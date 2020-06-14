27 Apartments for rent in Baytown, TX with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Baytown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
59 Units Available
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,096
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1587 sqft
CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL OR SELF GUIDED TOUR**Criteria Must Be Met for Self-Guided Tours. Self-Guided Tour Appointments excepted by phone call only.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
36 Units Available
Sapphire Bay
99 W Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1363 sqft
Located in the Baytown area. This community offers a large dog park and puppy pool, grilling area, and pool with an in-water tanning deck. Spacious interiors with gourmet kitchens, oversized terraces and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
25 Units Available
The Bennett Baytown
2200 West Baker Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$976
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nine-foot high ceilings, custom-made cabinets, tropical-style swimming pools, cappuccino bar and high-end fitness center. Conveniently close to the restaurant belt of Garth Road. The 330 spur and I-10 are just a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:08pm
16 Units Available
Oxford at Country Club
282 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments close to Texas 146, Texas 330 Spur and I-10, surrounded by parks. Unique limestone and stucco constructions, with designer cabinetry and granite countertops. Close to major employers, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
88 Units Available
Watermark
2700 Ward Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$917
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1059 sqft
Overlooking Cedar Bayou and within easy reach of SH-146. Modern 1-3 bedroom homes with faux-wood flooring and walk-in closets. Kitchens feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Many community facilities for outdoor enthusiasts.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
39 Units Available
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1555 sqft
Minutes from I-10 and the San Jacinto Mall, this Baytown community has a dog grooming area, package receiving, and car charging. Our 1-3 bedroom homes feature upscale finishes, granite counters, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:09pm
62 Units Available
Stone Brook Apartments
619 Rollingbrook St, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1164 sqft
Baytown community offers 1-3 bedroom apartments, with granite counters in modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and garage parking. Pet-friendly, gated community has pool and BBQ area. Minutes to I-10 and TX 146.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
The Villas At Rollingbrook
3717 Emmet Hutto Blvd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1408 sqft
Come home to The Villas at Rollingbrook, Baytown's #1 luxury apartment community. Each home is customized to your sophisticated needs. Wood plank flooring, granite counter tops, washer and dryer, and private garages.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 09:14am
Contact for Availability
The Vic at Southwinds
1900 Kilgore Parkway, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
806 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1371 sqft
Thanks for checking out The Vic at Southwinds. Today we look like a construction site but on June 10th we will be the newest and coolest place to live in Baytown.
Results within 5 miles of Baytown
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
335 Units Available
Domain at Morgan's Landing
3300 Bay Area Blvd., La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1585 sqft
This is the new face of La Porte: an all-inclusive, luxury apartment community in La Porte, Texas where residents engage in every moment and experience life as it should be…in living color.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
$
22 Units Available
Eaglebrook
10855 Eagle Dr, Mont Belvieu, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1204 sqft
Enjoy every moment at Eaglebrook Apartments in Mont Belvieu, TX, where we take pride in giving our residents the best living experience achievable.
Results within 10 miles of Baytown
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
63 Units Available
Preserve at Baywood
8300 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1164 sqft
Stylish homes with designer track and pendant lighting. Kitchens with ample counter space, wooden cabinetry. Pool with sun shelf. Grassy dog park with agility equipment, pergola for shade.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
11 Units Available
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd, La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1105 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting with large pool and sundeck. Spacious layouts and open floor plans. Lovely, well-maintained apartments. On-site pool, garden area and fitness center. Minutes from area attractions and parks.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
6 Units Available
Advenir at Wynstone
6464 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury ceramic tile and faux wood flooring. Pool with woven lounge chairs on brick sundeck. Covered or garage parking and car wash available. Just blocks to Beltway 8.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
Cloverleaf
13 Units Available
The Graham Apartment Homes
250 Uvalde Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1158 sqft
Contemporary apartment homes with hardwood floors and custom finishes. Community offers outside storage and plenty of green space. Easy access to I-10 for a smooth commute. Shop at nearby New Forest Crossing Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
2 Units Available
Bella Vista
14340 Wallisville Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
936 sqft
Welcome to northeast Houstons newest, and most stylish, community. At Bella Vista Apartments, we strive to provide an experience worthy of a place youll call home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
18 Units Available
The Boulevard at Deer Park
401 W Pasadena Blvd, Deer Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1384 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
24 Units Available
Dover Pointe
14445 Wallisville Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$986
880 sqft
Swimming pool and sundeck. Faux wood flooring in all homes. Washer/dryer connections in many homes, plus on-site laundry facility. Across the street from North Shore Park.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
54 Units Available
Domain New Forest
6301 Pale Sage Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1411 sqft
Great location in East Houston near hiking trails and Beltway 8 Park. Modern interiors with expansive living areas, foyer coat closets, and granite counters. Community has resort-style pool, clubroom, and outdoor living area.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
26 Units Available
Haven at Liberty Hills
14580 Crosby Freeway Frontage Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1186 sqft
Haven at Liberty Hills is setting a new standard for elegant living in East Houston. Our luxurious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments deliver a custom-home feeling, with bright, open floor plans and upscale designer finishes throughout.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
18 Units Available
Regatta Bay Apartment Homes
2555 Repsdorph Rd, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$964
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1095 sqft
Set Your Sails Towards Regatta Bay! Regatta Bay Apartments offers spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans and were designed with your needs in mind.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
28 Units Available
Casa Palmas
3500 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1200 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature kitchen pantry, shower and tub combo, and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes open courtyard, playground and pool. Located close to Sam Houston Tollway and Pasadena Freeway for commuters.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
26 Units Available
Bar Harbor Apartments
2601 North Repsdorph Road, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
946 sqft
Located in the heart of Clear Lake with close proximity to the water and Kemah Boardwalk. Newly renovated units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplace. Pool, gym and heated spa. 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
4 Units Available
Spring Hill Village
16700 Golf Club Dr, Crosby, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
943 sqft
Located off Highway 90 in Crosby, just minutes from Lake Houston and Sylvan Beach Park. Units include fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and ceiling fans.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Baytown, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Baytown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

