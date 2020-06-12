/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
13 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in St. George, UT
Oasis Palms
260 N Dixie Dr, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1247 sqft
A beautiful community on ten acres of land with xeriscaping. Ample green space, a fitness center, and a pool provided. Furnished apartments available. Updated interiors with modern appliances.
Downtown St. George
55 South 200 East #301
55 South 200 East, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1000 sqft
55 South 200 East #301 Available 07/10/20 2 Bedroom Town Home - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Covered Parking. Washer/Dryer Hookups. Great Location. Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.
1178 E 300 S #B203
1178 East 300 South, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
1178 E 300 S #B203 Available 06/19/20 La Paloma Condo with 2-Bedrooms and 2-Bathrooms - This 2-bedroom and 2-bathroom condo is in the La Paloma Condos. Fresh paint throughout. Close to shopping, Dixie State University, and Restaurants.
462 W 300 N #21
462 West 300 North, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
1021 sqft
Fully remodeled 2 bed/2 bath Downtown and Close to Everything! - Downtown St. George, bike or walk to shopping and restaurants. Remodel just completed on this cute 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo in a quiet complex.
156 West 500 South #17
156 West 500 South, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1000 sqft
Affordable Spacious Two Bedroom for Rent! - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, Covered Parking. One Level. Great Location, Down Town. Close to Shopping. Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.
1050 E Brigham Rd #20
1050 East Brigham Road, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1140 sqft
55 and older, Fully Furnished, 2 bed 2 bath for rent - This Fully furnished rental is available June 5th, 2020.
161 W 950 S E9
161 West 950 South, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
161 W 950 S E9 Available 07/08/20 VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS! at the Garden Condos - Top of the hill views of city and mountains. Clean upstairs unit has vaulted ceilings, nice deck and great views.
234 S 200 E #1
234 S 200 E, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
234 S 200 E #1 Available 07/06/20 SNOW BIRD SPECIAL-- Quiet & Furnished 55+ townhome downtown St.
2050 S 1400 E #B102
2050 South 1400 East, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
977 sqft
Furnished Condo on the Golf Course - All utilities included! - This is a beautiful fully furnished condo right on the 10th green of the St. George Golf Course. Beautiful views and right across the street from the clubhouse.
1055 West Province Way # 112
1055 Province Way, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1060 sqft
Beautiful Corner lot in Tuscan Hills HOA. Free Landscaping front and back. 1 Level unit w/central air.
Green Springs
214 Cactus Lane #4
214 Cactus Ln, Washington, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
1079 sqft
Cactus Lane - A 2 bed 2 bath home in the Pine View High School District. NO Pets NO Smoking All applicants over 18 years old must fill out their own application. Applications can be found at utah1st.com/vacancies No Pets Allowed (RLNE5849177)
Highland Park
2692 E Clear Point Drive
2692 Clear Point Drive, Washington, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2058 sqft
2692 E Clear Point Drive Available 06/22/20 Stunning Coral Canyon Home with 2-Bedrooms + Den and Breathtaking Views - Tranquility at its finest! This home sits high above open space on a large corner lot offering stunning views and privacy, large
953 North Slow Creek Lane
953 Slow Creek Lane, Washington, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1425 sqft
953 North Slow Creek Lane Available 07/10/20 Home in Coral Canyon - 2 Bedroom Plus Den, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Coral Canyon Home - Cute home for rent. Fully fenced yard.
