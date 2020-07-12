Apartment List
/
PA
/
bethel park
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM

252 Apartments for rent in Bethel Park, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bethel Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
57 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
14 Units Available
The Ashby at South Hills Village Station
1100 Village Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,448
1330 sqft
Just minutes from the movie theater and across from South Hills Village. Smoke-free community with car wash area and eco-friendly landscaping. Gourmet kitchens, smart thermostats and energy-efficient appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5331 Main St Rear
5331 Main Street, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$550
3 ROOMS AND A BATH ATOP A 2 CAR GARAGE. - Property Id: 297460 FOR RENT BETHEL PARK SMALL APT. ABOVE A 2 CAR GARAGE 3 ROOMS AND A BATH REFRIDGE AND STOVE WASHER AND DRYER ALL REMODELED 2 YEARS AGO $550 PLUS UTIL. $250.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
579 Clifton Road
579 Clifton Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1836 sqft
Available July 22nd. 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home located in Bethel Park. Hardwood floors throughout. 2 car garage. Tiered backyard. Bethel Park School District. Pet permitted at Landlord discretion.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
3309 Bethel Church Road
3309 Bethel Church Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1911 sqft
4 Bedroom Home located in Bethel Park. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove and eat-in countertop. 1 oversized garage. Private rear patio, Close to everything. 'T' and South Hills Village.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
404 Maywood Dr
404 Maywood Drive, Bethel Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Gleaming townhome offer 3 Spacious bedrooms 2.5 baths. Fabulous on-ground deck off the dining room overlooking amazing large level yard.

1 of 15

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
5516 Clark Ave
5516 Clark Avenue, Bethel Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
COMPLETELY REDONE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH . FULLY EQUIPED KITCHEN. FINISHED LOWER LEVEL. LEVEL REAR YARD . LARGE NEW DECK . NEW DOUBLE WIDE CONCRETE DRIVEWAY , STEPS, SIDEWALK ETC JUST FINISHED. ALSO NEW LANSCAPING. 1 YEAR MIN. LEASE.
Results within 1 mile of Bethel Park
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
25 Units Available
Lindenbrooke
600 Royal Dr, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$790
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
953 sqft
With manicured lawns and carefully planned landscaping to greet you, expect something extraordinary at our Apartment Excellence and Best of the Best award winning community. Here, you'll find city conveniences with the serenity of country living.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
95 Long Drive
95 Long Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
This amazing cape cod is located in the Upper St.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1509 Vallimont Dr
1509 Vallimont Drive, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
Feast your eyes on this 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
278 Quail Run
278 Quail Run Rd, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1000 sqft
UPDATED! 2 Bed Townhouse in PETERS TOWNSHIP - Property Id: 20043 UPDATED 2 BED TOWN Peters Township - Quail Run $1049.
Results within 5 miles of Bethel Park
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
42 Units Available
Baldwin
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
721 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
Torrente
2565 Boyce Plaza Rd, Upper St. Clair, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1126 sqft
Experience the best in luxury living with breathtaking creek and woodland views offering plenty of privacy, not often found in apartment living. Our unique Upper St.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
Banksville
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1028 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
37 Units Available
Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,468
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1185 sqft
Illuminate your life at Chroma Apartments in Highlands Ranch, where modern spaces complement a full spectrum of amenities for active lifestyles.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
74 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$780
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
907 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Whitehall
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1015 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
13 Units Available
Clairton
Heritage Hills
1250 Village Green Dr, Jefferson Hills, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1045 sqft
Leave the city behind and come home to our Apartment Excellence Award winning community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
2 Units Available
Valleyfield
3520 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Valleyfield invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Valleyfield provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Bridgeville.

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Carrick
2313 Athena St
2313 Athena Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
4 BR / 3 Bath Townhouse in Carrick! Great Location! 15 Minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh! Property Highlights: - Hardwood floors - Central Air - Off-street parking with attached garage - First floor has garage and bathroom - Second floor has

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
518 Natchez
518 Natchez Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
518 Natchez Available 08/01/20 518 Natchez - Great row house in Mt Washington with Stainless Steel appliances, finished basement, washer dryer, a deck with 2 off street parking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5780875)

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13
3005 Garden Apartment Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
Charming 2BR/1 Bath condo in Bridgeville just a couple-minute drive from food, shops, I-79, the park-n-ride, and Top Golf.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
104 Newburn Dr Apt 5
104 Newburn Dr, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mt. Lebanon: 104 Newburn Drive 2, Bedroom 1 Bathroom Fabulous 1 bedroom unit w balcony. Convenient to Atria’s and public transportation. Walkable neighborhood. Close to Beverly Shoppes and entertainment.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Allentown
410 Walter St
410 Walter Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
410 Walter St Available 07/24/20 GORGEOUS, large 3 bedroom stand alone house w/ master suite, quartz, stainless, a/c, laundry, and parking! - A Pittsburgh "4 square" house gone industrial-modern! The first floor of this sizable beauty boasts a
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bethel Park, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bethel Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Bethel Park 1 BedroomsBethel Park 2 BedroomsBethel Park 3 BedroomsBethel Park Accessible Apartments
Bethel Park Apartments with BalconyBethel Park Apartments with GarageBethel Park Apartments with GymBethel Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bethel Park Apartments with ParkingBethel Park Apartments with PoolBethel Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsBethel Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PA
Coraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHWilkinsburg, PAAmbridge, PABellevue, PAWest Mifflin, PAWeirton, WVCarnegie, PAMcKeesport, PA
Brentwood, PASeven Fields, PAGlassport, PARochester, PAMount Oliver, PASwissvale, PACheat Lake, WVUniontown, PAEast McKeesport, PAGreensburg, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University