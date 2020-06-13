Apartment List
122 Apartments for rent in Taylors, SC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
9 Units Available
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$892
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,127
1162 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
6 Units Available
The Chimneys
4990 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Us Today to Schedule YOUR Virtual Tour!
2 Units Available
Greyeagle
4551 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$785
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Greyeagle, the best-kept secret in Taylors, South Carolina. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, local parks, and schools.

1 Unit Available
9 Summerdale Dr
9 Summerdale Drive, Taylors, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1908 sqft
Gorgeous 4bd 2.5ba 2 car garage home for rent in the heart of Taylors. Beautiful front porch for those summer nights. Beautiful hardwoods throughout the first floor. Large kitchen with granite counter tops and beautiful back splash.

1 Unit Available
43 Noble Wing Lane
43 Noble Wing Lane, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1796 sqft
Welcome to Eagles Glen.

1 Unit Available
123 Monarch Place
123 Monarch Place, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1394 sqft
Beautiful yard, hardwood floors throughout make this one level ranch house lovely. the backyard is private and peaceful for those summer evenings. The location is in the Pebble Creek area of Taylors.

1 Unit Available
3 Idlewilde Ave
3 Idlewilde Avenue, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1350 sqft
3 Idlewilde Ave Available 07/15/20 Huge Yard and Convenient to Wade Hampton Shops and Restaurants - Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1.

1 Unit Available
16 Birchview Street
16 Birchview Street, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
Fantastic location in Jamestown Commons located off E. North Street and just a short drive to downtown Greenville or Greer.

1 Unit Available
6 River hill Court
6 River Hill Road, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
Enjoy this traditional, 2-Story home located in Taylors with the Reedy River just beyond your back deck. Large deck sits off kitchen/breakfast area and is a great place for unwinding or getting your day started.

1 Unit Available
198 Tanner Road
198 Tanner Road, Taylors, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1927 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath ranch style home in Taylors. This property provides a wonderful open floor plan with great natural light. Kitchen comes equipped with a stove/oven, dishwasher, and disposal. Ceiling fans throughout.

1 Unit Available
12 Birchview Street
12 Birchview Street, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Fantastic location! Easy access to 85 as well as 385! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome is a must see. In the kitchen you will find that it is very open, great for multiple people preparing meals at one time.

1 Unit Available
503 Red Ledge Court
503 Red Ledge Court, Taylors, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
Call Carolina Moves at 864.475.1234 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.

1 Unit Available
200 Button Willow Street
200 Button Willow Street, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
OPEN HOUSE-SHOWING Thursday June 4th from 1:30-2:00pm You will love the open concept living designed for today's lifestyle.

1 Unit Available
320 Runion Lake Ct
320 Runion Lake Ct, Taylors, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1786 sqft
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Beautiful Home in Taylors 4 Bed 3 Bath with Fenced Yard! - **LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** Are you looking for a home in Taylors? This 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom in the new Runion Estates subdivision is the one you're looking for.

1 Unit Available
25 Madeline Circle
25 Madeline Circle, Taylors, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Filled with upgrades. Hardwood floors, carpet, lighting fixtures are all upgraded. Separate dining room. Kitchen that opens to living room with fireplace and installed surround sound.

1 Unit Available
100 Stallings Road
100 Stallings Rd, Taylors, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Welcome to your new home! Wonderful 2BR/2.5BA townhome in the popular Pebble Creek community! Wonderful floorplan! Unit has been maintained well. The heat pump and appliances are less than 2 years old.

1 Unit Available
207 Osmond Drive
207 Osmond Drive, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1608 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE! This ranch-style home has 3 bedrooms - all with ceiling fans. The cook-friendly kitchen boasts upgraded counter-tops and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Taylors
20 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$914
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1187 sqft
Phase Two Opening Late Summer 2020! Brand New Construction Apartment Homes - Now Leasing! Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers
20 Units Available
Lakecrest Apartments
3900 E North St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$835
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$876
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1252 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
18 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1196 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Howell Road
14001 Ardmore Springs Circle, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1509 sqft
Conveniently situated on the East side of Greenville, Ardmore Howell Road is a straight shot to downtown, I-385, I-85, Haywood and Woodruff Road.

1 Unit Available
314 Piedmont Ave
314 Piedmont Avenue, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath double wide mobile home close to Paris Mountain - For a SELF GUIDED TOUR or to APPLY for this property visit convergentpg.com. Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath double wide mobile home close to Paris Elementary.

1 Unit Available
617 Millervale Road
617 Millervale Road, Greer, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
3000 sqft
617 Millervale Road Available 07/06/20 Lismore Park Home for Rent - Amazing 5 bedroom home within walking distance to Riverside Middle and High School. This home is in the quaint neighborhood of Lismore Park. This home offers plenty of living space.

1 Unit Available
9 Bristol Drive
9 Bristol Drive, Wade Hampton, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
Location Location! This home is just off Wade Hampton Blvd. and walking distance to shopping, dining, and more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Taylors, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Taylors renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

