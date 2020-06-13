Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM

83 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Richland Hills, TX

$
23 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1444 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
13 Units Available
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1580 sqft
1-4 bedrooms available just off I-820. Recently renovated in highly modern style, with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplaces and roomy walk-in closets. Laundry, pool and 24-hour gym on-site. Maintenance available around the clock.
12 Units Available
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26, North Richland Hills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1196 sqft
Minutes from I-820 and close to Tarrant County Junior College. Stylish apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community includes concierge service, pool and tennis court.
16 Units Available
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St, North Richland Hills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1430 sqft
Exquisite apartments with designer pendant lighting, espresso custom cabinets and carpeted bedrooms. Community luxuries include a yoga and aerobics room, poker room and Wi-Fi lounge. Close to I-820. Near Walker's Creek Park.
23 Units Available
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820, Hurst, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1352 sqft
Gated community in Hurst, Texas, close to I-820. Other nearby cities include Fort Worth and Arlington. Apartments have high ceilings with European-style kitchens and plenty of storage. Seven different floor plans to choose from.
$
29 Units Available
Creek on Callway
3830 Booth Calloway Rd, Richland Hills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1255 sqft
A thoughtfully designed community with black-on-black appliances gourmet kitchens, and wood blinds. Washer and dryer connections in-unit. Upgraded lighting, faux wood floors, and two-tone paint. Spacious exterior area.
$
Parkview Bedford
13 Units Available
The Arbors of Central Park
2701 Parkview Ln, Bedford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1104 sqft
These stylish apartments enjoy easy access to Highway 121 and the nearby DFW Airport. Luxury townhouse-style rooms feature private balconies, vanity lighting, and spacious closets. Community amenities include swimming pool and fitness center.
$
32 Units Available
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1606 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
Summerfields
20 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1231 sqft
Situated amidst pristine landscaping is where you’ll find Northpoint Villas Luxury Apartment Homes. Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home with our one, two, and three bedroom homes in Fort Worth, Texas.
Creek View
41 Units Available
Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1362 sqft
Elegant, home-style apartments located in the Mid-Cities. Gourmet kitchens, picture windows, luxurious walk-in closets and other fine finishes. Convenient access to Highway 183 for easy commuting.
$
Keller Town Center
24 Units Available
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy, Keller, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,928
1466 sqft
Luxury living right near Keller Town Center. Homes include wine racks and gourmet kitchens. Onsite amenities include a fire pit, fitness center and walking path.
$
Fairway Bend
39 Units Available
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1364 sqft
Only minutes from Downtown Fort Worth. Property has two pools, a hot tub, 24-hour gym, and garage parking. Recently renovated units include a patio or balcony, fireplaces, and washer/dryer hookups. I-35 just minutes away.
$
Fossil
33 Units Available
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1327 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a secure gated complex north of Forth Worth. Close to the I-35 and 15 minutes from downtown by car. Residents have access to gardens, clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center
42 Units Available
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,723
1492 sqft
Near North Tarrant Parkway. Open-design homes featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a health club with yoga studio and a salt-water swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
$
Fairway Bend
49 Units Available
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1324 sqft
Excellent location off of I-35W, and next to the Golf Club at Fossil Creek. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community has BBQ grills, parking, pool table, pool and trash valet.
Fossil Park
22 Units Available
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1486 sqft
This property's proximity to I-35 means resident can enjoy the best Fort Worth has to offer. Amenities include a game room, pool, coffee bar and gym. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
River Trails
20 Units Available
Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1499 sqft
Secure gated community 15 minutes from the center of Fort Worth. Short drive to the I-820. Amenities include clubhouse, dog park, pool and fitness center.
$
Northbrook
27 Units Available
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,443
1248 sqft
Just moments from I-35 and the great dining and shopping that comes along with it, this community offers residents a gym, hot tub, coffee bar and volleyball court. Beautiful stainless steel appliances in unit.
$
20 Units Available
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1473 sqft
Amenities galore in this green community. Basketball court, dog park, and round-the-clock gym and maintenance. Pets welcome. Recently renovated, air-conditioned units. Close to Trinity Springs Middle School and I-35W.
Fossil
21 Units Available
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,558
1310 sqft
Look no further for great apartment living.
Fairway Bend
231 Units Available
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1582 sqft
You can't go wrong choosing any of our three-bedroom villas or one and two-bedroom apartments to call home.
$
Fossil
13 Units Available
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr, Haltom City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1273 sqft
Gated community with two resort-style swimming pools, 24-hour gym, bike rentals and more. Located near Golf Club at Fossil Creek. W/D, walk-in closets and decked-out kitchens.
$
15 Units Available
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd, Hurst, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,656
1296 sqft
Spacious floorplans near the Mid Cities area. On-site fitness center, club house, kids park and large pool. Balconies in apartments. Washer and dryer hookups available.
$
21 Units Available
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1277 sqft
North of Forth Worth near Keller, Republic Park Vista is sure to wow residents, from the in-unit laundry and hardwood floors to the car wash area and 24-hr gym. Near I-35W and I-820.

June 2020 North Richland Hills Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 North Richland Hills Rent Report. North Richland Hills rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Richland Hills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

North Richland Hills rents declined significantly over the past month

North Richland Hills rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in North Richland Hills stand at $1,099 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,365 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. North Richland Hills' year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of North Richland Hills, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    North Richland Hills rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in North Richland Hills, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. North Richland Hills is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • North Richland Hills' median two-bedroom rent of $1,365 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in North Richland Hills.
    • While North Richland Hills' rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in North Richland Hills than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in North Richland Hills.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

