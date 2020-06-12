/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
11 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Denison, TX
17 Units Available
The Residence at Gateway Village
3415 Southbend Dr, Denison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1025 sqft
The Residence at Gateway Village is a Class A resort-style, luxury apartment community located at Gateway Village in Denison, Texas. One and two-bedroom apartment homes are now available at The Residence at Gateway Village.
1 Unit Available
1218 W Main St
1218 West Main Street, Denison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1174 sqft
- (RLNE5814187)
1 Unit Available
1202 Munson
1202 W Munson St, Denison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 2 bath duplex in quiet West Denison neighborhood. Short walk to park, private patio, split bedrooms for privacy, and extra storage outside.
11 Units Available
Easton Parc
1600 La Salle Drive, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$760
900 sqft
At Easton Parc, our first priority is making our residents feel right at home. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer wall to wall carpeting, walk-in closets, dishwashers and more.
19 Units Available
Northside on Travis
5111 N Travis St, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1001 sqft
Welcome to Northside on Travis Northside on Travis is the newest luxury property built in Sherman!! It is located in a great area, close to schools, shopping, dining and recreation.
8 Units Available
Parkview Apartment Homes
1200 W Taylor St, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$835
913 sqft
Units feature washer/dryer hook-ups, walk-in closets, carpet, air conditioning and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool and parking. Located close to Fairview Park and schools.
1 Unit Available
106 W Fairview Street
106 West Fairview Street, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Brick duplex with convenient west Sherman location ready for immediate move in! Unit has 1,200 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, central heat and air, laundry room for full size washer and dryer.
15 Units Available
Brooks on Heritage Parkway
1305 S FM 1417, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
983 sqft
Welcome to luxury living at The Brooks on Heritage Parkway, Sherman’s newest apartment homes.
24 Units Available
Raintree Apartment Homes
800 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
870 sqft
Air-conditioned units boasting washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and all the necessary kitchen appliances. Dogs and cats permitted. Less than 2 miles from Binkley Park and Henry W. Sory Elementary.
19 Units Available
Country Village
900 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$815
808 sqft
Beautiful location close to Herman Baker Park. Residents enjoy units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets and bathtub. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, sauna, on-site laundry and gym.
13 Units Available
Creekview Apartment Homes
700 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
910 sqft
Energy-efficient windows, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry or washer/dryer hookups in apartments. Pet-friendly community offers gym, pool, and hot tub. Right next to Herman Baker Park. Four miles from Austin College.
