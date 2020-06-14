Apartment List
33 Apartments for rent in Melissa, TX with hardwood floors

1 Unit Available
2706 Katie Trail
2706 Katie Trail, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3111 sqft
Amazing immaculately maintained home on a corner lot in desirable Liberty.

1 Unit Available
3608 Spring Run Lane
3608 Spring Run Lane, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2338 sqft
Move in available after July 1st, 2020. A beautiful,warm,well maintained and family oriented house is ready for your family to move in. High ceiling at entry and all rooms with vaulted ceiling upstairs.

1 Unit Available
2916 Whispering Pine Boulevard
2916 Whispering Pine Boulevard, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2726 sqft
Big and spacious home with an open floor plan with amazing views of green space and a creek in the back. Enjoy the hardwood floors throughout the main living space and updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
4202 Oak Bluff Road
4202 Oak Bluff Road, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3194 sqft
SIGNED LEASE PENDING MOVE IN.

1 Unit Available
3511 Sequoia Lane
3511 Sequoia Ln, Melissa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2163 sqft
Built by Stonehollow Homes built in 2017 Backs to tree line and farm, no backyard neighbor. This home offers Real hand scraped hardwood floors in the entry, kitchen, café hall, fam, and gameroom.
Verified

9 Units Available
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street, McKinney, TX
Studio
$960
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1119 sqft
Davis at the Square is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located in the heart of Historic Downtown McKinney. You will love calling our brand-new luxury, unparalleled community home.
Verified

$
16 Units Available
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1098 sqft
Contemporary homes with premium cabinetry and wood vinyl flooring. Community includes a resort-style pool, playground, and dog park. Easy access to US 75. Close to Mary Will Craig Park.

1 Unit Available
2409 Lupton St
2409 Lupton St, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2326 sqft
Brand new home featuring vinyl wood flooring 1st floor, ceramic tile bathrooms. Large fenced back yard with full sprinkler system. Granite kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, washer dryer. Oversize masterbath shower.

1 Unit Available
7792 FM 545
7792 FM 545, Collin County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1036 sqft
A tree-lined drive leads to a charming home nestled among trees. Yard has many varieties of plants & trees, including several peach trees. There is an oversized 2-cargarage + a portable storage building. There are front & back covered porches.

1 Unit Available
806 Westfield Drive
806 Westfield Drive, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1832 sqft
Beautiful landscaped must see home!!!! Hardwood floors and ceramic tile. Flex-room that you can use as fourth bedroom, second family room or media room. Large eat in kitchen!! High ceilings with ceiling fans. This is a wonderful home for a family!!!!

1 Unit Available
1833 Olive Lane
1833 Olive Lane, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1515 sqft
This charming one story 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom home, wood flooring through out all three bedrooms.
Verified

$
39 Units Available
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Pet-friendly. Tenants have access to a resort-style pool and barbecue area. Near the shopping, dining and entertainment at Fairview Town Center. Close to US 75.
Verified

47 Units Available
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1501 sqft
Luxury living is at your fingertips at Soho Parkway Apartments in McKinney, TX. Located just seconds from the Sam Rayburn Tollway with quick access to Dallas North Tollway and U.S.
Verified

Stonebridge Ranch
12 Units Available
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1363 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vibrantly beautiful and luxurious, St. Paul’s Square at Adriatica Village is a residential village offering a unique living experience in 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments in McKinney, TX.
Verified

19 Units Available
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1292 sqft
This amenity-packed community features a ballpark, jacuzzi and media center. Units come with walk-in closets, designer appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Situated away from the main road, but Eldorado Parkway is just moments away.
Verified

Stonebridge Ranch
18 Units Available
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$892
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1257 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified

24 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Fairview
344 Murray Farm Rd, Fairview, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1330 sqft
On-site amenities include a social room with shuffleboard and a resort-style pool with grilling area. Apartments have alarm systems and large utility rooms. Located between Indian Springs Road and Murray Farm Road.
Verified

$
8 Units Available
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1007 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

31 Units Available
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1315 sqft
Impressive designer finishes like 42-inch espresso shaker cabinets, granite counters, and crown molding. Even more impressive amenities include lagoon-style pool with poolside kitchen, hot tub, movie theatre, and coffee bar.
Verified

$
264 Units Available
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1260 sqft
The esssence of quality and thoughtful design, Gray Branch Luxury Apartments will undoubtedly be the definition of charm and style for apartment living in McKinney, Texas.
Verified

22 Units Available
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments modern kitchens with custom cabinetry, crown molding, walk-in closets. Enjoy clubhouse with business center, pool, spa, pet playground. Easy access to walking and biking trails. Near Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

$
62 Units Available
The Mansions McKinney
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1011 sqft
The Mansions McKinney in McKinney, TX, boast beautiful features such as resort-style pools and a 24-hr fitness center. Luxurious apartment units offer porcelain tile backsplashes, custom blinds, and proximity to local establishments and attractions.
Verified

14 Units Available
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1370 sqft
This pet-friendly property offers a yoga room, sauna, pool, and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces, garden tubs, balconies, and a pool view. Less than one mile from the shopping and dining of McKinney Marketplace.
Verified

$
Stonebridge Ranch
46 Units Available
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1308 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes with a fireplace, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a cafe, game center and pool. Residents enjoy 24-hour maintenance. Near University Drive (US Route 380) and Gabe Nesbitt Community Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Melissa, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Melissa renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

