 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1314 KENMORE AVENUE in Fredericksburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
171 FARRELL LANE
171 Farrell Lane, Spotsylvania County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1080 sqft
Cute Brick Townhouse just minutes from Beautiful Downtown Fredericksburg and VRE. Freshened and ready for you! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Huge space for spreading out for dining, crafts, games...
Downtown Fredericksburg
202 HANOVER STREET
202 Hanover Street, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Perfect location on the corner of Caroline Street and Hanover Street in downtown Fredericksburg. This spacious apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, dishwasher, great views of downtown from the apartment, and only blocks from the VRE.
904 ROFFMAN ROAD
904 Roffman Road, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
Recently renovated, New floors freshly painted 2 bedroom 1 and one half bath town house in a great location close to the central park shopping area.
