Apartment List
/
UT
/
american fork
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 AM

67 Apartments for rent in American Fork, UT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
33 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
402 S. 860 E.
402 S 860 E, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1705 sqft
BRAND NEW luxury townhomes - 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom starting at $1649/mth 1705 finished sq ft. Smart home with attached 2 car garage and a spacious open floorplan! - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
152 S. 920 E. #319
152 South 920 East, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1255 sqft
Beautiful Condo with Tons of Amenities! - This is a beautiful Haymaker built gated community with several amenities.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
946 North 200 West Street
946 North 200 West, American Fork, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
3200 sqft
Lovely Pet Friendly home in quiet American Fork neighborhood. Five bedrooms, four bathrooms, formal living room and two other TV/Living Rooms, one on main floor and one in the basement.
Results within 1 mile of American Fork
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sam White's Lane
20 Units Available
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1186 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7941 N 7350 W
7941 South Mill Pond Road, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2500 sqft
Cozy 4 bedroom home in American Fork with quick access to freeways! This home has two large living areas perfect for entertaining, plus a HUGE deck! Single car garage is located around back and a two car covered driveway provides tons of extra

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1960 S Meadow Marsh Dr
1960 South Meadow Marsh Drive, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,013
2870 sqft
House- 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Approx. 2870 Sq. Ft.
Results within 5 miles of American Fork
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
$
25 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
47 Units Available
The Alloy at Geneva
100 S Geneva Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1211 sqft
A vibrant community with a resort-style pool and spa. Overlooking the mountains and lake. On-site playground, hot tub, a 24-hour gym and a dog park. Updated interiors including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3126 W Willow Way
3126 West Willow Way, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
3100 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom Lehi Home - Huge Fenced Yard! - *PHOTOS TAKEN PRIOR TO CLEANING - CLEANING & REPAIRS IN PROGRESS* Highlight Features: - Spacious Dinning Room & Living Room - Huge Pantry - 3 Car Garage with Storage Space - Fenced Yard - Washer &

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bonneville
1 Unit Available
1081 West 993 North
1081 West 993 North, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
Located conveniently next to Winco, shopping centers, restaurants, and I-15. This beautiful condo won't last long! It features a large white side-by-side fridge with water and ice, a washer and dryer and a covered parking spot.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sam White's Lane
1 Unit Available
169 S Pleasant Grove Blvd 50
169 Pleasant Grove Boulevard, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom condo - Property Id: 277161 Family friendly UPDATED Spacious Condo in Pleasant grove 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1300 Sq Ft Built in 2004 This darling condo has new carpet, paint and is in an SUPER CONVENIENT LOCATION! This is a

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aspen
1 Unit Available
1264 West 1480 N
1264 West 1480 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1023 sqft
Lovely 3 bed 2 bath ground floor apartment in Orem - Lovely 3 bed 2 bath apartment in Orem available now. Kitchen comes equipped with fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and ample cupboard space. Large master bedroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aspen
1 Unit Available
1236 W 1420 N (2nd Building)
1236 West 1420 North, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1016 sqft
Orem Apartment in Perfect Location Available Now! - Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath condo right off I-15 with great access to UVU, BYU, and Traverse Mountain. Newer carpet and paint. Water, sewer, garbage, and high speed internet provided by the HOA.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mud Hole
1 Unit Available
698 W 550 N
698 West 550 North, Pleasant Grove, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,775
2100 sqft
698 W 550 N Available 07/01/20 Spacious Pleasant Grove Home - Highlight Features: - Big Yard (Fully Fenced) - Awesome Deck/Patio Space - Centrally Located - Great Neighborhood - Lots of Storage Space - Spacious Bedrooms 5 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom -

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10911 North Marsala Drive
10911 Marsala Drive, Highland, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2054 sqft
GREAT TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT! Available Immediately! - Beautiful Townhouse for Rent! There are 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, as well as a nice sized laundry room. There is a formal living room or office, and large open kitchen family room area.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Big Spring
1 Unit Available
279 E 1500 N
279 East 1500 North, Pleasant Grove, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2300 sqft
This gorgeous 5 Bed 3.5 Bath comes with granite counter tops, spacious rooms, walk in closet,vaulted ceilings,water softener and much more. No smoking. No pets.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1646 N 2340 W
1646 North 2340 West, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
Single family Lehi Home in a great family friendly Neighborhood with North Point Elementary School a block away. 4 bedroom, 2 Bath, formal living room and separate family room. Separate laundry room and lots of storage space.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
String Town
1 Unit Available
464 East 420 South
464 East 420 South, Pleasant Grove, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2088 sqft
Large Pleasant Grove home in a quiet cul-de-sac. Formal living room opens into dining room area with a roomy kitchen and leading to a big TV Room. Laundry & half bath complete this level.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
1486 Westbury Way #D
1486 Westbury Way, Lehi, UT
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1245 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath ground floor condo for rent in a well-kept quiet community in Lehi. In the middle of Silicon Slopes.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
2297 North 790 West Street
2297 North 790 West, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1843 sqft
Beautiful house in Lehi!. Conveniently located a few minutes from the I-15 exit/entrance.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Saddlebrook Estates
1 Unit Available
1355 West 125 South
1355 West 125 South, Lehi, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2190 sqft
Amazing house in a great area, located near Pioneer Crossing and right off Lehi Main Street.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
1928 Eagle Crest Drive
1928 Eagle Crest Drive, Draper, UT
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4959 sqft
Luxury Rental with Amazing Views!!! - This luxury home is located in the Suncrest subdivision in Draper, UT.

1 of 32

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3561 W Barley Bend
3561 W Barley Bnd, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2287 sqft
Brand-New Townhome in Lehi - Take your lifestyle to a whole new level with this stunning brand-new 4-bedroom townhome! Primely located to on the east edge of Lehi, near Silicon Slopes, Thanksgiving Point, shopping, dining, entertainment, and outdoor
City Guide for American Fork, UT

"Big-city opportunities, and small-town goodness." (American Fork motto)

Ever since the Gold Rush, Utah has been one of those western states where people move, seeking new beginnings and greener pastures. American Fork, a Utah City named after the good ol' U.S. of A and the lakes that run through it (called "forks"), is one of those great welcoming destinations in Utah -- a small, friendly, classically American town with plenty of opportunities for its residents. With a recent growth in businesses, and high quality of life, American Fork was recently listed by Money Magazine as one of the top 100 places to live in the country. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in American Fork, UT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for American Fork renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

American Fork 1 BedroomsAmerican Fork 2 BedroomsAmerican Fork 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAmerican Fork 3 BedroomsAmerican Fork Accessible Apartments
American Fork Apartments with BalconyAmerican Fork Apartments with GarageAmerican Fork Apartments with GymAmerican Fork Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAmerican Fork Apartments with Parking
American Fork Apartments with PoolAmerican Fork Apartments with Washer-DryerAmerican Fork Dog Friendly ApartmentsAmerican Fork Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UT
Grantsville, UTBluffdale, UTKearns, UTSpanish Fork, UTSyracuse, UTWest Point, UTHeber, UTSummit Park, UTPark City, UTSnyderville, UTProvo, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeBrigham Young University-Provo
LDS Business College
University of Utah