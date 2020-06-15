324 Fairmont Street - 324 Fairmont - Church

Amenities

e-payments

Unit Amenities Property Amenities e-payments

Beautiful Church on Corner Lot - Trafford, PA - Looking for a church for your congregation - come see this one!! Beautiful church on corner lot with gorgeous wooden ceiling in sanctuary. Tenant to faithfully utilize the sanctuary and rooms on first floor. Large altar area. Wood adorns the ceilings. Several rooms for pastor study and meeting rooms. Large foyer. Tenant will have use of sanctuary on first floor and lavatories on lower level.



Main floor room dimensions: Vestibule 31x9, Sanctuary 31x65, Office 8x5, Room 12x16, Room 17x11.



RENT: $695 a month.

UTILITIES: $300 a month. Flat rate covers: gas, electric, water/sewage, and trash



REQUIRED DEPOSITS:

-Security Deposit $ 695



**First month's rent plus security deposit are due AT LEASE SIGNING. Month-to-Month lease terms are acceptable.



Apply now to pre-qualify at www.SteelTownRentals.com



$25 application fee per adult applicant which covers credit check, criminal background check and eviction check.Each tenant over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.Please be prepared to pay the application fee as outlined in the property listing. In addition to completing the rental application, you will also be required to provide 1) a copy of a valid form of identification, 2) 501(c)(3) tax returns, 3) rental references. Please note that most properties require that applicant net income is at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount.



As a Steel Town Rentals tenant, you will have access to your tenant portal on our website at www.SteelTownRentals.com. This will enable you to pay your rent online with an e-check or credit card. You also have the option of paying by an electronic cash payment at 7-11 stores, CVS Pharmacies or at ACE Express locations. Ask us for a handout with more details. In addition to paying your rent online, you will be able to submit maintenance requests and view your account balance - 24/7.



At Steel Town Rentals, we are committed to providing you with prompt, courteous service, and we take pride in offering quality, affordable homes to all of our residents.



(RLNE5175689)