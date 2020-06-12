51 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dripping Springs, TX

/
2 bedroom apartments
$
22 Units Available
Western Springs Apartments
400 Creek Road, Dripping Springs, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
990 sqft
Western Springs offers 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes.
$
3 Units Available
The Ridge at Headwaters
1040 Flathead Dr, Dripping Springs, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1043 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
1 Unit Available
230 Loving TRL
230 Loving Trail, Dripping Springs, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
2760 sqft
Quiet setting for this well maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with 2 car attached garage. Stained concrete flooring in living and kitchen areas. Carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen is open to living. Plenty of privacy. Fenced backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Dripping Springs
$
28 Units Available
Fox Hill
8800 US-290 W, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1154 sqft
Central, ideal location near Hwy 290 and I-35. Impressive amenities at this green and pet-friendly community: pool, community garden, dog park. Relaxing interior features include bathtubs, fireplace, and spacious walk-in closets.
Results within 10 miles of Dripping Springs
Verified
15 Units Available
The Brodie
8700 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1172 sqft
Close to S MoPac Expressway, University of Texas, ACC Campus, AMD, Freescale, James Bowie High, Boone Elementary, Sunset Valley Village Shopping, Davis Hill Park, Whole Foods, Costco. Half basketball court, complimentary fitness classes, hammock area, walking trails behind property, dog park, hot tub.
West Oak Hill
31 Units Available
Bell Hill Country
8600 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1101 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments include granite countertops, walk-in closets, garden tubs and sunrooms. Residents have full access of on-site gym, clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Close to US-71, Us-290, Hill Country Galleria and Life Austin Amphitheater.
West Oak Hill
18 Units Available
Bell Quarry Hill
7000 Convict Hill Rd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1041 sqft
Gated community with one- and two-bedroom homes, located close to Austin Waldorf School and Route 290. Apartments have patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
$
33 Units Available
Ridgeview
8600 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1245 sqft
Close to S MoPac Expressway, Boone Elementary School, Mariposa Montessori School, Covington Middle School, and Dick Nichols District Park. Pet-friendly, surround sound movie theater, fitness classes, resort-style pool, built-in wine racks and bookcases, large walk-in closets.
$
East Oak Hill
64 Units Available
Preserve at Travis Creek
5604 Southwest Parkway, Barton Creek, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1094 sqft
Close to Highway 290 and MoPac Expressway, Regents School of Austin, St. Andrew's, Oak Hill Elementary, Oak Hill Park, and Gaines Greenbelt. Pet-friendly apartments with fitness center (fitness instructor, virtual reality spin bikes, etc.), hammock garden, mountain bike rental, 2.5 mile hike and bike trail.
15 Units Available
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1193 sqft
With views of downtown Austin and moments from Barton Creek Habitat Preserve, these brand-new apartment homes feature yards, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a dog washing station, poolside cabanas, and a gym.
39 Units Available
The Mansions at Lakeway
5313 Serene Hills Dr, Lakeway, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1226 sqft
This smoke-free community features granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Residents have full access to the game room, clubhouse and garage. Pets are welcome.
East Oak Hill
28 Units Available
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1204 sqft
Location near Southwest Parkway makes commuting easy. Pet-friendly building with access to fitness center, pool and picnic area with grills. Apartments feature private balconies, washers and dryers.
Village at Western Oaks
57 Units Available
Legacy at Western Oaks
8801 La Cresada Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1085 sqft
Located near the Circle C Ranch in the heart of southwest Austin, these luxury apartments feature spacious floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and fenced backyards.
$
West Oak Hill
15 Units Available
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1201 sqft
This is what resort living feels like! Impressively designed social spaces include 24-hour gym, sparkling pool, dog park and media room. Recently renovated homes feature relaxing bathtubs and luxury design finishes.
$
53 Units Available
The Estate at Bee Caves
3544 FM-620, Bee Cave, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1212 sqft
Luxury Residences at Bee Cave Be at home More of a home to be precise… an experience unique to this most desired area for living in the Hill Country.
East Oak Hill
41 Units Available
Sedona Springs
4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1155 sqft
Central location, close to major highways. Units feature a washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, gym, pool and volleyball court.
West Oak Hill
4 Units Available
Valley View
6701 Silvermine Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
795 sqft
Located on Highway 71 with easy access to Downtown Austin. Close to great local restaurants and Whole Foods. Apartments have stainless appliances, fireplace and wall-to-wall vinyl wood flooring. Online rent payments accepted.
21 Units Available
Camden Stoneleigh
4825 Davis Ln, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1120 sqft
Air conditioning throughout, large closets, extra storage space and patio. Hardwood and carpet flooring, stainless steel fridge, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Business center, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
East Oak Hill
34 Units Available
Park at Monterey Oaks
4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1116 sqft
The Archstone Greenbelt is a short walk from these contemporary apartments, which have recessed ceilings, double crown molding and oak cabinetry. Enjoy use of a community garden and coffee bar.
9 Units Available
Woodcreek
16515 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1129 sqft
Charming community near Cypress Creek and Blue Hole Regional Park. Granite countertops, black GE appliances, and wood-style plank floors throughout. Onsite dog park, outdoor grilling area and minutes to local hiking.
12 Units Available
Landmark at Prescott Woods Apartment Homes
2915 Aftonshire Way, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
958 sqft
Close to James Bowie High School, Crowan Elementary School, Covington Middle School, HEB, Bauerle Ranch Park, I-35, Highway 290, and S MoPac Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments with jacuzzi, dog park, free video library, pool, courtesy patrol, large walk-in closets, and clothes care center.
West Oak Hill
41 Units Available
Lantana Ridge
6636 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
991 sqft
Built on 55 acres of land in a quiet neighborhood, just 10 minutes from Austin's downtown. Newly renovated homes have granite counters, stainless steel apartments and walk-in closets.
East Oak Hill
30 Units Available
Pearl Lantana
6401 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
1234 sqft
Near Southwest Parkway. Outdoor pool with sundeck, internet cafe, conference room and bike storage. In-unit laundry and all appliances included. Gym, yoga classes and parking. Pet-friendly with dog park.
West Oak Hill
28 Units Available
Hudson Miramont
8818 Travis Hills Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1150 sqft
Units include air conditioning, dishwasher and full-size washer dryer connections. Community offers 24-hour fitness center, laundry room and pools. Located close to Sunset Valley Marketfair, I-290 and downtown Austin.
