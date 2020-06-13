Apartment List
/
TX
/
melissa
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:06 AM

69 Apartments for rent in Melissa, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
4307 Oak Bluff Road
4307 Oak Bluff Road, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1865 sqft
Move in available 6-15-2020. Wonderful 4 bedrooms plus a study(may use as dinner also). One story home with 2-car garage in family-friendly neighborhood with community amenities, club house and swimming pool.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3608 Spring Run Lane
3608 Spring Run Lane, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2338 sqft
Move in available after July 1st, 2020. A beautiful,warm,well maintained and family oriented house is ready for your family to move in. High ceiling at entry and all rooms with vaulted ceiling upstairs.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
4202 Oak Bluff Road
4202 Oak Bluff Road, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3194 sqft
SIGNED LEASE PENDING MOVE IN.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3108 Whispering Pine Drive
3108 Whispering Pine Boulevard, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2423 sqft
Cozy home on a greenbelt with large backyard & creek lot. Granite countertops, convection oven, SS appliances, 42 inch cabinets. Ceramic tile in kitchen, living room & hallway. All 4 bedrooms are in upper floor. Study is in lower floor.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2406 Pheasant Run
2406 Pheasant Run, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2421 sqft
Lovely country style home sits on a huge lot of 10+ thousand square feets. A covered patio runs the entire length of the home - perfect for family gatherings.
Results within 5 miles of Melissa
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
9 Units Available
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street, McKinney, TX
Studio
$960
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1119 sqft
Davis at the Square is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located in the heart of Historic Downtown McKinney. You will love calling our brand-new luxury, unparalleled community home.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$924
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
936 sqft
Just a few blocks from Rt. 75, Bent Creek has spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with all of the basic amenities, including a dishwasher, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,033
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
849 sqft
Shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby thanks to Downtown McKinney and University Drive. This pet-friendly community offers residents a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
14 Units Available
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
953 sqft
Welcome to Ashton Oaks, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in McKinney, TX.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
825 Mahogany Drive
825 Mahogany Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1828 sqft
Cute house on corner lot.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
125 Charleston Drive
125 Charleston Drive, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1948 sqft
This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 dining areas. Featuring Anna ISD schools. The house has a nice covered patio with a beautiful farm view. The spacious yard is perfect for grilling and enjoying a barbecue with friends and family.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
128 Tennyson Street
128 Tennyson Street, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1604 sqft
Gorgeous house with huge backyard. Spacious kitchen with granite counters open to the living room. Great floor plan for entertaining. Living room includes an electric fireplace. Nestled in great neighborhood. No smokers. Pets negotiable.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1322 N Powell Parkway
1322 North Powell Parkway, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1980 sqft
CHARMING VINTAGE TWO STORY, 3 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms & walking distance from Anna Middle School.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
7792 FM 545
7792 FM 545, Collin County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1036 sqft
A tree-lined drive leads to a charming home nestled among trees. Yard has many varieties of plants & trees, including several peach trees. There is an oversized 2-cargarage + a portable storage building. There are front & back covered porches.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
806 Westfield Drive
806 Westfield Drive, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1832 sqft
Beautiful landscaped must see home!!!! Hardwood floors and ceramic tile. Flex-room that you can use as fourth bedroom, second family room or media room. Large eat in kitchen!! High ceilings with ceiling fans. This is a wonderful home for a family!!!!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1132 Honeywell Drive
1132 Honeywell Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1576 sqft
Beautiful home in a great community with excellent amenities! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, ceramic and laminate floors and covered patio. Refrigerator is staying, this one will not last.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1833 Olive Lane
1833 Olive Lane, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1515 sqft
This charming one story 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom home, wood flooring through out all three bedrooms.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
421 Stanley Falls Drive
421 Stanley Falls Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1672 sqft
Well maintained home in a quiet neighborhood with a community pool. Neutral colors throughout the home with an open concept design from the kitchen to the living area. 2 inch faux wood blinds on all windows.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2300 Redbud Drive
2300 Redbud Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1742 sqft
Cute 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, one story home with stone elevation, just 2 years old, granite kitchen counter top,custom paint,split bedrooms,kitchen has lots of cabinets, second bath has updated with granite counter top and mirror.cover patio.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3107 Elam Street
3107 Elam St, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2207 sqft
Beautify home in a quite and friendly community! Lovely 2 story 4 bedroom with 2.1 bath. Master bedroom downstairs with bay window.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2320 Mulberry Drive
2320 Mulberry Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1515 sqft
Stone and brick single family home built in 2016. This charmer is the ideal home and layout. Spacious bedrooms separate from master, open floor plan spanning the kitchen, dinning and living room. Granite counter top. Brand new appliances.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
301 Olivia Lane
301 Olivia Lane, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1749 sqft
Stunning, specious, open floor plan home close to all the amenities.This home went through top to bottom renovation and spared nothing. You just have to see it to believe it.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1805 White Rock
1805 White Rock, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1527 sqft
GREAT CURB APPEAL! PRISTINE 3 BDRMS, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN SWEETWATER CROSSING SUBDIVISION.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1718 Twin Hills Way
1718 Twin Hills Way, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1555 sqft
3 Bed 2 bath ready for new Tenant. Hurry before it is gone!!! Home is loaded with amenities! Foyer opens to huge living area. Master has big walk in closet. Open home with kitchen nook overlooking spacious family room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Melissa, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Melissa renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Melissa 3 BedroomsMelissa Accessible ApartmentsMelissa Apartments with BalconyMelissa Apartments with Garage
Melissa Apartments with GymMelissa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMelissa Apartments with Parking
Melissa Apartments with PoolMelissa Dog Friendly ApartmentsMelissa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TX
Euless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District