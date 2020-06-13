Apartment List
/
TX
/
belton
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

77 Apartments for rent in Belton, TX with balcony

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2507 Red Valley
2507 Red Vly, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1978 sqft
2507 Red Valley Available 07/01/20 3 BEDROOM IN RED ROCK - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, formal dining, plus an office, 2 car garage home in the prestigious Red Rock neighborhood in Belton.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
511 Dusty Trl
511 Dusty Trl, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1538 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 2 Car Garage Amenities include: - Central Heat & Air - Washer & Dryer Connections - Fridge - Dishwasher - Stove - Microwave - Hardwood Floors - Fireplace - Granite Counter tops - Garden Tub - Patio

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1416 Loving Trl
1416 Loving Trl, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1607 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2 car-garage brick home Amenities include: - a cozy fire place, central heat & air, washer & dryer connections, fridge, stove, sprinkler system, large back yard with privacy fence and relaxing

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
2115 South Jefferson Court
2115 Jefferson Ct S, Belton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1686 sqft
Cozy 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Plenty of space inside and outside. NO CARPET, so you don't have to worry about stains. Fridge included, granite counter tops with plenty of cabinet and counter space for all your needs.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
518 Shine Street
518 Shine St, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1146 sqft
Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath home within walking distance to UMHB (1/4 mile).

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
1035 Sharon Rd
1035 Sharon Rd, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1323 sqft
3 bedroom/ 2 bath home, located within Belton ISD. Features Include: covered front porch and driveway, unique furnace in tiled living room, granite countertops, and spacious backyard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1406 N East Street
1406 N East St, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1036 sqft
Available NOW! Great location in Belton ISD close to I-35, Mary Hardin Baylor, schools and shops. Leon Heights Elementary is at the end of the street, so close. One bedroom is separate from the other two for some added privacy.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
255 E 5th Ave
255 E 5th Ave, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$895
1260 sqft
BRAND NEW 3 bedroom 1 bath Apartment in Belton! Spacious living with open kitchen, breakfast bar, wood plank flooring throughout the home, large bathroom with double sinks, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, ample closet space, includes all kitchen

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
702 N Penelope Street
702 N Penelope St, Belton, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3384 sqft
Calling all UMHB Crusaders! We are happy to debut The Penelope House! Enjoy the wrap around porches, multiple living areas, spacious bedrooms, garden and gazebo on this truly unique property.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
133 E 13th Ave
133 E 13th Ave, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1212 sqft
133 E 13th Ave Available 06/01/20 CUTE 2 BEDROOM NEAR UMHB - This is an adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with over 1200 square feet located right in the heart of Belton. It's near UMHB, and just a few minutes off of IH-35.

1 of 4

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
2601 Armstrong Drive
2601 Armstrong Dr, Belton, TX
1 Bedroom
$500
2000 sqft
4 bed 4 bath house in Belton Tx. Each room is rented separately with your own private bathroom. Tenants have access to all common areas including use of garage and storage unit. Two units have private bathroom (master suite).

1 of 3

Last updated May 4 at 07:46pm
1 Unit Available
407 N Penelope St
407 N Penelope St, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
952 sqft
Very Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Belton! Spacious living room and kitchen appliances included. Large fenced yard with a covered patio and small storage shed.
1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7309 Lee Hall Loop
7309 Lee Hall Loop, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1345 sqft
Gorgeous new home construction in The Reserve at Pea Ridge(Belton I S D). The Omega built Chatham 250 floor plan has three bedrooms and two baths and a two car garage. All you would expect in a new home is to be found here.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Wildflower Villas
5227 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$837
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features BBQ grills, outdoor tables and pool. Units include crown moldings, white appliances and built-in bookshelves. Located within walking distance to Spare Time Fun Center and Good Life Bakery Cafe.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
10 Units Available
Oaks at Creekside
2602 S 39th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with carpeting, dining rooms, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, washers and dryers, and well-equipped kitchens. Walk to Jaycee Park. Within commuting distance of Fort Hood.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
17 Units Available
Villas on the Hill
2510 S 31st St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1174 sqft
Newly constructed apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and w/d connections. A putting green, dog grooming area, 24-hour gym, a fire pit and media room. Moments from Dodgen Loop and S 31st Street.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,328
1299 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units nestled in a private pecan orchard. Short drive to Temple Mall and the IMAX theater. Units with French doors, kitchen islands and decorative niches.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
16 Units Available
Bluffs
4102 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1350 sqft
PICTURE PERFECT LIVING WELCOME TO THE BLUFFS APARTMENTS Finding great apartment home living in Temple, Texas has never been easier then with The Bluffs Apartments! Enjoy being close to Temple Mall, as well as local eateries and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24am
$
16 Units Available
The Arbors Apartments
2416 S 13th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
953 sqft
Ideally situated close to Temple College and Temple Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and ample storage. Community amenities include a swimming pool and laundry. On-site apartment maintenance for residents' convenience.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
705 Skylar Heisghts
705 Skylar Heights Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1301 sqft
Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW PROPERTY- 3BR/2BA Home - Built In 2020 - Property Id: 292110 NEW BUILD - BUILT IN 2020 - AVAILABLE AUG 2020 Attractive 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car-Garage Home with Central Heat & Air, Washer and Dryer Connection.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7319 Birdsnest Way
7319 Birdsnest Way, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1604 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! - Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath with a total of 1604 SQFT available 03/01/2020! Home is located in the Belton ISD area. HOA with community play ground as well as access to pool.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3710 Iroquois Trl
3710 Iroquois Trail, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2144 sqft
3710 Iroquois Trl Available 07/01/20 4 BEDROOM, LARGE TREE COVERED LOT - This is a beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Temple with 2144 square feet, tile and wood look floors, nestled on a large tree covered lot.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
121 Big Timber
121 Big Timber Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1541 sqft
121 Big Timber Available 07/01/20 3 BEDROOM + LOFT, BISD, COMMUNITY POOL - This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home sits on a large corner lot.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2017 Red Fox Dr
2017 Red Fox Dr, Nolanville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2212 sqft
2017 Red Fox Dr Available 07/29/20 Beautiful Executive Home in Bella Charca, Nolanville! - Video Tour Available at Centexpm.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Belton, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Belton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

