8 Apartments for rent in Bloomsburg, PA

Lions Gate
2501 Tower Rd, Bloomsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$589
1091 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lions Gate in Bloomsburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
34 East Ridge Avenue
34 E Ridge Ave, Bloomsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$699
650 sqft
Two Bedroom Student Apartment in Bloomsburg, PA - Property Id: 252479 Furnished or unfurnished student apartments one block north of Main Street in Downtown Bloomsburg, PA and 2 blocks from the Bloomsburg University. Recently remodeled.
40 Rolling Hills
40 Rolling Hill West, Columbia County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
Newly Remodeled 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Bloomsburg PA - Newly remodeled 4 bedroom 1.5 bath Ranch Style home, Bloomsburg PA. This home is located in a quiet development, convenient to local amenities and highways.
587 Valley Rd Apt 2
587 Valley Road, Columbia County, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
Available 07/01/20 Apartment - Property Id: 141652 Small efficiency apartment. Full kitchen. Full bathroom. 2nd Floor. Includes all major utilities. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
104 S BERGER Avenue
104 S Berger Ave, Catawissa, PA
2 Bedrooms
$515
800 sqft
Apartment of 104 South Berger Avenue Catawissa offers a two bedroom, one full bath, living room and kitchen. $515.00 per month $1000 Security Deposit. One Year Lease. No smoking, No Pets. Kitchen Includes Stove/Oven and Refrigerator.
236 MAIN Street
236 Main Street, Catawissa, PA
1 Bedroom
$495
625 sqft
Apartment 1 of 236 Main Street Catawissa offers a one bedroom , one full bath, living room and kitchen. Apartment is located on the second floor. $495.00 per month $990 Security Deposit. One Year Lease. No Smoking, No Pets.
2087 COLUMBIA Boulevard
2087 Columbia Boulevard, Columbia County, PA
Studio
$2,500
2340 sqft
Open Building and 2+ acre lot with 300 feet of Rt. 11 road frontage for your business. Nice opportunity to start your new venture with great visibility! Property is also for sale: MLS 20-74463.
1741 First Street
1741 1st St, Montour County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1792 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse - Newly refreshed townhouse conveniently located 5 minutes from Geisinger Medical Center. Offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, walk-out patio, deck off kitchen and plenty of storage.
The average rent price for Bloomsburg rentals listed on Apartment List is $640.
Some of the colleges located in the Bloomsburg area include Pennsylvania College of Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bloomsburg from include Wilkes-Barre, Williamsport, Lebanon, Colonial Park, and Hershey.