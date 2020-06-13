Apartment List
186 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bellevue, PA

Finding an apartment in Bellevue that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Bellevue
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
45 N Balph Ave #4
45 N Balph Ave, Bellevue, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 BR/ 1 Bath Apartment in Bellevue! 45 North Balph Ave is walking distance to LINCOLN AVE, a library, and TWO parks (one is a SKATE park).

1 of 16

Bellevue
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
98 N Sprague Ave
98 North Sprague Avenue, Bellevue, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Spacious, newly renovated 3 bedroom duplex in Bellevue. Walking distance to shops and and the main street of Bellevue. Conveniently located near 65.

1 of 10

Bellevue
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
564 Maryland Ave Apt 43
564 Maryland Avenue, Bellevue, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
**Available June 1** ****MOVE IN SPECIAL - FREE June Rent**** Allegheny City Realty is pleased to present this 1BR / 1 BA apartment located in Bellevue Borough.
Results within 1 mile of Bellevue
Verified

1 of 14

Avalon
Avalon
6 Units Available
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1047 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9 Ocenas Ave
9 Ocenas Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
Functional and convenient 1BR/1 Bath in Bellevue! This first-floor apartment features hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with dishwasher, off-street parking, and more! Property Highlights: - ATTACHED GARAGE Parking Spot & Off-Street Driveway Spot

1 of 21

Brighton Heights
Brighton Heights
1 Unit Available
1803 Davis Avenue Unit 1
1803 Davis Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Newly Renovated 3 Bed, 1 Bath Apartment! Convenient to Downtown, CCAC, The Rivers Casino, Allegheny General Hospital, Brighton Heights Park, Phipps Conservatory.
Results within 5 miles of Bellevue
Verified

1 of 14

Fairywood
Fairywood
31 Units Available
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$905
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
Verified

1 of 13

Northshore
Northshore
15 Units Available
Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1154 sqft
Luxury apartments in Pittsburgh's North Shore neighborhood, close to shops and restaurants, just off I-279 HOV. Features include a heated pool and fitness center. Each unit has its own laundry facilities and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
33 Units Available
Club at North Hills
700 Duncan Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
994 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with full appliance set, walk-in closets and wood burning fireplaces. Residents can enjoy the community clubhouse, heated pool, basketball and tennis courts, and gym. Located just east of Route 19.
Verified

1 of 8

Troy Hill
$
Troy Hill
31 Units Available
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1542 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Verified

1 of 4

Downtown Pittsburgh
Downtown Pittsburgh
4 Units Available
The Venue
625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$2,835
1890 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Venue in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Duquesne Heights
Duquesne Heights
3 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1411 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments; we provide a better living experience. Centrally located atop Mount Washington, Grandview Pointe combines a prestigious address with luxury living.
Verified

1 of 38

Strip District
Strip District
17 Units Available
Edge 1909
1909 Waterfront Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,314
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the Strip District close to museums, shops and restaurants. Community features a club room, dog park and panoramic views. Units have white quartz countertops, high ceilings and solar shades.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
8 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Verified

1 of 41

Banksville
$
Banksville
31 Units Available
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1028 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Highland Village
450 Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1550 sqft
Homes with modern kitchens, private balconies, kitchen islands, and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has covered parking for residents. Less than 20 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Verified

1 of 43

Downtown Pittsburgh
$
Downtown Pittsburgh
39 Units Available
The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,117
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,138
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1125 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Penn Station and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Apartments feature amenities like hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Luxury community includes parking, valet service and gym.
Verified

1 of 34

South Shore
$
South Shore
61 Units Available
Glasshouse Pittsburgh
160 East Station Square Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1220 sqft
Call Pittsburgh's South Shore your new home. At Glasshouse Pittsburgh, weve got amazing views, meticulous service and luxurious amenities, all within an 8 minute walk to Downtown.
Verified

1 of 15

Downtown Pittsburgh
$
Downtown Pittsburgh
5 Units Available
The Clark Building
717 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
970 sqft
A 1920s building with modern apartments in Pittsburgh. The Clark Building has apartments with modern kitchens, energy-efficient AC and heating, and expansive windows. Controlled entry, fully equipped fitness center, roof deck lounge area.
Verified

1 of 18

Eighth and Penn
731 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
28 Units Available
Eighth and Penn
731 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,165
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1205 sqft
Designed by master architects and built with premium materials, finishes, and amenities, our downtown Pittsburgh apartments offer an impressive amount of space.
Verified

1 of 3

Downtown Pittsburgh
Downtown Pittsburgh
2 Units Available
908 PENN AVE
908 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
510 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
864 sqft
Downtown Pittsburgh living in a historic building. Apartments have original brick walls with updated kitchens and nine-foot ceilings. Private laundry in all units. All tenants have access to the rooftop lounge and Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified

1 of 13

Downtown Pittsburgh
Downtown Pittsburgh
3 Units Available
201 Stanwix
201 Stanwix St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartment building with high-end interiors. Overlooking Gateway Center Park in Pittsburgh, close to Gateway Metro Station and Market Square shops and restaurants. Residents have access to fitness center and off-street parking.
Verified

1 of 18

Downtown Pittsburgh
Downtown Pittsburgh
Contact for Availability
The Residences at the Alcoa Building
611 William Penn Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Luxury apartments in downtown Pittsburgh near the Three Rivers and I-579. Units have high ceilings and stone counters. Hardwood floors. Community amenities include shuffleboard, pool table and 24-hour gym.

1 of 21

Downtown Pittsburgh
Downtown Pittsburgh
1 Unit Available
820 Liberty Ave Unit 5
820 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$6,750
This fully-restored, historic, 1880s building is Pittsburgh living at its finest.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bellevue, PA

Finding an apartment in Bellevue that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

