2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:09 PM
164 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Jenkintown, PA
Jenkintown
12 Units Available
The Plaza Apartments
1250 Greenwood Ave, Jenkintown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,603
1363 sqft
Exquisite apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious layouts. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, movie library, and continental breakfasts. Minutes from restaurants and shops on Old York Road.
Results within 5 miles of Jenkintown
Chestnut Hill
65 Units Available
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1269 sqft
European-style community. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, media room, full gym and a courtyard. Dogs and cats welcome.
Burholme
6 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1122 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
Dublin Terrace
1300 Jennifer Dr, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1645 sqft
Dublin Terrace is the premiere rental home community in the Delaware Valley. This one-of-a-kind property offers residents luxury living and unparalleled privacy. The community consists of 12 distinctive buildings with only 16 residences per building.
West Central Germantown
57 Units Available
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1460 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.
Huntingdon Valley
8 Units Available
Meadowbrook
200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1050 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Huntington Valley. Amenities include a community garden, a pool with poolside Wi-Fi, and sports courts. Spacious interiors feature in-unit laundry, custom accent walls and contemporary kitchens.
Willow Grove
92 Units Available
The Station at Willow Grove
91 York Road, Willow Grove, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1167 sqft
Now Leasing, Move-In Today! Schedule your Tour Today! The Station at Willow Grove will feature spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes with open style living concepts.
7 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1252 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
370 Units Available
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1462 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.
East Oak Lane
2 Units Available
Bromley House
6901 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
949 sqft
In East Oak Lane near major roadways and public transportation. The spacious apartment home community features a gym, a pool, a beauty salon and a library. Interiors include ample closet space and parquet flooring.
Cedarbrook
2 Units Available
Mt. Airy Place
1651 E Mount Airy Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
896 sqft
A charming mid-rise in Mt. Airy featuring on-site laundry and a recycling program. Interiors boast hardwood floors, skylights and modern kitchens. Adjacent to Cedarbrook Mall and near Arcadia University.
Willow Grove
29 Units Available
Regency Towers
1001 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1120 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic flooring, private balconies, and updated kitchens. Residents get access to a gym, business center, and pool. Easy access to I-276. Near numerous golf courses and Willow Grove Park Mall.
Penn Knox
1 Unit Available
5225 MARION STREET
5225 Marion Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3587 sqft
Welcome to 5225 Marion St. This is a great opportunity to live in this beautiful carriage house with garage parking.
1 Unit Available
2886 LIMEKILN PIKE
2886 Limekiln Pike, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
812 sqft
Great 2 bedroom apt with lots of room. Nice sized kitchen with large pantry, lots of cabinet & counter space & b/i dishwasher & eating area. The main bedroom has double closets. Lots of parking. Close to turnpike & train station.
1 Unit Available
209 DRESHER WOODS DRIVE
209 Dresher Woods Drive, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1306 sqft
Easy carefree lifestyle. Award winning Upper Dublin School District. The location close to PA Turnpike and Rt 309 makes driving to Philadelphia, Allentown or NJ an easy commute. This bright and sun filled two story home provides modern features.
Results within 10 miles of Jenkintown
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Logan Square
42 Units Available
One Franklin Town
1 Franklin Town Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1183 sqft
Conveniently located apartments with in-suite washer/dryer, heating and A/C, full kitchens and spacious layouts. Community features pool, hot tub and sauna, as well as an open courtyard and 24-hour gym.
Logan Square
39 Units Available
NorthxNorthwest
450 N 18Th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
1233 sqft
Brand new apartment homes with spectacular views and a rooftop terrace. Close to shopping, dining, museums and nightlife. Units have washer/dryer, huge walk-in closets and full kitchens with granite counters.
8 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1048 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
Avenue of the Arts North
25 Units Available
Tower Place
1400 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1155 sqft
Tower Place Apartments offer luxury living in the heart of Philadelphia, near the art museum and other urban activities. A Bosch washer and dryer, hardwood floors, and granite countertops are some of the luxury features.
Wynnefield Heights
13 Units Available
The Helston
3801 Conshohocken Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1039 sqft
Great Philadelphia location in Wynnefield Heights. Modern apartments have air conditioning, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Community has laundry on-site, 24-hour gym and parking for all tenants.
Fishtown
69 Units Available
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1141 sqft
Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods. Design that makes sense.
7 Units Available
Carriage Hill
2098 Butler Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
813 sqft
Living at Carriage Hill provides you with access to all of the amenities at our affiliated property Summit Park in Roxborough.
Center City East
13 Units Available
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
