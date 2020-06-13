Apartment List
/
PA
/
wilkes barre
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:46 PM

9 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wilkes-Barre, PA

Finding an apartment in Wilkes-Barre that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
4 Units Available
East Mountain Apartments
680 Wildflower Dr, Wilkes-Barre, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,203
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1256 sqft
Apartment complex with a beautiful countryside view. The I-81 and downtown Wilkes-Barre are minutes away by car. Amenities on site include 24-hour fitness center and indoor pool at the neighboring hotel.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Wilkes-Barre
1 Unit Available
41 Stanley Street, Single Family Home
41 Stanley Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
7 Bedrooms
$1,600
6000 sqft
This BEAUTIFUL house will be available JULY 15, 2020! This a MASSIVE 6,000 square-foot single house with 7 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. The house is located in a quiet neighborhood of Wilkes-Barre. * Only 0.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Wilkes-Barre
1 Unit Available
253 Park Avenue, Single Family Home
253 Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
This charming house will be available July 1, 2020! This a 3 bedroom, 2 bath single house in a quiet neighborhood of Wilkes-Barre.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Wilkes-Barre
1 Unit Available
155 West River Street, Suite B-1
155 W River St, Wilkes-Barre, PA
1 Bedroom
$765
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful apartment will be available in July! This is a one bed, one full bath suite in Wilkes-Barre.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Wilkes-Barre
1 Unit Available
22 Terrace Street, Suite C-1
22 Terrace St, Wilkes-Barre, PA
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW! The entire apartment has been freshly painted throughout - walls, ceilings and trim. All doorknobs, handles, appliances and hard surfaces have been cleaned thoroughly and sanitized.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Wilkes-Barre
1 Unit Available
155 West River Street, Suite A-3
155 West River Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This apartment is available now! This is a one bed, one full bath suite in Wilkes-Barre.
Results within 5 miles of Wilkes-Barre

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pittston
1 Unit Available
38 Swallow St Apt C
38 Swallow Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Apt C Available 07/01/20 Newly Renovated Apartment Near Many Amenities - Property Id: 287985 Contact 570-237-2009 to get on the showing list! Showings will begin around 6/15/2020.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
46 Simon Block Avenue
46 Simon Block Avenue, Luzerne County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1180 sqft
This charming house will be available July 15, 2020! This a 3 bedroom, 1 bath single house in Hanover Township, Luzerne County.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
West Pittston
1 Unit Available
321 Washington Street
321 Washington Street, West Pittston, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
This charming house will be available in JUNE! This an updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath single house in West Pittston.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Wilkes-Barre, PA

Finding an apartment in Wilkes-Barre that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Wilkes-Barre Apartments with BalconyWilkes-Barre Apartments with Parking
Wilkes-Barre Dog Friendly ApartmentsWilkes-Barre Pet Friendly Places
Wilkes-Barre Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Allentown, PABethlehem, PABloomsburg, PABreinigsville, PA
Bangor, PADunmore, PAScranton, PAEast Stroudsburg, PA
Pen Argyl, PAKingston, PASummit Hill, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community College
Lehigh University