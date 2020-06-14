Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

44 Apartments for rent in Humble, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Humble renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particul...
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
27 Units Available
Carrington at Park Lakes
4475 Wilson Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,343
1491 sqft
Large floor plans, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and designer kitchens rank among the best amenities featured in these apartments. Resident of the community also enjoy access to a large pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
6 Units Available
Advenir at Eagle Creek
10373 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1487 sqft
Large, gourmet kitchens with plank flooring, ceramic tile backsplashes, and granite countertops. Resort-style pool with infinity edge. Assigned, covered parking and car wash station. Less than a mile to Beltway 8 and Greens WetBank.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Stoneleigh at Kenswick
19800 Kenswick Dr, Humble, TX
Studio
$782
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
934 sqft
Close to the Deerbrook Mall, several golf courses and the George Bush Airport. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry in all units. Residents have access to gym, pool, garage and dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Humble
7 Units Available
The Pines at Humble Park
412 S Bender Ave, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1368 sqft
Comfortable homes with details like hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Sparkling pool tanning deck, and gazebo. Immediate access to US-59/Eastex Freeway
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Kingwood
22 Units Available
Virtual Living at Kingwood
25710 Loop 494, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,632
1546 sqft
Newly opened homes mean that residents will be among the first. Spacious, open floor plans. Bright fitness center equipped with cardio and resistance machines, free weights. Fast access to Highway 59/Eastex Freeway.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Kingwood
29 Units Available
Discovery at Kingwood
150 Northpark Plaza Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,581
1487 sqft
Beautiful open floor plans with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Business center, gym, media room and clubhouse. Outdoor swimming pool, playground and dog park. Convenient location off I-69.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
14 Units Available
Eagle Crest
5303 Atascocita Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
939 sqft
Easy access to I-69, Beltway 8, George Bush Airport, golf courses, numerous shopping and dining venues. 1-2 bedroom units with large walk-in closet, private balcony and fireplace. Clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub on site.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
327 Units Available
Dryden
17417 West Lake Houston Parkway, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1279 sqft
Dryden is located at 17417 W Lake Houston Pkwy Humble, TX and is managed by Internacional Realty Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
$
George Bush Intercontinental Airport
81 Units Available
Willowbend II
9387 FM Bypass W Road, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1286 sqft
At Willowbend, our perfect combination of style, comfort and community will leave you wanting to call our apartments home. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments offer generous amenities including wood floors, ceiling fans, dishwashers and more.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
Humble
28 Units Available
Willow Bend
9393 FM 1960 Bypass W Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1343 sqft
Located just minutes from Deerbrook Mall and Bender Square, this community gives residents a great location along with a state-of-the-art gym, coffee bar and swimming pool. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops and custom cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
16 Units Available
Stonegrove Fall Creek
8802 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1152 sqft
Nestled in the award-winning master-planned community of Fall Creek, Stonegrove provides an apartment living experience unmatched in the area.From the moment you first experience Stonegrove, you can tell there is something special here.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
18 Units Available
Woodland Hills
3918 Atascocita Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1200 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with dog grooming station and dog park. Property includes clubhouse, pool, gym, outdoor grill and fire pit. All units have hardwood floors, walk-in closet, and private balcony or patio. Close to Lake Houston.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 02:12pm
6 Units Available
Timberlakes at Atascocita
18551 Timber Forest Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1220 sqft
Close proximity to numerous dining and shopping venues, golf courses, sports complex and the George Bush Airport. Clubhouse, gym, hot tub, pool and coffee bar all on site. 1-3 bedroom units available with walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
6 Units Available
Falls at Eagle Creek
9702 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,113
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1259 sqft
High ceilings, designer lighting and crown molding. Full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Resort-style pools surrounded by towering palm trees and sundeck. Direct access to Beltway 8.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
10 Units Available
Fall Creek Square
15116 Mesa Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1160 sqft
Beautiful apartments have high ceilings and private balconies or patios. The onsite clubhouse has a full kitchen. Covered parking and guest parking provided. Located near several excellent restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Humble
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
23 Units Available
Aster on Aldine
4505 Aldine Mail Route Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One to three bedroom homes are freshly updated and within walking distance to schools. Close to I-69 and Beltway 8 for easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Hardwood floors, balcony, and pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
Kingwood
32 Units Available
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1112 sqft
Great schools in the area are perfect for families. Property has beautiful landscape views, and many mature trees. Residents can shop at nearby grocery stores and the town's community shopping center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
32 Units Available
Camden Woodson Park
14633 Woodson Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1273 sqft
Open floorplans with large windows. On-site dog park with pet wash station. Resort-style pool with water features. Less than a mile to Beltway 8.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Kingwood
22 Units Available
Villas of Kingwood
300 Forest Center Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$931
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1451 sqft
Resort-style pool and barbeque grills for unwinding outdoors. In-home amenities like washer and dryer, intrusion alarms, and option for attached garage. Pet-friendly with no weight limits on dogs. Just minutes to US-290/Eastex Freeway.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Kingwood
36 Units Available
Kingwood Glen
200 Northpines Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$946
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1473 sqft
Hardwood-style flooring in kitchens and foyers, ceramic tile flooring in bathrooms. Grassy dog park with shaded seating. Just minutes from US-59/Eastex Freeway.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Kingwood
Contact for Availability
Royalton at Kingwood
21919 Northpark Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1487 sqft
Superb apartment home living to be established conveniently near Interstate 69 and outside Houston enabling seamless travels across the state.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
227 Units Available
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive, Atascocita, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1083 sqft
Park at Tour 18 is a brand new apartment community coming soon to Atascocita, Texas. Situated on the Tour 18 Golf Course, our community is surrounded by beautiful views and conveniences.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
228 Units Available
22Hundred
2200 North Sam Houston Parkway E, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,051
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1058 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Inspired style. Fresh design. High-end features.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated April 18 at 04:01pm
Kingwood
8 Units Available
Woodland Hills Village
2139 Lake Hills Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Kingwood, Texas with easy access to nearby shops, restaurants and schools. All tenants have access to a state-of-the-art fitness center, multiple swimming pools and a communal media room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Humble, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Humble renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

