Semi- detached, 3 Bedroom,, 1 bath home for rent in Branchdale. Minersville Area School District. Nice back yard. House has been freshly painted. Oil heat. Tenant pays for all utilities and rent. No pets, no smoking allowed. Credit and background check required for each adult that will be living in the house. First month's rent and one month security deposit required.