Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This two bedroom apartment features tile in the bathroom and kitchen as well as refinished hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms. It also includes a garage with lots of room for storage as well as a washer/dryer. It is in a quiet neighborhood in Forty Fort right behind Dana Street Elementary school. Convenient location off Wyoming Ave, right off Kingston 309 exit. Rent is $700/month which includes water, sewer, and trash pickup. Please email or call for more information!