Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:03 PM

142 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Norristown, PA

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
19 Units Available
Curren Terrace
1011 New Hope St, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
795 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Curren Terrace. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Norristown, PA. Each of our apartment homes is welcoming, featuring the amenities you need to live a life of leisure without breaking the bank.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
14 Units Available
Norris Hills
1830 N Hills Dr, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
816 sqft
Newly renovated homes with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area, media room and pool on site. Close to Plymouth Country Club. Easy access to I-476.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
16 Units Available
Westover Club Apartments
18 Westover Club Dr, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
992 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Community includes a 24-hour gym. Parking available on site. Golf at the nearby Club at Shannondell Golf. Easy access to I-76.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
21 Units Available
The Point at Plymouth Meeting
1000 Regatta Cir, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1077 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Ample storage space offered, including large walk-in closets. The complex has bike storage and a car wash area. Convenient location near shopping, parks and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
17 Units Available
Mill Grove
131 Mill Grove Drive, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1034 sqft
Mill Grove’s Audubon, PA apartments for rent offer all the qualities you’re looking for in a home: comfort and convenience in an elegant country setting.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
8 Units Available
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
20 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
2803 Stanbridge St, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1226 sqft
Luxury homes with ceramic tile floors and gourmet kitchens. WiFi throughout the complex. Enjoy the pool on hot days. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Right off Germantown Pike. Near Norristown Farm Park.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
14 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1061 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
15 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
3 Units Available
Westgate Arms
1521 W Main St, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
909 sqft
A garden-style apartment community in Jeffersonville, these apartment homes feature oak hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, in-home laundry, and spacious storage. Amenities include a pool, a gym and a fountain courtyard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
242 E Minor
242 Minor St, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
930 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Norristown - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
229 W Spruce St
229 West Spruce Street, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1004 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7. To fill out an application visit www.

1 of 17

Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
1014 W MARSHALL STREET
1014 West Marshall Street, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2200 sqft
Spacious affordable 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit on 2nd and 3rd Floor available for rent in Norristown. Tenant pays electric/heat/water, owners pays sewer/trash.
Results within 1 mile of Norristown
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
2 Units Available
Rolling Green Apartments
2622 Swede Rd, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
888 sqft
Quality country living at affordable prices, in the rolling hills of Eastern Montgomery County, Rolling Green is a quiet community offering residents a comfortable and gracious lifestyle.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
127 MILL ROAD
127 Mill Road, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Beautiful upscale 2nd floor 2-bedroom flat with covered balcony entry in East Norriton. NO PETS!!! MIN credit score 640. Income must be documented.
Results within 5 miles of Norristown
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
9 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1048 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
25 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
13 Units Available
Sherry Lake
1801 Butler Pike, Conshohocken, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
855 sqft
Well-kept apartments with patio or balcony in a tranquil community offering stunning lake views. Conveniently located 2 miles from restaurants and bars in downtown Conshohocken, with easy access to I-76, I-476 and the PA Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
23 Units Available
Place One
777 W Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1288 sqft
Right off I-476 and near Community Center Park and the Greater Plymouth Community Center. Available furnished. On-site amenities for everyone including a pool, doorman, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Stunning pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
40 Units Available
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover King of Prussia in King of Prussia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
$
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1250 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
18 Units Available
Townline
75 Townline Way, Blue Bell, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1195 sqft
If you’re seeking apartments in Blue Bell for rent, consider the spaciousness of a townhome instead! Townline Townhomes offer everything you need in the wonderful Blue Bell neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
7 Units Available
Carriage Hill
2098 Butler Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
813 sqft
Living at Carriage Hill provides you with access to all of the amenities at our affiliated property Summit Park in Roxborough.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
34 Units Available
Indigo 301
301 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1141 sqft
Brand new apartments near US-422, featuring high ceilings and lots of natural light. Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Within steps of restaurants and designer shops.

June 2020 Norristown Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Norristown Rent Report. Norristown rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norristown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Norristown Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Norristown Rent Report. Norristown rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norristown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Norristown rents held steady over the past month

Norristown rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Norristown stand at $1,200 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,448 for a two-bedroom. Norristown's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Norristown, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Philadelphia metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,734; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,497, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,005; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Norristown

    As rents have increased marginally in Norristown, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Norristown is less affordable for renters.

    • While Pennsylvania as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline slightly. For example, rents have fallen by 0.0% in Allentown and 0.1% in Pittsburgh.
    • Norristown's median two-bedroom rent of $1,448 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Norristown.
    • While Norristown's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Norristown than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Norristown is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Philadelphia
    $980
    $1,180
    0
    0.1%
    Wilmington
    $1,090
    $1,310
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Levittown
    $1,360
    $1,640
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Norristown
    $1,200
    $1,450
    0
    0.9%
    Newark
    $1,150
    $1,390
    0.3%
    3.3%
    Drexel Hill
    $910
    $1,100
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Pottstown
    $800
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    King of Prussia
    $1,240
    $1,500
    -0.3%
    -1.4%
    West Chester
    $1,330
    $1,600
    0
    -0.1%
    Lansdale
    $1,440
    $1,730
    0.4%
    2.7%
    Lansdowne
    $880
    $1,060
    0
    0.3%
    Claymont
    $1,080
    $1,310
    0.5%
    5.7%
    New Castle
    $1,130
    $1,360
    0.1%
    4.4%
    North East
    $1,050
    $1,260
    0.2%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

