/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:13 PM
39 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Canyon Lake, TX
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Oak Villa Rd G-1
6 Oak Villa Road, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1211 sqft
6 Oak Villa Rd G-1 Available 08/03/20 Serene 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo Near All You Could Want On Canyon Lake!! - Spacious condo less than a mile from Canyon Lake.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
2560 Puter Creek
2560 Puter Creek Road, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
NEWER DUPLEX UNIT-B ONLY AVAILABLE NOW (THE RIGHT UNIT WHEN FACING THEM). GREAT OPEN LAY OUTS, ALL TILE FLOORING, GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS THROUGHOUT, COVERED BACK PORCH, HIGH CEILINGS, BRAND NEW APPLIANCE'S ETC... DON'T MISS THIS ONE.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1126 Indian Hollow
1126 Indian Hollow, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
NEWER DUPLEX UNITS NEAR HWY 281 & FM 306 INTERSECTION ON N. SIDE OF CANYON LAKE.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
254 N Scenic Loop
254 North Scenic Loop, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1410 sqft
HOME CLOSE TO SATTLER W/ GREAT VIEWS, FIREPLACE W/ LOFT OR BEDROOM UPSTAIRS. CLOSE TO POOL AND BOATRAMP. Available after June 1st! Tenant occupied until 5/31, showings will not be available while tenant occupied due to covid-19.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1211 SORREL CREEK Drive
1211 Sorrel Creek Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
NEWER DUPLEX UNITS NEAR CANYON LAKE HIGH SCHOOL ON N. SIDE OF CANYON LAKE.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
440 Clearview Canyon
440 Clearview Canyon, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
NEWER DUPLEX AVAILABLE NOW, RENT INCLUDES WATER BILL. NICE LAYOUT, 2 BIG BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHS, ALL TILE FLOORING, W/ ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES & WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS. COME VIEW TODAY. APPLY AT WWW.CANYONLANDCOMPANY.NET
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
112 Clearwater Court
112 Clearwater Court, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1416 sqft
One level condo located off of FM 306. Vaulted ceilings in living room, dining room, large master bath with walk in closet.
1 of 1
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
1223 Sorrel Creek Drive
1223 Sorrel Creek Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
NEWER DUPLEX UNITS NEAR CANYON LAKE HIGH SCHOOL ON N. SIDE OF CANYON LAKE.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1173 Brook Valley Drive
1173 Brook Valley Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
936 sqft
Canyon Lake Dreamhome. FULLY FURNISHED Month to Month rental. Giant Tiny Home...... 936 SF 2 bd/2 bath with Covered FULL RV Hookup. Picturesque amazing Hill Country Views.
Results within 1 mile of Canyon Lake
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
2820 PUTER CREEK
2820 Puter Creek Road, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1309 sqft
BE THE 1ST TO LIVE IN THESE BRAND NEW TRI-PLEX UNITS. AWESOME LAYOUTS, COME VIEW TODAY. AVAILABLE NOW (INCLUDES WATER BILL). 2 BEDROOM 2.
Results within 5 miles of Canyon Lake
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 12:24pm
$
116 Units Available
Vantage at Bulverde
395 Harmony Hills, Bulverde, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
969 sqft
Welcome home to Vantage at Bulverde. Our upscale community is nestled in beautiful Spring Branch, Texas. You will never run out of things to do as we are conveniently located near entertainment hot spots, fine dining, and premium shopping.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
2820 PUTER CREEK
2820 Puter Creek Road, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1309 sqft
BE THE 1ST TO LIVE IN THESE BRAND NEW TRI-PLEX UNITS. AWESOME LAYOUTS, COME VIEW TODAY. AVAILABLE NOW (INCLUDES WATER BILL). 2 BEDROOM 2.
Results within 10 miles of Canyon Lake
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
Landa Park
58 Units Available
The Landmark
144 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1213 sqft
Steeped in history yet modernized with luxurious features, The Landmark, apartments in New Braunfels, Texas, offers residents an exceptional standard of living.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
9 Units Available
La Sierra
520 FM 306, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1046 sqft
Community amenities include outdoor pool, laundry center, clubhouse and BBQ area. Residents enjoy units with linen closet, pantry and private balcony. Convenient location off I-35 and minutes from Landa Park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
42 Units Available
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:54am
10 Units Available
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1126 sqft
Newly opened apartment community featuring outdoor grilling stations and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes have walk-in closets, wood-like floors and granite countertops. Easy access to I-35 and near New Braunfels Town Center.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
9 Units Available
Woodcreek
16515 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1129 sqft
Charming community near Cypress Creek and Blue Hole Regional Park. Granite countertops, black GE appliances, and wood-style plank floors throughout. Onsite dog park, outdoor grilling area and minutes to local hiking.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
40 Units Available
The Luxe at Creekside
677 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1165 sqft
Community features infinity-edge pool, tanning deck, and trellis outdoor kitchen. Units offer under-cabinet lightning, expansive dining spaces, elevator access, and more. Located just minutes from Schlitterbahn, I-35, and downtown.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1016 sqft
Located just off I-35. Spacious apartments with accent walls, modern kitchens and private patios or balconies. Select homes boast Guadalupe River views. Residents have access to walking trails, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
31 Units Available
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1180 sqft
Located close to the heart of historic New Braunfels. Community has fountains, pool, and tanning beds. Units feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and more.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
20 Units Available
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1120 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse amenities include gym, pool and internet cafe. Garage parking available. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
$
55 Units Available
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1109 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of natural light near Highway 337. Floorplans feature granite countertops, large windows and private laundry. Residents have access to community yoga equipment and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
970 sqft
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
4 Units Available
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
920 sqft
Close to Courtyard Shopping Center and the New Braunfels Marketplace. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, and larger kitchens. On-site pool. Beautiful, natural surroundings.
Similar Pages
Canyon Lake 2 BedroomsCanyon Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCanyon Lake 3 BedroomsCanyon Lake Apartments with BalconyCanyon Lake Apartments with Garage
Canyon Lake Apartments with GymCanyon Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCanyon Lake Apartments with ParkingCanyon Lake Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX