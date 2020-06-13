Apartment List
31 Apartments for rent in Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA with balcony

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
Brittany Commons Apartments
10122 Kensal Way, Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1313 sqft
Luxurious community features BBQ grill, dog park, gym and tennis court. Residents live in units with fireplace, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Located close to shopping, dining and nightlife options.

1 of 17

Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
8012 PEMBROKE CIRCLE
8012 Pembroke Circle, Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2080 sqft
Charming Colonial on a secluded 2-acre lot! Well-maintained with a spacious living area and open kitchen. 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Large master bedroom with full bath. Beautiful deck with gazebo overlooking secluded woods.
Results within 5 miles of Spotsylvania Courthouse
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
11 Units Available
Breezewood
10502 Rising Ridge Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
990 sqft
Breezewood offers relaxing resort-style living and we know that you are selective when it comes to leisure time. This is why Breezewood was designed to allow you to take full advantage of your surroundings.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:33am
6 Units Available
Greens of Salem Run
5600 Salem Run Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
1734 sqft
Convenient to I-95. Also near Central Park and Spotsylvania Mall. Spacious townhomes with carpeted floors, walk-in closets, eat-in kitchens, and private patios or balconies. Property offers extensive leisure facilities and ample resident and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Kilburn Crossing
6601 Charmed Way, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1375 sqft
Luxurious units feature washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and gourmet kitchen. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, car wash area and volleyball court. Excellent location close to Route 3, I-95 and Virginia Railway Express.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
28 Units Available
Silver Collection at Cosner’s Corner
9500 Silver Collection Circle, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1398 sqft
Resort-style living in Cosner East. Apartments equipped with top-of-the-line features which include quartz countertops, wood plank flooring and over-sized shower heads. Community boasts massive clubhouse alongside yoga studios and a private spa.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Mark at Salem Station
11132 Sunburst Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1196 sqft
Situated in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg with access to historic sites and Loriella Park. Luxury community includes pool and sundeck. Units feature washer and dryer, energy efficient kitchen and storage.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
203 Units Available
The Kingson
4900 Allertow Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1461 sqft
Inspired Living. It all comes down to balance. So, at the end of the day, leave the cares of work and come home to relax in one of our one, two or three bedroom apartments near downtown Fredericksburg.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Abberly at Southpoint
10500 Abberly Village Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You’re invited to experience life through a new point of view–the Abberly at Southpoint way! Located in Fredericksburg, VA, our upscale community offers luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that take your lifestyle to a whole new level.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
10701 Holleybrooke Dr
10701 Holleybrooke Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1676 sqft
Beautiful freshly remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom split level home in the Holleybrooke subdivision. Brand new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Spacious deck and huge yard to enjoy the great outdoors. No pets.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10652 Wakeman Drive
10652 Wakeman Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1726 sqft
Three story town house - Close to Massaponax Shopping/Restaurantes - Lovely three floor town house with views of scenic water front. New carpet throughout the home. The entire home has been freshly painted.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7203 PULLEN DRIVE
7203 Pullen Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1440 sqft
Charming colonial style home. Location is convenient to shopping & schools. There is a large master suite, private rear yard, and a realzing country front porch. 30min~ to Quatico, Fort AP Hill, Woodbridge, & Culpeper.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11708 GERANIUM STREET
11708 Geranium Street, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1744 sqft
One Level Living at its finest!!! Spacious 3 bedrooms & 3 Full Baths, gleaming hardwood floors in living area, beautiful Fireplace in Family, 2 car garage, Deck with serene wooded backyard. No pets allowed.
Results within 10 miles of Spotsylvania Courthouse
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
18 Units Available
Camden Hills
136 Wellington Lakes Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1000 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include air conditioning, walk-in closets, carpet and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and trash valet. Great location between Business Hwy 1 and Jefferson Davis Hwy.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Crossroads Station
3120 Crossroads Station Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
953 sqft
The Perfect Stop. You Have Arrived. Take A Virtual Tour Today! Here’s your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fredericksburg, VA--the brand new Crossroads Station Apartments.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Celebrate Virginia
39 Units Available
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1398 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with designer lighting and wood-plank flooring. Property highlights include a 10,000 square-foot clubhouse, saltwater pool, and pet spa. Near I-95. Shop at Cosner's Corner during free time.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Contact for Availability
Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg
2000 Woodlyn Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Welcome to Riverwoods Apartments Homes of Fredericksburg, an intimate community located just outside of historic Old Town Fredericksburg, with almost immediate access to most major roadways in the area.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
4 Units Available
Valor Apartment Homes
1150 Noble Way, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1342 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
10112 Fullerton Ct
10112 Fullerton Court, Spotsylvania County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3576 sqft
GORGEOUS single family home in Colechester Village. Minutes from 95, Spotsy hospital, shopping, VRE & much more! Kitchen features Stainless steel appliances, separate dining room, large living room w/gas fireplace. Basement with room and kitchenette.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1409 Hearthstone Dr
1409 Hearthstone Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2592 sqft
GORGEOUS 4 Br in Village of Idlewild! Beautiful and spacious at 2,592 sq. ft. master suite, washer, dryer, patio out back w/1 car garage street access. Close to I-95, shopping, schools, downtown Fredericksburg, unfinished basement great for storage.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
124 Royal Crescent Way
124 Royal Crescent Way, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2854 sqft
Beautiful colonial in sought after Stafford Lakes, culdesac location, fenced back yard, beautiful stone patio, Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen & large center island..large family room with additional flex room on first floor..

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1113 Walker Dr
1113 Walker Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2735 sqft
Excellent location and excellent conditions. Formal living and dining rooms, family room with fireplace. Ample kitchen with pantry, silestone counters and breakfast area. Hardwood floors in all main level.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9520 HICKORY HILL DRIVE
9520 Hickory Hill Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1590 sqft
3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths on 3 levels with extra living space in the basement. Home features hardwood floors, updated stainless steel appliances, and a sizable master bedroom and master bathroom with a large soaking tub.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4626 PLANK ROAD
4626 Plank Road, Spotsylvania County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
3304 sqft
Almost 1 Acres of Land!Use for Residential/Commercial!Conveniently located on Route 3!Hardwood floors throughout!Separate Dinning room, Living area and Family room!Very Long Drive, park upto 5-7 Cars easily>UPPER LEVEL IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR RENT
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Spotsylvania Courthouse renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

