/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM
28 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Washington, UT
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Green Springs
1 Unit Available
214 Cactus Lane #4
214 Cactus Ln, Washington, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
1079 sqft
Cactus Lane - A 2 bed 2 bath home in the Pine View High School District. NO Pets NO Smoking All applicants over 18 years old must fill out their own application. Applications can be found at utah1st.com/vacancies No Pets Allowed (RLNE5849177)
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
2692 E Clear Point Drive
2692 Clear Point Drive, Washington, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2058 sqft
2692 E Clear Point Drive Available 06/22/20 Stunning Coral Canyon Home with 2-Bedrooms + Den and Breathtaking Views - Tranquility at its finest! This home sits high above open space on a large corner lot offering stunning views and privacy, large
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
953 North Slow Creek Lane
953 Slow Creek Lane, Washington, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1425 sqft
953 North Slow Creek Lane Available 07/10/20 Home in Coral Canyon - 2 Bedroom Plus Den, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Coral Canyon Home - Cute home for rent. Fully fenced yard.
Results within 1 mile of Washington
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2990 E Riverside Dr 101
2990 Riverside Drive, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
810 sqft
2990 E Riverside Dr 101 Available 07/01/20 2990 E Riverside Dr Beautiful 55+ Community - Active 55+ community with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Quiet and close to everything. Beautiful home with large marter bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Washington
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
444 Sunland Dr. #29
444 Sunland Drive, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
444 Sunland Dr. #29 Available 06/15/20 Village Townhome - Nice 2 bed 1.5 bath in The Village Townhomes South. Washer and Dryer included. Updated lighting, newer appliances, tons of storage, huge walk-in master closet, big back patio.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown St. George
1 Unit Available
55 South 200 East #301
55 South 200 East, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1000 sqft
55 South 200 East #301 Available 07/10/20 2 Bedroom Town Home - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Covered Parking. Washer/Dryer Hookups. Great Location. Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1178 E 300 S #B203
1178 East 300 South, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
1178 E 300 S #B203 Available 06/19/20 La Paloma Condo with 2-Bedrooms and 2-Bathrooms - This 2-bedroom and 2-bathroom condo is in the La Paloma Condos. Fresh paint throughout. Close to shopping, Dixie State University, and Restaurants.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
156 West 500 South #5
156 W 500 S, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1000 sqft
156 West 500 South #5 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom Town Home w/ 2 Car Garage - 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, Covered Parking. One Level. Great Location, Down Town. Close to Shopping.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
462 W 300 N #21
462 West 300 North, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
1021 sqft
Fully remodeled 2 bed/2 bath Downtown and Close to Everything! - Downtown St. George, bike or walk to shopping and restaurants. Remodel just completed on this cute 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo in a quiet complex.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
156 West 500 South #17
156 West 500 South, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1000 sqft
Affordable Spacious Two Bedroom for Rent! - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, Covered Parking. One Level. Great Location, Down Town. Close to Shopping. Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
325 N Main Street #1
325 N Main St, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$999
1000 sqft
Downtown 2 bedroom / 1 bath Unit - Water included! - This charming single story complex has a 2 bedroom unit with newer flooring, carpeting, window blinds and lots of natural light.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1050 E Brigham Rd #20
1050 East Brigham Road, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1140 sqft
55 and older, Fully Furnished, 2 bed 2 bath for rent - This Fully furnished rental is available June 5th, 2020.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
150 N 3700 W #152
150 N 3700 W, Hurricane, UT
2 Bedrooms
$775
527 sqft
Beautiful remodeled park model home - Recently remodeled park model home for rent! Home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
161 W 950 S E9
161 West 950 South, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
161 W 950 S E9 Available 07/08/20 VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS! at the Garden Condos - Top of the hill views of city and mountains. Clean upstairs unit has vaulted ceilings, nice deck and great views.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
441 E Sunland Dr #9
441 Sunland Dr, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$998
1000 sqft
441 E Sunland Dr #9 Available 07/10/20 Sunland Village Townhome - This 2 bed 1.5 bath home Off of Riverside Dr is Close to everything you need! Schools, Shopping, and more. Easy access to freeway. Call us at 435-673-4242 or visit rpmsouthernutah.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
850 E 600 S #5
850 E 600 S, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$998
900 sqft
Townhome near Dixie State University - 2 bed / 1.5 bath townhome next to Dixie College + $250.00 lease initiation fee (RLNE3101709)
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
234 S 200 E #1
234 S 200 E, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
234 S 200 E #1 Available 07/06/20 SNOW BIRD SPECIAL-- Quiet & Furnished 55+ townhome downtown St.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2050 S 1400 E #B102
2050 South 1400 East, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
977 sqft
Furnished Condo on the Golf Course - All utilities included! - This is a beautiful fully furnished condo right on the 10th green of the St. George Golf Course. Beautiful views and right across the street from the clubhouse.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3491 W 150 N
3491 W 150 N, Hurricane, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Brand New in Jan 2020 2 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with beautiful upgraded counter tops, cabinets, and flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Washington
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Oasis Palms
260 N Dixie Dr, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1247 sqft
A beautiful community on ten acres of land with xeriscaping. Ample green space, a fitness center, and a pool provided. Furnished apartments available. Updated interiors with modern appliances.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1150 W 360 N #31
1150 West 360 North, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
926 sqft
2 bedroom condo for rent! - 2 bedroom 1 bath for rent in St George. This two story, very clean condo was remodeled in 2017. Bedrooms and bathroom upstairs, living room, laundry, kitchen on main level.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1045 North 1725 West #152
1045 North 1725 West, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1050 sqft
1045 North 1725 West #152 Available 07/07/20 Color View Town Home - 2 Bedroom 1. Bath, Covered Parking Community Pool. Two Level. Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com No Pets.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1713 West 950 North
1713 West 950 North, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1050 sqft
Color View Town Home - Community Pool. Two Level. Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com No Pets. 12 Month Lease. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5814496)
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1751 West 1020 North #72
1751 West 1020 North, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1050 sqft
2 Bedroom Colorivew Town home - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, Covered Parking. Tile. Close to Pool. Two Level. End Unit. Shopping and Entertainment. Community Pool.
Similar Pages
Washington 3 BedroomsWashington Apartments with BalconyWashington Apartments with GarageWashington Apartments with Gym
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Apartments with PoolWashington Apartments with Washer-Dryer