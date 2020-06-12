Apartment List
13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Laredo, TX

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Lago Del Mar
23 Units Available
Lago Del Mar
7550 Country Club Dr, Laredo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$986
899 sqft
Bright, spacious apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Luxurious pool, 24 hour maintenance and business center for all tenants. Online portal for easy contact and help.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
San Isidro
24 Units Available
Windsor Place
2447 Monarch Drive, Laredo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
915 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At Windsor Place Apartment Homes, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Enjoy our 24-hour fitness center, picnic and BBQ areas and so much more.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Lago Del Mar
13 Units Available
Cienega Linda Apartment Homes
7614 Laguna del Mar, Laredo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$897
964 sqft
Units include laundry, patios or balconies, dishwashers, and air conditioning. Community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grills, gym, parking and pool. Located close to parks, shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Quail Creek
10 Units Available
Quail Creek
2024 Quail Creek Rd, Laredo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$855
922 sqft
Great location across the street from elementary school. Quiet, pet-friendly community with pool, playground, parking and laundry on-site. Spacious apartments have ceiling fans, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
10 Units Available
La Contessa
7402 Springfield Ave, Laredo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1052 sqft
Situated on Springfield Avenue on the north side of Laredo. Luxury apartment community boasts a range of amenities, including two swimming pools, a sports court, and covered BBQ and picnic areas. On-site emergency maintenance available.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southview
1 Unit Available
2905 S Texas Ave
2905 S Texas Ave, Laredo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$775
South Texas Apartments - Property Id: 254937 We are located South of Laredo by Cigarroa Middle and High School -2 bedroom 1 bathroom with water bill included as well -12 month lease required -Requirements to bring in 1) ID 2) Social Security 3)

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Calton Gardens
1 Unit Available
5310 Marcella Ave
5310 Marcella Avenue, Laredo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
Villa Dorada Apartments - Property Id: 111100 LISTO PARA MUDARSE!!! Te sentiras como en casa en nuestra hermosa communidad en el mero corazon de Laredo. Ofrecemos lavadora y secadora en la unidad, complejo cercado, alberca, y gimnasio.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Las Polkas
1 Unit Available
1308 Lyon St
1308 E Lyon St, Laredo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1308 Lyon St in Laredo. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Southgate II The Plaza
1 Unit Available
3005 Frio Plaza Ct
3005 Frio Plaza Court, Laredo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1092 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3005 Frio Plaza Ct in Laredo. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 05:36pm
Villas San Agustin
1 Unit Available
Carmel I & II/Carmel Landing
830 Fasken Boulevard, Laredo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
925 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bath Apartment This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1507 Don Camilo Boulevard - 0708
1507 Don Camilo Blvd, Laredo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
859 sqft
Near grocery stores, parking space guaranteed!!

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Chacon
1 Unit Available
116 S. Meadow - X (Ten)
116 South Meadow Avenue, Laredo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$550
500 sqft
956-704-3514 Danny Call or Send a message LISD school district, Cigarroa high school, Cigarroa Middle, Daiches Elementary,

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
7608 Rocio Drive - 1
7608 Rocio Drive, Laredo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
935 sqft
Brand new modern style apartments with open concept, tons of natural lighting, and ceiling fans. Located in North Laredo, perfect for those looking for luxury apartment living.

June 2020 Laredo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Laredo Rent Report. Laredo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Laredo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Laredo rents increased moderately over the past month

Laredo rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Laredo stand at $661 for a one-bedroom apartment and $843 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Laredo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Laredo over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Texas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, San Antonio, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,076, is the only other major city besides Laredo to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Laredo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Laredo, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Laredo is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Laredo's median two-bedroom rent of $843 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% decline in Laredo.
    • While rents in Laredo fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Laredo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Laredo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

