Apartment List
/
PA
/
jenkintown
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:21 PM

508 Apartments for rent in Jenkintown, PA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Jenkintown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Abington
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1569 Edge Hill Rd, Jenkintown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
650 sqft
Close to Abington Hospital and Penn State, these Abington Township apartment homes feature on-site parking and laundry, courtyards and spacious closets. An intimate cat-friendly community, with just 32 garden-style apartments.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 19 at 12:05pm
Jenkintown
12 Units Available
The Plaza Apartments
1250 Greenwood Ave, Jenkintown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,603
1363 sqft
Exquisite apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious layouts. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, movie library, and continental breakfasts. Minutes from restaurants and shops on Old York Road.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Jenkintown
1 Unit Available
746 Yorkway Place
746 Yorkway Place, Jenkintown, PA
Studio
$900
450 sqft
Awesome Sudio - Awesome studio apartment, located in the heart of Jenkintown. Within walking distance to the Jenkintown Train Station, Pubs, Restaurants and the Hiway theater.
Results within 1 mile of Jenkintown

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Jenkintown
1 Unit Available
215 Washington Lane 4
215 Washington Ln, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1000 sqft
Unit 4 Available 07/15/20 Huge 1BD+Den; Renovated Kitchen &Bath (2) Walk-Ins - Property Id: 281 Avail 7/15/20 Apartment offers a renovated XL eat in kitchen with stainless steal appliances, a spacious living room , office/den, large bedroom, (2)
Results within 5 miles of Jenkintown
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
West Mount Airy
1 Unit Available
Upsal Gardens
246 West Upsal Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1063 sqft
A walk around West Mount Airy reveals a neighborhood of lush landscaping, huge old trees, and fascinating architecture, including Victorian, Greek and Gothic Revival - a stellar example of which is Upsal Gardens Apartments.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
West Central Germantown
1 Unit Available
English Manor
243 W Tulpehocken St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
925 sqft
A fabulous English Tudor complex in historic Germantown, English Manor offers 70 spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in two four-story elevator buildings. A beautifully landscaped front courtyard sets the quiet ambiance of English Manor.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Fox Chase
1 Unit Available
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
In the prized Fox Chase area, TimberCove offers spacious two-bedroom apartments that are 1000 square feet, and two-bedroom townhouses that are 1200 square feet.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
2 Units Available
Rolling Hill
26 Township Line Road, Rockledge, PA
1 Bedroom
$994
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rolling Hill Apartments offers a mixture of comfort and style. This apartment community is located in Elkins Park on Township Line Road. Our community features a laundry facility on site and controlled access.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
West Central Germantown
61 Units Available
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$906
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1460 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
7 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
Studio
$1,145
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1252 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Logan
4 Units Available
York North
1320 West Somerville Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$863
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
540 sqft
Off-campus housing near the Broad Street Line with free shuttles to Temple and La Salle universities. Studio and one-bedroom apartments featuring utilities, Wi-Fi and cable included, plus a fitness center and study areas.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Ogontz
4 Units Available
Eli Court
1418 Conlyn Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$745
550 sqft
Eli Court Apartments feature some of Oak Lane and Germantown's most spacious and well lit studios and 1-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
East Oak Lane
2 Units Available
Eola Park
6344 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$923
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within a private park setting, these apartments close to Philadelphia Community College boast a quiet community while still being close to public transportation. Features include spacious closets, on-site laundry, courtyards and picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Fern Rock
2 Units Available
Academia Suites
1100 W Godfrey Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$735
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Featuring a 24-hour gym, community Wi-Fi and a community lounge, these spacious apartments range from a studio to a two-bedroom roommate-style floorplan. Close to Temple and La Salle universities and the Community College of Philadelphia.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Chestnut Hill
63 Units Available
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
2000 sqft
European-style community. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, media room, full gym and a courtyard. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Burholme
6 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$899
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$954
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1122 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Lynnewood Gardens
1950 Ashbourne Road, Wyncote, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
Close to Center City and the transportation areas. This sprawling 122-acre community has numerous playgrounds and a resident clubhouse. Free shuttle services to local shopping. Stunning interiors in a natural setting.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
East Oak Lane
1 Unit Available
Bromley House
6901 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
949 sqft
In East Oak Lane near major roadways and public transportation. The spacious apartment home community features a gym, a pool, a beauty salon and a library. Interiors include ample closet space and parquet flooring.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
Fern Rock
1 Unit Available
1315 W. Loudon Street
6051 North 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1315 W. Loudon Street in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Cedarbrook
2 Units Available
Mt. Airy Place
1651 E Mount Airy Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
896 sqft
A charming mid-rise in Mt. Airy featuring on-site laundry and a recycling program. Interiors boast hardwood floors, skylights and modern kitchens. Adjacent to Cedarbrook Mall and near Arcadia University.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
Ogontz
1 Unit Available
Julian K. & Adrian C. Ogontz
5618 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$845
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian K. & Adrian C. Ogontz in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Fern Rock
1 Unit Available
Julian Krinsky Wyoming
6047 North 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian Krinsky Wyoming in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
Ogontz
2 Units Available
Workforce Homes 3 Ogontz
5606 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes 3 Ogontz in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Fern Rock
1 Unit Available
Marcon Wyoming
6055 North 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Marcon Wyoming in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Jenkintown, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Jenkintown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Jenkintown 1 BedroomsJenkintown 2 BedroomsJenkintown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJenkintown Accessible ApartmentsJenkintown Apartments with Balcony
Jenkintown Apartments with GarageJenkintown Apartments with GymJenkintown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJenkintown Apartments with ParkingJenkintown Apartments with Pool
Jenkintown Dog Friendly ApartmentsJenkintown Furnished ApartmentsJenkintown Pet Friendly PlacesJenkintown Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Willow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PAGlenside, PAPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PAYeadon, PAGreentree, NJ
Echelon, NJMedia, PACroydon, PAFeasterville, PAPitman, NJAudubon, NJPerkasie, PARunnemede, NJAudubon, PAHaddon Heights, NJStratford, NJHatfield, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Pennsylvania State University-Penn State AbingtonUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's UniversityTemple University
Thomas Jefferson University