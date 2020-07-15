Apartment List
/
PA
/
mckees rocks
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:42 PM

187 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in McKees Rocks, PA

Finding an apartment in McKees Rocks that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
McKees Rocks
111 Ella St Unit 1
111 Ella Street, McKees Rocks, PA
3 Bedrooms
$750
Spacious yet cozy 3BR/1 Bath first-floor apartment in McKees Rocks! Property Highlights: - Eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space - Mix of hardwood and carpet throughout - Beautiful, fenced in private courtyard - Garage for one car included -
Results within 1 mile of McKees Rocks

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
810 Broadway Avenue
810 Broadway Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$975
Check out this SPACIOUS 3 bedroom one bathroom apartment in Stowe Township Business District! This apartment was recently renovated with new appliances and bathroom HIGHLIGHTS - Hardwood floors throughout this spacious second floor unit giving it

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Brighton Heights
1803 Davis Avenue Unit 1
1803 Davis Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Newly Renovated 3 Bed, 1 Bath Apartment! Convenient to Downtown, CCAC, The Rivers Casino, Allegheny General Hospital, Brighton Heights Park, Phipps Conservatory.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellevue
202 Gilliland Ave
202 Gilliland Avenue, Bellevue, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
4 BR/ 1 Bath townhome located in Bellevue, PA.
Results within 5 miles of McKees Rocks
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
27 Units Available
Banksville
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1028 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
4 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Venue
625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$2,835
1890 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Venue in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
46 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,007
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,134
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1125 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Penn Station and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Apartments feature amenities like hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Luxury community includes parking, valet service and gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
16 Units Available
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1363 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
77 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$780
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
907 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
20 Units Available
Strip District
Edge 1909
1909 Waterfront Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,616
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1295 sqft
Great location in the Strip District close to museums, shops and restaurants. Community features a club room, dog park and panoramic views. Units have white quartz countertops, high ceilings and solar shades.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
32 Units Available
Troy Hill
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1542 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:40 PM
10 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Encore on 7th
100 7th St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,468
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The sights, the sounds, the culture, the tradition; The Encore on 7th indulges, explores and exemplifies everything downtown Pittsburgh has to offer.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:29 PM
38 Units Available
Fairywood
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$815
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1020 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
72 Units Available
South Shore
Glasshouse Pittsburgh
160 East Station Square Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1220 sqft
Call Pittsburgh's South Shore your new home. At Glasshouse Pittsburgh, weve got amazing views, meticulous service and luxurious amenities, all within an 8 minute walk to Downtown.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
35 Units Available
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1465 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
17 Units Available
Northshore
Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
1154 sqft
Luxury apartments in Pittsburgh's North Shore neighborhood, close to shops and restaurants, just off I-279 HOV. Features include a heated pool and fitness center. Each unit has its own laundry facilities and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
32 Units Available
Strip District
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,310
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1160 sqft
The Yards at 3 Crossings is Pittsburgh’s freshest riverfront apartment residence stocked with the amenities you are looking for … and then some.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
24 Units Available
Eighth and Penn
731 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,150
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1205 sqft
Designed by master architects and built with premium materials, finishes, and amenities, our downtown Pittsburgh apartments offer an impressive amount of space.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 7 at 02:43 PM
3 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
908 PENN AVE
908 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
510 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Pittsburgh living in a historic building. Apartments have original brick walls with updated kitchens and nine-foot ceilings. Private laundry in all units. All tenants have access to the rooftop lounge and Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 7 at 02:43 PM
8 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
526 Penn Avenue
526 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
879 sqft
Spacious floor plans in a newly renovated historic building within walking distance of Point State Park. Enjoy panoramic city views from a rooftop deck. Convenient access to major roads, plus I-579, I-279 and I-376.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 7 at 02:42 PM
12 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Clark Building
717 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
970 sqft
A 1920s building with modern apartments in Pittsburgh. The Clark Building has apartments with modern kitchens, energy-efficient AC and heating, and expansive windows. Controlled entry, fully equipped fitness center, roof deck lounge area.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 7 at 02:40 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
PENN GARRISON LOFTS
915 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
940 sqft
Penn Garrison Lofts offer fine urban living in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh, PA. There are a variety of floor plans from studios to penthouses to fit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 7 at 02:36 PM
19 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
201 Stanwix
201 Stanwix St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
890 sqft
Modern apartment building with high-end interiors. Overlooking Gateway Center Park in Pittsburgh, close to Gateway Metro Station and Market Square shops and restaurants. Residents have access to fitness center and off-street parking.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
4 Units Available
Avalon
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1134 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in McKees Rocks, PA

Finding an apartment in McKees Rocks that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

McKees Rocks 1 BedroomsMcKees Rocks 3 Bedrooms
McKees Rocks Apartments with GaragesMcKees Rocks Dog Friendly Apartments
McKees Rocks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHNew Castle, PAWilkinsburg, PABellevue, PACarnegie, PAMount Oliver, PABrentwood, PA
West Mifflin, PASwissvale, PAAmbridge, PAMcKeesport, PAGlassport, PASeven Fields, PAEast McKeesport, PARochester, PAWeirton, WVGreensburg, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University