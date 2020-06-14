/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:17 PM
72 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Upper St. Clair, PA
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
Torrente
2565 Boyce Plaza Rd, Upper St. Clair, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
822 sqft
Experience the best in luxury living with breathtaking creek and woodland views offering plenty of privacy, not often found in apartment living. Our unique Upper St.
Results within 1 mile of Upper St. Clair
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
53 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
114 Werner St
114 Werner Street, Bridgeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
A wonderful 1 bedroom apartment is available immediately in Bridgeville. This apartment is close to Interstate 79 and South Point. Includes all utilities except cable. Pets are welcome with monthly fee.
Results within 5 miles of Upper St. Clair
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
42 Units Available
Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln, Canonsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
884 sqft
Prime location just off of I-79. Luxurious apartments include granite counters, ice maker, in-unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Community offers tenants 24-hour gym, clubhouse, and conference room.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Whitehall
26 Units Available
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
719 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Park Place of South Park
1700 Patrick Pl, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$815
762 sqft
Close to South Park Game Preserve. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans featuring open living-dining space, ample storage and fully equipped kitchens. Tenants' amenities include a swimming pool, laundry and covered picnic area.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
78 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$905
491 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
Baldwin
51 Units Available
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$605
555 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
53 Units Available
Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,468
685 sqft
Illuminate your life at Chroma Apartments in Highlands Ranch, where modern spaces complement a full spectrum of amenities for active lifestyles.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
31 Units Available
Lindenbrooke
600 Royal Dr, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$760
650 sqft
With manicured lawns and carefully planned landscaping to greet you, expect something extraordinary at our Apartment Excellence and Best of the Best award winning community. Here, you'll find city conveniences with the serenity of country living.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Banksville
31 Units Available
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
714 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5331 Main St Rear
5331 Main Street, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$550
3 ROOMS AND A BATH ATOP A 2 CAR GARAGE. - Property Id: 297460 FOR RENT BETHEL PARK SMALL APT. ABOVE A 2 CAR GARAGE 3 ROOMS AND A BATH REFRIDGE AND STOVE WASHER AND DRYER ALL REMODELED 2 YEARS AGO $550 PLUS UTIL. $250.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
110 Newburn Dr Apt 2
110 Newburn Drive, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$895
Fabulous 1 bedroom aparment. Convenient to Atria's and public transportation. Walkable neighborhood. Close to Beverly Shoppes and entertainment.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
108 Newburn Dr Apt 7
108 Newburn Dr, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$935
Mt. Lebanon. CLose to the "T". Updated one bedroom and one bathroom apartment.
Results within 10 miles of Upper St. Clair
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
752 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Avalon
6 Units Available
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
1 Bedroom
$915
832 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Troy Hill
31 Units Available
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
793 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
North Oakland
9 Units Available
Bayard Manor
4600 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
610 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bayard Manor in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
North Oakland
18 Units Available
Wellington
245 Melwood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
433 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wellington in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
North Oakland
18 Units Available
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
768 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
$
Lower Lawrenceville
13 Units Available
Arsenal 201
3922 Foster St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,121
743 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy-efficient appliances and in-wall USB ports. The mixed-use living space promotes a walkable lifestyle, as does proximity to shopping and public transit.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Downtown Pittsburgh
39 Units Available
The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,138
786 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Penn Station and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Apartments feature amenities like hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Luxury community includes parking, valet service and gym.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:43pm
Duquesne Heights
3 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1411 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
765 sqft
We don't just rent apartments; we provide a better living experience. Centrally located atop Mount Washington, Grandview Pointe combines a prestigious address with luxury living.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 07:04pm
Fairywood
31 Units Available
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$905
544 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
Similar Pages
Upper St. Clair 1 BedroomsUpper St. Clair 2 BedroomsUpper St. Clair 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUpper St. Clair 3 BedroomsUpper St. Clair Apartments with Balcony
Upper St. Clair Apartments with GarageUpper St. Clair Apartments with GymUpper St. Clair Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUpper St. Clair Apartments with Move-in SpecialsUpper St. Clair Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PA
Coraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHWilkinsburg, PAAmbridge, PABellevue, PAWest Mifflin, PAWeirton, WVCarnegie, PA