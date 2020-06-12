/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:17 PM
146 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rowlett, TX
23 Units Available
Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR, Rowlett, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1092 sqft
Tree-lined neighborhood near Coyle Middle School and Herfurth Park. Two-story townhomes with designer finishes, wood-style flooring, private terraces, tile backsplashes, built-in USB ports, and stainless steel appliances.
126 Units Available
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1218 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
30 Units Available
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive, Rowlett, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1127 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
17 Units Available
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd, Rowlett, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1169 sqft
Welcome home to the Towers at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
26 Units Available
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court, Rowlett, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1255 sqft
Offering a series of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, this apartment complex provides amenities like granite countertops, ceiling fans, 2" faux wood blinds, and more. Select units offer islands and walk-in closets.
239 Units Available
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln, Rowlett, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1094 sqft
The brand-new Harmony Luxury Apartments offers an elevated way of living. Located in Rowlett, Texas on the George Bush Turnpike, Harmony delivers open and spacious one-, two,-, and three- bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 1 mile of Rowlett
12 Units Available
Ray Hubbard Ranch I
1365 E Interstate 30, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
At Ray Hubbard Ranch I Apartments, you'll enjoy features and amenities designed to make life just a little more care-free! Ray Hubbard Ranch offers a sparkling swimming pool, mature landscaping with large trees, and plenty of green areas.
Results within 5 miles of Rowlett
69 Units Available
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1229 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Jefferson Woodlands features the newest lakeside apartments for rent in Garland, TX.
50 Units Available
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
952 sqft
Welcome to Pecan Knoll and Broadway Manor Apartments in Garland, Texas! When you step into our community, you will feel the charm of our peaceful atmosphere immediately.
2 Units Available
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
974 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savoy of Garland Apartments in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
8 Units Available
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1048 sqft
Duck Creek provides one-, two- and three-bedroom unit rentals with full-size washer and dryer connections, private patios, and conference rooms. Dogs and cats will also feel at home thanks to their pet-friendly amenities.
60 Units Available
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way, Wylie, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1124 sqft
Style, substance, and comfortability are the pillars of quality living at Seventy8 and Westgate. Our extraordinary Wylie apartments are located at the intersection of Interstate 78 and S.
34 Units Available
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1218 sqft
Located just off Interstate 90 for each access to Downtown Dallas. Modern apartment community boasting 140 acres of green space. On-site wellness center, social room, coffee bar and swimming pools.
12 Units Available
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
858 sqft
Peaceful, landscaped community close to I-30, I-635, Lake Ray Hubbard, and shopping and dining. Limited access gates for safety, 24-hour fitness center and double tennis courts.
15 Units Available
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
937 sqft
Luxury community with parking, pool, playground, and gym. Units include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace. This community is located in Garland, off N Garland Ave. and close to the Curtis Culwell Center.
5 Units Available
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1038 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Embree Hill in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
6 Units Available
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
893 sqft
Beautiful complex close to Lake Ray Hubbard and a short drive to downtown Dallas. Spacious apartments with W/D hookup, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Community has fire pit, sparkling pool and large, welcoming clubhouse.
17 Units Available
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy, Wylie, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1115 sqft
Just steps from Founder's Park and close to the theater, dozens of restaurants and Woodbridge Crossing shopping center. This pet-friendly community offers everything you need, including a clubhouse, media room, swimming pool and fitness center.
27 Units Available
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
956 sqft
Enjoy the amazing comfort of The Broadway Apartments in Garland, Texas. As a resident of The Broadway Apartments, you will be able to experience affordable living, impressive amenities, and the convenience of being in a wonderful location.
30 Units Available
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1117 sqft
This pet-friendly community is near major employers and new shopping. Homes offer a patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, a breakfast bar and lots of storage. On-site amenities include grilling area, hot tubs and four pools.
28 Units Available
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
998 sqft
Clubhouse and game room, 24-hour gym and shimmering pools for all tenants. Three different floorplans with luxurious interiors, French doors, new appliances and more. Pet friendly and dog park on premises.
35 Units Available
The Estara Apartment Homes
11321 Woodmeadow Parkway, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
1047 sqft
Renovated units near I-635 and Northwest Highway. Open living spaces, high ceilings, stainless steel or jet black appliances, faux wood blinds, and low-E windows. Free bicycle rentals.
31 Units Available
Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln, Sachse, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1192 sqft
Modern living near SR-78. Granite counters and designer kitchens. Walk-in closets. Community features clubhouse, game room and pool. Residents enjoy concierge service. Garage parking available.
9 Units Available
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1143 sqft
Mission Rockwall offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a quiet community just off of John King Boulevard. Furnished apartments and access to a gym, pool, car wash and other amenities are the standard.
