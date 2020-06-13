67 Apartments for rent in American Fork, UT with balcony

"Big-city opportunities, and small-town goodness." (American Fork motto)

Ever since the Gold Rush, Utah has been one of those western states where people move, seeking new beginnings and greener pastures. American Fork, a Utah City named after the good ol' U.S. of A and the lakes that run through it (called "forks"), is one of those great welcoming destinations in Utah -- a small, friendly, classically American town with plenty of opportunities for its residents. With a recent growth in businesses, and high quality of life, American Fork was recently listed by Money Magazine as one of the top 100 places to live in the country. See more