Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

8 Apartments for rent in Bloomsburg, PA

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Contact for Availability
Lions Gate
2501 Tower Rd, Bloomsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$589
1091 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lions Gate in Bloomsburg. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
34 East Ridge Avenue
34 E Ridge Ave, Bloomsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$699
650 sqft
Two Bedroom Student Apartment in Bloomsburg, PA - Property Id: 252479 Furnished or unfurnished student apartments one block north of Main Street in Downtown Bloomsburg, PA and 2 blocks from the Bloomsburg University. Recently remodeled.
Results within 1 mile of Bloomsburg

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
40 Rolling Hills
40 Rolling Hill West, Columbia County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
Newly Remodeled 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Bloomsburg PA - Newly remodeled 4 bedroom 1.5 bath Ranch Style home, Bloomsburg PA. This home is located in a quiet development, convenient to local amenities and highways.
Results within 5 miles of Bloomsburg

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
587 Valley Rd Apt 2
587 Valley Road, Columbia County, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
Available 07/01/20 Apartment - Property Id: 141652 Small efficiency apartment. Full kitchen. Full bathroom. 2nd Floor. Includes all major utilities. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
104 S BERGER Avenue
104 S Berger Ave, Catawissa, PA
2 Bedrooms
$515
800 sqft
Apartment of 104 South Berger Avenue Catawissa offers a two bedroom, one full bath, living room and kitchen. $515.00 per month $1000 Security Deposit. One Year Lease. No smoking, No Pets. Kitchen Includes Stove/Oven and Refrigerator.

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
236 MAIN Street
236 Main Street, Catawissa, PA
1 Bedroom
$495
625 sqft
Apartment 1 of 236 Main Street Catawissa offers a one bedroom , one full bath, living room and kitchen. Apartment is located on the second floor. $495.00 per month $990 Security Deposit. One Year Lease. No Smoking, No Pets.

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2087 COLUMBIA Boulevard
2087 Columbia Boulevard, Columbia County, PA
Studio
$2,500
2340 sqft
Open Building and 2+ acre lot with 300 feet of Rt. 11 road frontage for your business. Nice opportunity to start your new venture with great visibility! Property is also for sale: MLS 20-74463.
Results within 10 miles of Bloomsburg

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1741 First Street
1741 1st St, Montour County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1792 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse - Newly refreshed townhouse conveniently located 5 minutes from Geisinger Medical Center. Offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, walk-out patio, deck off kitchen and plenty of storage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Bloomsburg?
The average rent price for Bloomsburg rentals listed on Apartment List is $640.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Bloomsburg?
Some of the colleges located in the Bloomsburg area include Pennsylvania College of Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Bloomsburg?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bloomsburg from include Wilkes-Barre, Williamsport, Lebanon, Colonial Park, and Hershey.

