3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:38 PM
51 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oak Ridge, TN
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
299 Jefferson Avenue
299 Jefferson Ave, Oak Ridge, TN
3 Bedrooms
$895
975 sqft
Charming 3 bd/1 bath Duplex with covered back porch! **Recently remodeled** - Gorgeous like new unit located in a quiet and peaceful duplex centrally located in Oak Ridge.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
140 Pembroke Rd
140 Pembroke Road, Oak Ridge, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1584 sqft
Completely updated home with large living areas, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, lovely yard with storage shed nestled near shopping in Oak Ridge. Washer and Dryer included. Living room/dining area carpet being replaced. Small pets only.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
141 Latimer Rd
141 Latimer Rd, Oak Ridge, TN
We have a 4 bed/2 bath unit in Latimer Rd. (Historic Highland View Neighborhood), minutes from Kroger and Walmart.
1 of 1
Last updated April 15 at 09:24am
1 Unit Available
304 E Forest Lane
304 West Forest Lane, Oak Ridge, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1788 sqft
For more information, contact Wendy Hohman at (865) 776-2667. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/knoxville/1113275 to view more pictures of this property. Large 3 bedroom 2 full baths. Enlarged porch room with new flooring .Full unfinished basement.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Ridge
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
36 Units Available
Forest Ridge
9706 Smokey Ridge Way, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1494 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Knoxville Apartment Living Welcome home to luxury living at Forest Ridge Apartments in Knoxville. Forest Ridge is an upscale apartment community featuring spacious one, two or three bedroom townhomes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:50pm
20 Units Available
Preserve at Hardin Valley
2310 Yellow Birch Way, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1415 sqft
This elegant community offers wooded trails, volleyball courts, and fireside lounges. Apartments feature upscale amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, and large windows for ample natural light.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Walden Legacy
1261 Walden Legacy Way, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1516 sqft
Upscale, premier gated community. Interior upgrades include crown molding, raised-panel cabinets and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each unit. On-site pool, playground and fitness center. Guest suite available. Pet-friendly. Minutes to Ball Camp Park.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
11807 Black Road
11807 Black Road, Knox County, TN
NEWLY BUILT!!! Enjoy an open floor plan with brand new appliances and hardwood floors. A back patio which opens to a beautiful yard that is lined with naturals perfect background, spacious rooms with modern decor and finishes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14297 Virtue Road
14297 Virtue Road, Loudon County, TN
14297 Virtue Road Available 08/01/20 Basement Ranch 4 Br. 3 Ba. 2 Car Garage - Basement Ranch House 3-4 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms Main level: 3 Br.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13036 Hampshire Bay Ln
13036 Hampshire Bay Ln, Farragut, TN
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Bungalow - Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath bungalow style townhouse with beautiful views and a great open floor plan in Farragut. Maintenance free all brick exterior.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
424 Mariner Point Drive
424 Mariner Point Drive, Clinton, TN
Clinton, 4 bedroom home on Clinch River fully furnished - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Susan Calabrese with Realty Executives Associates at 865-591-9204 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
305 Lawton Blvd
305 Lawton Boulevard, Farragut, TN
305 Lawton Blvd Available 07/01/20 West Knoxville (Farragut), 4 bedroom, with lawn service included - For additional information or to schedule a showing, please contact Ray Gaudet with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 748-3346 (cell) or (865)
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2006 Cypresswood Lane
2006 Cypresswood Lane, Knox County, TN
2006 Cypresswood Lane Available 07/01/20 Hardin Valley, 4 bedroom, fireplace, 2 car garage - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please call or text Ryan Fogarty at (865) 333-4840. This Hardin Valley home features 4 bedrooms, 3.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1126 Bob Kirby
1126 Bob Kirby Road, Knox County, TN
West Knoxville, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3400 square feet - Text or call Ryan Fogarty with Realty Executives at mobile: (865) 333-4840 for more information or to schedule a showing. This 4 bedroom, 3.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
10179 Bob Gray Road
10179 Bob Gray Road, Knox County, TN
Newly renovated single family, 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Hardin Valley. Open site living room and kitchen area perfect for family time. Spacious bonus room downstairs providing a location for get-togethers.
1 of 87
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
3212 Denver Lane
3212 Denver Ln, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2312 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
310 Oak Road
310 Oak Drive, Anderson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1056 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath remodeled home with basement. This home has hardwood floors, tile floors in bath, kitchen and stainless appliances. 1 car garage and LARGE yard located in Powell! Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath remodeled home with basement.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
6917 Greenbrook Drive
6917 Greenbrook Drive, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Two Bath with Two Car Garage! This Home has a Covered Front Porch, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Large Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling and Fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Oak Ridge
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Eagle Pointe
8608 Eagle Pointe Dr, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1380 sqft
Eagle Pointe Apartments in Knoxville, Tennessee, offer a clubhouse and beautifully landscaped, flower-filled grounds. Apartments have new carpet, updated kitchens and lots of light. Classic colonial exteriors.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Bell Walker's Crossing
8301 Block House Way, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1295 sqft
Comfortable apartments with garden soaking tubs and breakfast bars. Relax in the resident lounge or work out at the fitness center. Play sports and picnic at nearby West Hills/John Bynon Park. By I-75.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
12 Units Available
Heritage Lake
1105 Lake Heritage Way, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1330 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments offer granite counters, fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community accommodates dogs and cats. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Concord Park and Fort Loudoun Lake. Easy access to I-140 for commuters.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 10 at 04:08am
3 Units Available
The Vue At Ridge Way
1201 Vista Ridge Way, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$952
1185 sqft
Spacious homes with energy-efficient appliances and a patio. Beat the heat in the swimming pool on hot days. Enjoy use of the playground. Minutes from I-40 for a smooth commute. By West Town Mall.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:48pm
15 Units Available
Copper Pointe
401 S Gallaher View Rd, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1220 sqft
If you are looking for an exceptional community in Knoxville, Tennessee, where extraordinary service is the norm, your search ends here. Once you explore our appealing pet-friendly apartments, you’ll wish you had brought the moving truck.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Walker Springs
721 Walker Springs Rd, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1400 sqft
Spacious apartments with patios or balconies. Beat the heat in the pool during hot summer days. Two laundry centers on the property. Easy access to I-40. Near Walker Springs Park.
