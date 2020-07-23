94 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Crafton, PA

Apartment List
1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
20 Bell Ave. 3
20 Bell Avenue, Crafton, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
Matilda - Property Id: 306086 Beautiful 700 Sq. ft. apartment with classic details like the Living room fireplace (non-working). Covered private porch to view the quiet & safe neighborhood. Lots of natural light.
1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
60 Units Available
Fairywood
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$830
544 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westwood
1208 Highman Street Unit #1
1208 Highman Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
1000 sqft
First Floor Apartment - Move in Ready 5/1 - Duplex Home in Westwood Neighborhood Close to the City First Floor Apartment One Bedroom One Bath On Street Parking Washer and Dryer on Site No Pets Allowed (RLNE5732934)
1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 06:16 AM
27 Units Available
Northshore
Heinz at 950 North Shore
950 Progress St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
610 sqft
Heinz at 950 North Shore is Pittsburgh’s newest luxury lofts and apartments. We offer spacious one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 443 to 1,793 sq. ft. that are designed for your lifestyle, comfort, and convenience.
1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:12 AM
8 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Encore on 7th
100 7th St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
985 sqft
The sights, the sounds, the culture, the tradition; The Encore on 7th indulges, explores and exemplifies everything downtown Pittsburgh has to offer.
1 of 42

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
68 Units Available
South Shore
Glasshouse Pittsburgh
160 East Station Square Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
794 sqft
Call Pittsburgh's South Shore your new home. At Glasshouse Pittsburgh, weve got amazing views, meticulous service and luxurious amenities, all within an 8 minute walk to Downtown.
1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
34 Units Available
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
878 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.
1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
45 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
786 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Penn Station and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Apartments feature amenities like hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Luxury community includes parking, valet service and gym.
1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
14 Units Available
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
752 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
1 of 75

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
72 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$905
491 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
1 of 41

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
20 Units Available
Banksville
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
714 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
32 Units Available
Troy Hill
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
793 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
16 Units Available
Northshore
Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
704 sqft
Luxury apartments in Pittsburgh's North Shore neighborhood, close to shops and restaurants, just off I-279 HOV. Features include a heated pool and fitness center. Each unit has its own laundry facilities and private patio/balcony.
1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Avalon
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
1 Bedroom
$980
832 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community
1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
23 Units Available
Eighth and Penn
731 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
752 sqft
Designed by master architects and built with premium materials, finishes, and amenities, our downtown Pittsburgh apartments offer an impressive amount of space.
1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
4 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Venue
625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
620 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Venue in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 3

Last updated July 7 at 02:43 PM
3 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
908 PENN AVE
908 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
510 sqft
Downtown Pittsburgh living in a historic building. Apartments have original brick walls with updated kitchens and nine-foot ceilings. Private laundry in all units. All tenants have access to the rooftop lounge and Wi-Fi lounge.
1 of 24

Last updated July 7 at 02:40 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
PENN GARRISON LOFTS
915 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
680 sqft
Penn Garrison Lofts offer fine urban living in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh, PA. There are a variety of floor plans from studios to penthouses to fit your lifestyle.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
516 Grandview Ave
516 Grandview Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
FANTASTIC PANORAMIC VIEW OF THE CITY!!!!!!!!! Located next to the popular Overlook!!!! Newly painted and carpeted is this spacious one bedroom w/ fully equipped kitchen with new appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
110 Newburn Dr Apt 5
110 Newburn Dr, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$895
Beautiful one bedroom apartment w/ * Hardwood floors throughout * Central Air * Fully equipped kitchen appliances * Fantastic natural light throughout apartment $895 base + $35 parking + $100 gas and electric = $1125 (RLNE5935764)

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
308 Forbes Ave
308 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1100 sqft
Stunning loft apartment in perfect location!!! Call or text Amanda 412-535-5786 for your showing!!!!! - STUNNING! Located in one of the hottest locations downtown-- a block from historic Market Square and across the street from the world renowned

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Manchester
1439 Juniata St Unit B
1439 Juniata Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment in the North Side! Great location! Only minutes from Downtown, Allegheny General Hospital and Nova Place. Easy access to the Parkway, Rt. 279, Rt. 51 and Rt 28.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
1420 Centre Ave 1717
1420 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,582
780 sqft
Let City View be your oasis! - Let City View be your oasis. Our downtown Pittsburgh apartments offer you an escape from the bustling city life while being in the middle of it all.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Allegheny
500 Lockhart St Unit 209
500 Lockhart Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Unit Unit 209 Available 08/01/20 St. Peter’s Residence is in the Deutschtown Historic District in the 23rd Ward of the City of Pittsburgh and is comprised of an 18,500-square foot vacant church building. (Still Under Construction Available Aug.
What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Crafton, PA

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Crafton offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Crafton, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

