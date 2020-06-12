/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:38 PM
71 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Exton, PA
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
16 Units Available
Thomas Meeting
279 Lindenwood Dr, Exton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1498 sqft
Set on 47 rolling acres in the heart of beautiful Chester County, our apartments for rent in Exton, PA are conveniently located near West Chester, Malvern, Great Valley, Wayne, Paoli, and the Main Line.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
$
171 Units Available
J Creekside at Exton
360 Creamery Way, Exton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1443 sqft
J Creekside is an inspired expression of apartment living, where life is all about balance. Whether that’s work and play, natural and crafted, or active endeavors and relaxing diversions, J Creekside’s inviting spaces mean you can enjoy every moment.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
134 Units Available
Ashbridge
109 Commerce Drive, Exton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1488 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Main Street at Exton, ASHBRIDGE brings it all to your doorstep. Without getting in your car, you can go out to dinner. Take a jog on the Chester Valley Trail. Relax by the private pool. Spend an afternoon shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Exton
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
268 WALNUT SPRINGS COURT
268 Walnut Spring Court, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Prepare to fall in love with this STUNNING rental in the coveted community of The Crossings at Exton Station convenient to the train station, and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that Exton and downtown West Chester have to offer! This
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
236 Tall Pines Dr
236 Tall Pines Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2434 sqft
236 Tall Pines Dr. Available 08/03/20 236 Tall Pines Dr, West Chester, PA is a very well maintained townhouse for small or medium size families. The unit has 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
202 TOWYN COURT
202 Towyn Court, Lionville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1760 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath two story town home. Eat in kitchen plus dining room, large living room, den and half bath on the main floor. 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths and laundry closet on second floor. Rear patio.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1411 ASPEN COURT
1411 Aspen Court, Chester County, PA
Spacious END UNIT is Light & Bright and ready for you! Super convenient Woodlands community is located just minutes from the 30 by-pass, Route 100, 202, PA Tnpk, and Exton Train Station AND lots of great shopping close by too! Neutral decor
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
442 CONCORD AVENUE
442 Concord Avenue, Lionville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1344 sqft
BEST PRICED! Exquisite built home in a desirable Exton community! Enter this traditional home onto stunning hardwood floors.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
468 LYNETREE DR
468 Lynetree Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
https://youtu.be/CbbjWFGp4CY Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome with a 1-car attached garage,with basement storage, and rear patio. Entrance is P/R and closet to left. Down stairs to inside garage access and storage.
1 of 16
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
237 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE
237 Birchwood Drive, Chester County, PA
Beautiful end unit with finished basement and loft available for rent in the Whiteland Woods community.
Results within 5 miles of Exton
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
22 Units Available
Metropolitan West Goshen
812 Goshen Rd, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1200 sqft
metropolitan west goshen apartments offer unique 1 bedrooms, as well as 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes featuring upgraded kitchens and baths, balconies /patios, private entrances, and washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1340 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Downingtown for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
37 Units Available
Westgate Village Apartments
333 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1500 sqft
Westgate Village Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Malvern, PA. Our community is charming and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features private entrances.
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1316 MORSTEIN ROAD
1316 Morstein Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2200 sqft
The multi-level single family home is right outside of the Boro and close to everything! Enjoy this sun room on the back of the home inviting tons of natural light to flow in through the slider doors and windows.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
438 W CHESTNUT STREET
438 West Chestnut Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1206 sqft
Beautifully renovated townhome in West Chester Borough! Features: 3 Beds, 1.5 Baths, Newer kitchen with island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and gas cooking.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1102 GROVE ROAD
1102 Grove Road, Chester County, PA
Located in West Goshen Township this large ranch awaits you. Nice lot great for family gatherings or recreation. Inside you will find a living room, dining room, kitchen, 4 bedrooms a full bath and partially finished basement.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
410 WASHINGTON AVE
410 Washington Avenue, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
This remarkable semi-detached twin on the East side of Downingtown is a complete remodel and going to be a fabulous place to call home. Owners are job transferring and renting to one lucky tenant.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
706 S NEW STREET
706 South New Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1192 sqft
As you walk up to the home, you are greeted by a beautiful front lawn, and a great scenery. Inside there are hardwood floors throughout the home. The bedrooms come with storage space, ceiling fans, and are fully carpeted.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
341 SHARPLESS STREET
341 Sharpless Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1568 sqft
This beautiful semi-attached house is located in the heart of the borough of West Chester. As you approach house's brick exterior, you are greeted with a welcoming front lawn, a spacious front porch, and the beautiful greenery out front.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
304 JEFFERSON AVENUE
304 Jefferson Avenue, Downingtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1403 sqft
A must see townhome! This bright and beautiful home offers a modern open floor plan. Watch the Good Neighbor Day fireworks from your own balcony. Walking distance from downtown, great restaurants, parks, trails, shopping, and transportation.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
46 SAGEWOOD DRIVE
46 Sagewood Dr, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3544 sqft
Don't miss this great opportunity to rent a Beautiful carriage home in sought after Charlestown Meadows.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
301 S ADAMS ST
301 South Adams Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Custom New Construction End-Townhome in the borough of West Chester. The finished photos are of the model @ 309 S Adams St. Jaramillo Capital LLC. Superior construction not like the typical large name builder.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
45 LINCOLN DRIVE
45 Lincoln Drive, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2208 sqft
Beautiful townhouse at Chase at Bell Tavern. Fireplace and cathedral ceiling in the family room with palladium windows that offer lots of natural light. Second floor laundry is located conveniently next to bedrooms.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
78 SAGEWOOD DRIVE
78 Sagewood Dr, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
2746 sqft
Welcome to the village at Charlestown Meadows, a charming and exquisite community.Conveniently located for easy access to Rt.202,Rt 30 and PA turnpike, in awarding-winning great Valley school District.
Similar Pages
Exton 1 BedroomsExton 2 BedroomsExton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsExton 3 BedroomsExton Accessible ApartmentsExton Apartments with Balcony
Exton Apartments with GarageExton Apartments with GymExton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsExton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsExton Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAChester, PAPottstown, PABear, DE
Ardmore, PARoyersford, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PABroomall, PAAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PAHarleysville, PAGlenside, PA