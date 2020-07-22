Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

31 Apartments for rent in Pittston, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pittston apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 94

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pittston
74 William St
74 William St, Pittston, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2130 sqft
Price Drop! Exclusive Property Near Downtown - Property Id: 93698 Terms: *Discounted rent! $1,400 if paid on or before the 1st of each month w/ 2 yr lease agreement.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Pittston
71 North Main Street
71 North Main Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
Semi Modern 1.5 BR on Main Street available in August! This a beautiful upgraded one bedroom w/ office apartment in Pittston - across the street from Geisinger Medical and just off the highway.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Pittston
154 Parsonage St
154 Parsonage Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$825
1500 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Jason Heimrich (856) 469-1195: 3 bed 1 bath. Tenant pays all utilities. Half double.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Pittston
71 North Main Street, Suite 1-A
71 South Main Street, Pittston, PA
1 Bedroom
$825
700 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, UPGRADED 1BR SUITE - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1! This a beautiful upgraded one bedroom apartment in Pittston - across the street from Geisinger Medical and just off the highway.
Results within 1 mile of Pittston

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
5 Fiore Ct
5 Fiore Court, Duryea, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1377 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Sunita Arora (570) 510-5840: This 3 bedroom townhome is located in a gated community. Forest Heights offers; walking trails, a club house, a built-in pool as well as maintenance free living.
Results within 5 miles of Pittston

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
903 Sibley Ave
903 Sibley Ave, Old Forge, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Stephen Michael Rignanesi (570) 362-3190: Ranch-style apartment with parking at your front door! Washer/Dry hookups in unit. Brand new carpeting throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
721 S Main St
721 South Main Street, Old Forge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
2200 sqft
Listed by Coldwell Banker Town & Country Properties Moscow (570) 842-9531, HEATHER L KISHEL (570) 842-9531: Charming spacious 3 bedroom rental in the heart of the Pizza Capital of Old Forgeyou can walk to stores school and restaurants.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Forty Fort
1439 Wyoming Ave
1439 Wyoming Avenue, Forty Fort, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2359 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: Totally updated second floor apartment on Wyoming Ave Forty Fort.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Dupont
244 EVERHART ST
244 Everhart St, Dupont, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1250 sqft
Listed by NASSER REAL ESTATE, INC. (570) 342-4115, Tara Roche Nardone (570) 499-0306: Immaculate 2 Bedroom 1 Full Bath located in the Dupont Borough, Pittston School District. Quiet Neighborhood. Unit comes with 2 designated parking spots.

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
80 Marimar St
80 Marimar, Old Forge, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
Listed by The Hub Real Estate Group LLC (570) 489-2563, Pat Rogan (570) 906-4344: Phase III Apartments now leasing! Pictures shown are from a previous phase. New Apartments will be very similar in style.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
600 Milwaukee Ave
600 Milwaukee Avenue, Old Forge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3000 sqft
Listed by The Hub Real Estate Group LLC (570) 489-2563, Pat Rogan (570) 906-4344: Giant end unit town home available in Maple Leaf Village! This is an upscale luxury town home community located in Old Forge, Pennsylvania.
Results within 10 miles of Pittston

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
535 Monroe Avenue
535 Monroe Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
This modern open space apartment is available for rent on July 14th 2020! If you're looking for a beautiful, stress-free, spacious apartment within walking distance to major hospitals and universities in Scranton, look no further.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Scranton
220 Linden Street
220 Linden Street, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1091 sqft
310 Available 08/01/20 This apartment features 1 modern bathrooms, 1 nice sized bedrooms, $1,500 a month.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1106 Tennyson Close
1106 Tennyson Close, Moosic, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2800 sqft
High end home located just minutes from the City of Scranton! It is a fantastic 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home that offers just about anything you could want. This home is minutes away from shopping and entertainment.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hill Section
321 Taylor Avenue
321 Taylor Avenue, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1441 sqft
4 beds, 1 bath.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wilkes-Barre
434 S Franklin St Fl 1
434 South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
2 Bedrooms
$775
Newly Remodeled 2 bedroom apartment in a quiet suburban neighborhood New kitchen, new bath, new flooring, paint, windows New appliances Ceiling Fans Resident pays gas heat & electric Resident pays $20.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Kingston
45 Pulaski Street
45 Pulaski Street, Kingston, PA
Studio
$995
1025 sqft
Spacious 1/2 double in a nice quiet neighborhood - freshly painted -beautiful hard wood floors throughout -nice yard - 1st floor front and back porch -2nd floor balcony -Garage available for additional rent -Pets allowed with additional rent and a

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Wilkes-Barre
146 Charles Street, Suite 6
146 Charles Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST! This is a one bedroom, one bath apartment in Wilkes-Barre! Features and Apartment Amenities: ° Kitchen with refrigerator and stove ° Master bedroom with closet ° Large windows give lots of sunlight ° Full bath ° Living room

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Wilkes-Barre
155 West River Street, Suite F-2
155 W River St, Wilkes-Barre, PA
1 Bedroom
$785
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful apartment will be available in July! This is a one bed, one full bath suite in Wilkes-Barre.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Wilkes-Barre
261 Dana
261 Dana Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
1 Bedroom
$600
750 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Jason Heimrich (856) 469-1195: 1 bed 1 bath. Tenant pays gas, electric, and garbage. 1st floor bottom right apartment - part of 3 unit apartment building.

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Wilkes-Barre
511 N Main St
511 North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Jason Heimrich (856) 469-1195: 2 bed 1 bath. Right side availale. Tenant pays all utilites: gas, electric, water, sewer, garbage

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
South Side
1023 Birch St
1023 Birch Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1416 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Ann M Devereaux (570) 212-2038: NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL SEPT. 1! No Pets! NO SHOWING TIME!Lovely updated ranch home in upper South Scranton neighborhood. Updated kitchen and full bath Laundry on main floor.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Scranton
529 Bogart Ct # 203
529 Bogart Pl, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1083 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: An incredible lifestyle, 1 bedroom unit features hardwood floors, custom kitchen cabinets with granite counters, GE Profile Stainless appliances, central AC, balcony

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
72 Glenmaura National Boulevard , Suite 101
72 Glenmaura National Boulevard, Moosic, PA
Studio
$3,900
2000 sqft
This 2000 sq ft corner suite offers a flexible open office layout, a vestibule with window reception area, and a conference room. 35,000 SF class A office building, I40 parking spots, steel and concrete construction.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pittston, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pittston apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

