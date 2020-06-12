/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:14 AM
124 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Bryn Mawr, PA
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Bryn Mawr
40 Units Available
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1136 sqft
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
Bryn Mawr
20 Units Available
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1200 sqft
Radcliff House is located in the heart of Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
Bryn Mawr
16 Units Available
Rosemont Plaza
1062 E Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1263 sqft
In an elegant park-like setting with a convenient location, The Rosemont Plaza combines old world charm and modern luxury with unbeatable service.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
Bryn Mawr
4 Units Available
Conwyn Arms
830 Montgomery Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1200 sqft
Located in the prestigious locale of the Main Line, Conwyn Arms offers apartment community convenience with a class and distinction all its own.
Results within 1 mile of Bryn Mawr
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Haverford
2 Units Available
Montgomery Pointe
438 Montgomery Avenue, Haverford College, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
938 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery Pointe in Haverford College. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Haverford
1 Unit Available
428 OLD LANCASTER AVENUE
428 Old Lancaster Road, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Great Location between Montgomery & Lancaster Ave. Walking distance to Haverford College, Suburban Square, Septa Train, and so much more. This first floor apartment is move in ready. 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
820-822 GLENBROOK AVE #3A, 3B
820 Glenbrook Ave, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
**NOW LEASING** | 820-822 Glenbrook Avenue Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 |4 immaculate, modern, sun-filled, open concept, units in the heart of Bryn Mawr.
Results within 5 miles of Bryn Mawr
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
Wynnewood
3 Units Available
Oakwynne House
1209 West Wynnewood Road, Ardmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1292 sqft
The Main Line lifestyle can be yours at these beautiful and spacious apartments.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
$
Ardmore
16 Units Available
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1150 sqft
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
$
Roxborough Park
8 Units Available
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1015 sqft
Close to I-76, so convenient for commuters. Units include double insulated windows, open-concept living areas, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style flooring. Community is minutes from historic downtown Manayunk and has a fitness center and Zipcar.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 11 at 10:30am
24 Units Available
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave, Devon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
975 sqft
This property is only seconds from Route 30 shopping centers and John Cappelli Golf Range. Units are recently renovated and feature a full range of appliances. Amenities include a pool, gym, playground and carport parking.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
13 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1157 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Wynnewood
25 Units Available
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1172 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
Overbrook
20 Units Available
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1018 sqft
Complex with great gym and community pool located conveniently on City Avenue. Units include stainless steel appliances. Spacious private balconies for enjoying warm, sunny days. Close to bus and rail public transit systems.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated May 19 at 12:06pm
Narberth
9 Units Available
Montgomery Court Apartments
214 Price Ave, Narberth, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
905 sqft
Newly updated homes with art deco baths and hardwood floors. Relax in the courtyard during free time. Use the complimentary on-site storage. By SEPTA Regional Rail stations for easy access to downtown Philadelphia.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Dearnley Park
1 Unit Available
253 Shawmont Ave
253 Shawmont Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1400 sqft
Available now! Located in the quiet Green Tree Run Community . This gorgeous 2 bedroom bi-level condo features ample natural light, up-to date appliances, granite counter tops, a lovely balcony and much more.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
254 E HECTOR STREET
254 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1220 sqft
Location, location, location! Ideal townhome in the heart of Conshohocken, just blocks from Fayette Street's restaurants and bars. Easy access to the train, I-476, I-76 and I-276. This could be considered a 2 or 3 bedroom.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
200 W ELM STREET
200 West Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1168 sqft
Welcome home to this meticulously maintained, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Corner Unit.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Narberth
1 Unit Available
1640 OAKWOOD DRIVE
1640 Oakwood Drive, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1120 sqft
New Rental Listing at Oak Hill Condominiums, Penn Valley, Pa. Stunning, total renovation. This corner home has been upgraded and is available immediately.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Wynnewood
1 Unit Available
922 DELMONT DRIVE
922 Delmont Drive, Penn Wynne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1275 sqft
Sunny and bright single home with open floor plan Living room and Dining room with beutiful hard wood floors.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Narberth
1 Unit Available
1750 OAKWOOD TERRACE
1750 Oakwood Ter, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1247 sqft
Just Renovated! Spacious immaculate, 1st floor 2 bedroom 2 bath home located in 'Oak Hill Estates', Penn Valley. This is the rarely available extra large home with a the large, open country kitchen. This home has been completely rebuilt.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Narberth
1 Unit Available
1655 OAKWOOD DRIVE
1655 Oakwood Drive, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1144 sqft
New Listing for rent! Oak Hill Condominiums, Penn Valley, Pa. New wood floors installed. This is an elevated first floor location with a large landscaped area outside the sun drenched patio.
Results within 10 miles of Bryn Mawr
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
40 Units Available
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover King of Prussia in King of Prussia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
University City
20 Units Available
Arrive University City
3601 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1170 sqft
Located just steps from Drexel University and the Buckley Green. Units feature bathtub, garbage disposal, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes fire pit, pool, yoga, and doorman.
