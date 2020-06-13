Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

93 Accessible Apartments for rent in North Richland Hills, TX

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1430 sqft
Exquisite apartments with designer pendant lighting, espresso custom cabinets and carpeted bedrooms. Community luxuries include a yoga and aerobics room, poker room and Wi-Fi lounge. Close to I-820. Near Walker's Creek Park.
1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
13 Units Available
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St, North Richland Hills, TX
Studio
$1,129
901 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,089
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1134 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to schools, shops and restaurants. Units feature large garden tubs with separate stand-up shower, built-in wine racks and private patio/balcony.
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1491 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1444 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
26 Units Available
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1083 sqft
WELCOME TO 26 AT CITY POINT 26 at City Point combines luxury features and designer interiors with the peaceful suburban location of North Richland Hills to create the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Results within 1 mile of North Richland Hills
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
1 Unit Available
Plantation West
612 Booth Calloway, Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
1063 sqft
(RLNE2752697)
1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
9 Units Available
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Onsite clubhouse features pool, gym, media center and gift wrapping station. 1-3 bedroom units have garden tubs, hardwood floors and full-size washers and dryers. Close to I-820, I-30W, Keller Place Mall and numerous restaurants.
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Parc at Bakers Pointe
7120 Baker Blvd, Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$798
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Parc at Bakers Pointe, a senior living community offers a great place to live and community to be part of. Located in Fort Worth's 76118 area, living at this community offers a variety of nearby highlights, with easy access to highways and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of North Richland Hills
1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
11 Units Available
The Avery Apartments
531 Bedford Rd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Avery Apartments unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment homes reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve...you really can have it all!
1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
Valentine Oaks
4 Units Available
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive, Hurst, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy our newly Renovated Units, which feature open layouts, upgraded appliances as well as new laundry facilities and equipment.
1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
32 Units Available
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,158
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,347
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1109 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Scenic Bluff
37 Units Available
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$995
761 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1207 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Creek View
41 Units Available
Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$873
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1362 sqft
Elegant, home-style apartments located in the Mid-Cities. Gourmet kitchens, picture windows, luxurious walk-in closets and other fine finishes. Convenient access to Highway 183 for easy commuting.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:26am
Diamond Hill-Jarvis
3 Units Available
Northwood
4301 Weber St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$758
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Explore Northwood Apartments today and find your next place to call home. We offer a gated, pet friendly community located just north of vibrant Fort Worth, TX.
1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
15 Units Available
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd, Hurst, TX
1 Bedroom
$831
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$943
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,656
1296 sqft
Spacious floorplans near the Mid Cities area. On-site fitness center, club house, kids park and large pool. Balconies in apartments. Washer and dryer hookups available.
1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Keller Town Center
24 Units Available
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,066
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,928
1466 sqft
Luxury living right near Keller Town Center. Homes include wine racks and gourmet kitchens. Onsite amenities include a fire pit, fitness center and walking path.
1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
7 Units Available
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1009 sqft
Escape to Amherst Apartments in Bedford, Texas. Our enchanting one and two bedroom homes offer five unique floor plans design to provide your family with a nostalgic atmosphere, reminiscent of nobler times.
1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
Harmony Hills
37 Units Available
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
990 sqft
Welcome to The Woodlands Apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! Conveniently located in a peaceful, amiable neighborhood, our family friendly, controlled access community provides residents with a comfortable living environment.
1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
25 Units Available
The Cottages at Bedford
2000 Park Place Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
948 sqft
Cottages at Bedford Apartments offers a combination of Comfort, Style, and Convenience! The Cottages at Bedford is located at 2000 Park Place Blvd, Bedford, TX 76021.
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Bedford Meadows
58 Units Available
Canopy on Central
2700 Central Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
921 sqft
Five pools with resort-inspired waterscaping. Extensive courtyards with grassy picnic areas, park-like landscaping and mature trees. White or wood cabinetry, and choice of accent wall color. One mile to Highway 121/183.
1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Fairway Bend
49 Units Available
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,178
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1324 sqft
Excellent location off of I-35W, and next to the Golf Club at Fossil Creek. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community has BBQ grills, parking, pool table, pool and trash valet.
1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
Fossil
33 Units Available
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1327 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a secure gated complex north of Forth Worth. Close to the I-35 and 15 minutes from downtown by car. Residents have access to gardens, clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodhaven
11 Units Available
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$787
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1012 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes with stylish designs, spacious floor plans and modern fixtures. Quiet community features a business center, fitness center, clubhouse and other social areas.
1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
Northbrook
27 Units Available
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,062
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,443
1248 sqft
Just moments from I-35 and the great dining and shopping that comes along with it, this community offers residents a gym, hot tub, coffee bar and volleyball court. Beautiful stainless steel appliances in unit.
1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Fossil
21 Units Available
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$958
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,558
1310 sqft
Look no further for great apartment living.

June 2020 North Richland Hills Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 North Richland Hills Rent Report. North Richland Hills rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Richland Hills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

North Richland Hills rents declined significantly over the past month

North Richland Hills rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in North Richland Hills stand at $1,099 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,365 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. North Richland Hills' year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of North Richland Hills, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    North Richland Hills rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in North Richland Hills, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. North Richland Hills is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • North Richland Hills' median two-bedroom rent of $1,365 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in North Richland Hills.
    • While North Richland Hills' rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in North Richland Hills than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in North Richland Hills.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

