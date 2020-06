Amenities

Apartment of 104 South Berger Avenue Catawissa offers a two bedroom, one full bath, living room and kitchen. $515.00 per month $1000 Security Deposit. One Year Lease. No smoking, No Pets. Kitchen Includes Stove/Oven and Refrigerator. Water and Sewer is paid by Landlord. Dumpster is available for tenants garbage removal '' Landlord pays for garbage removal.'' Please give me a call at cell 570.441.8589 or offiice 570.387.1600. Agents See private remarks for showing instructions