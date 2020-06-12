/
3 bedroom apartments
29 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Scranton, PA
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
323 Taylor Ave
323 Taylor Ave, Scranton, PA
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Kate Daye Ruane (302) 242-8781: This house SPARKLES! Built brand new from the ground up in 2006 with all hardwood floors, modern kitchen, and bath! Very desirable location for all students! University
Greenridge
1 Unit Available
933 Richmont Street
933 Richmont Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 This is a gorgeous, spacious off-campus house, located within walking distance (12 minute walk, 3 minute drive) to Marywood University and in close proximity to Geisinger hospital (1.8 miles).
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
535 Monroe Avenue
535 Monroe Avenue, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
2B Available 06/16/20 This modern open space apartment is available for rent on July 14th 2020! If you're looking for a beautiful, stress-free, spacious apartment within walking distance to major hospitals and universities in Scranton, look no
Greenridge
1 Unit Available
814 Sunset Street
814 Sunset Street, Scranton, PA
Available 08/01/20 This beautiful home in the Greenridge section of scranton is a great find! This home is going to be renovated entirely this summer and will be ready for move in on August 1st, there will be a lot going on with the renovations.
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
321 Taylor Avenue
321 Taylor Avenue, Scranton, PA
4 beds, 1 bath.
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
1314 Washburn St
1314 Washburn Street, Scranton, PA
Ready for an immediate move in. Applianced with gas stove and refrigerator. Washer & dryer hook ups in kitchen. Small back yard, street parking. Tenant pays gas, electric, water, and sewer. 1 pet is ok with owner approval, and monthly pet fee.
Greenridge
1 Unit Available
1620 Penn Avenue
1620 Penn Avenue, Scranton, PA
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Kate Daye Ruane (302) 242-8781: Beautiful, bright, newly renovated! This giant three-story 4 bedroom in Green Ridge is available for your immediate enjoyment.
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
316 Taylor Avenue - 17
316 Taylor Avenue, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
970 sqft
Students & Professionals Welcome Newly renovated, steps to Campus & Hospital
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
549 N Garfield Ave
549 North Garfield Avenue, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
775 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: This is a must see. Freshly painted, updated kitchen and all appliances with washer and dryer hook ups.
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
1210 Hampton St
1210 Hampton Street, Scranton, PA
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Margaret Hennemuth (570) 587-7000: Newly renovated 4 bedroom apartment with fresh paint, flooring & bathrooms. Open floor plan in Living/dining room. Owner will consider pets with an additional $50.
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
1320 Linden St
1320 Linden Street, Scranton, PA
Listed by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Preferred Properties (570) 585-1500, Tiffany Lee Ammons (570) 780-5998: Cozy 5 bedroom 2 full bath Row home located across the street from Scranton University dorms.
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
735 N Bromley Ave
735 North Bromley Avenue, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1476 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, SARA LEVY (570) 587-7000 ext. 1125: Beautiful West Scranton home, just off Oram St. Modern kitchen with granite counter tops, original hardwood and woodwork. Gas fireplace in living room. Pocket doors.
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
1725 Vine St
1725 Vine Street, Scranton, PA
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Kate Daye Ruane (302) 242-8781: MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED in this charming Hill Section Home! Beautiful hardwood floors and tons of natural light sweep through the entire 4 bedroom 2 -story space.
South Side
1 Unit Available
722 Moosic Street
722 Moosic Street, Scranton, PA
Available 06/01/20 Don't fear!! This home will be ready to move in on June 1st.
Providence
1 Unit Available
2017 Margaret Ave
2017 Margaret Avenue, Scranton, PA
Listed by C21 Jack Ruddy Real Estate (570) 344-6724, Phoebe Keating (570) 903-8983: 4 bed, 1.5 half double. Updated baths. Tons of off street parking. Updated wiring and heat unit. Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer in unit.
South Side
1 Unit Available
1032 Prospect Ave
1032 Prospect Avenue, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$800
3000 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, ROBERT REDGIL (570) 561-3868: Main floor 3 bedroom apartment near the South Scranton commercial district and close to central city.
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
1412 Linden St
1412 Linden Street, Scranton, PA
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: GREAT FOR STUDENT HOUSING! Renovated located in the heart of University of Scranton, Geisinger Medical School and Geisinger Community Medical Center Hospital.
West Mountain
1 Unit Available
18 Fawnwood Dr
18 Fawnwood Drive, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2106 sqft
Listed by Ruddy Realty (570) 282-4463, Sylvia Flesher (570) 362-3020: No pets ,no smoking ,some newer carpeting, sliders in basement to rear yard. Available January 1, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Scranton
1 Unit Available
1106 Tennyson Close
1106 Tennyson Close, Moosic, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 High end home located just minutes from the city of Scranton! It is a fantastic 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home that offers just about anything you could want. This home is minutes away from shopping and entertainment.
Dickson City
1 Unit Available
539 Morgan St
539 Morgan Street, Dickson City, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
READ the Entire Ad! Call w/ Basic Info as requested.
Dunmore
1 Unit Available
1711 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 2
1711 Jefferson Avenue, Dunmore, PA
This apartment will be available in JULY! This is a very large, 2-floor 4 bedroom apartment in Dunmore, close to Greenridge Scranton.
Dickson City
1 Unit Available
507 Grier Street
507 Grier St, Dickson City, PA
Spacious home convenient location - Property Id: 221672 Spacious 4 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex right off of Main Street in Dickson City. This home is centrally located near Interstate 81 and all of your shopping needs.
Results within 5 miles of Scranton
1 Unit Available
1108 W Grove St
1108 West Grove Street, Clarks Summit, PA
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Sunita Arora (570) 510-5840: Beautiful Clarks Summit home ! This home features an updated kitchen with great living space.
1 Unit Available
1 Briarwood Way
1 Briarwood Way, Lackawanna County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Listed by O BOYLE REAL ESTATE LLC (570) 586-2911, TINA TRAVER (570) 357-3402: Beautiful end unit townhouse in Abington Heights School District. Lovely kitchen with glass tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances.