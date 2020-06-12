/
2 bedroom apartments
107 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sherwood, OR
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
4 Units Available
Creekview Crossing
21759 Southwest Cedar Brook Way, Sherwood, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1008 sqft
Creekview Crossing is a unique property designed to foster a sense of community while providing the modern, private home you seek.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
6 Units Available
Cannery Row
22550 SW Highland Dr, Sherwood, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
985 sqft
Near Snyder Park in Old Town Sherwood. Updated interiors with granite countertops, newer appliances and lots of storage. On-site gym, bike storage and parking. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
2 Units Available
Sunfield Lakes Apartments
16100 SW Century Dr, Sherwood, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1064 sqft
Come home to Sunfield Lakes, an intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in the charming town of Sherwood, Oregon our apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 05:31pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
1 Unit Available
16718 South West Gleneagle Drive
16718 SW Gleneagle Dr, Sherwood, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
970 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bed 2 bath apartment in Sherwood. 970 sq feet, new laminate hardwoods throughout the living room. Updated bathroom and new tub surround. Water/Sewer/Trash included in the rent.
Results within 5 miles of Sherwood
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
Maybeck at the Bend
13830 SW Chinn Ln, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
859 sqft
Conveniently located near Bridgeport Village mall. Also close to Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with fully equipped kitchens and oversized patios or balconies. Furnished apartments available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Wilsonville
16 Units Available
Canyon Creek Apartment Villages
26310 SW Canyon Creek Rd, Wilsonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
887 sqft
Recent renovations of apartments include quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Extra storage and washers/dryers in units. Pool and 24-hour gym available. Close to I-5, Argyle Square Shopping Center, and Canyon Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
12 Units Available
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
974 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
13 Units Available
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
906 sqft
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
23 Units Available
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
789 sqft
Near I-5. A modern, upscale community with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, clubhouse area and basketball court. A garage is available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
14 Units Available
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1026 sqft
This downtown property is within walking distance of the Tigard Farmers Market, and nearby biking trails lead straight to Portland. This green community offers two rooftop decks and a fitness center. Garage parking on site.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Murray Hill
28 Units Available
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
912 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
17 Units Available
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
860 sqft
Environmentally aware apartment complex features valet service, coffee bar, fire pit and 24-hour gym. With easy access to the SW Pacific Highway. Expect rooms with stainless steel finishes and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
Murray Hill
8 Units Available
Progress Terrace
12230 SW Horizon Blvd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1008 sqft
Cable-ready units with patio/balcony and air conditioning. Located just off Tri City Beach Road near Texas Avenue and Alexander Drive. Gated community with a pool, sundeck, business center, and BBQ facilities. Spanish speaking staff.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:54pm
Wilsonville
15 Units Available
Terrene at the Grove
8890 SW Ash Meadows Cir, Wilsonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
986 sqft
New luxury 1-4 bedroom apartments. Just minutes from I-5. Walk-in closets, granite counters and patio/balcony. Units with fireplace available. Community has swimming pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Wilsonville
17 Units Available
Domaine at Villebois
28900 SW Villebois Dr, Wilsonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1023 sqft
Domaine at Villebois apartments in Wilsonville, OR offers many ways to connect, relax and recharge.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
21 Units Available
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
988 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Wilsonville
10 Units Available
Jory Trail
8750 SW Ash Meadows Rd, Wilsonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1064 sqft
Located just minutes from Wilsonville Fun Center, I-5 and I-205. Apartments include extra storage, granite countertops and built-in microwaves. Community features lush landscaping, fitness center and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Murray Hill
17 Units Available
Sofi at Murrayhill
11103 SW Davies Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1072 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances and custom finishes. Community includes a cafe, pool, and playground. Close to all the fun at Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center. Near Scholls Ferry Road (SR 210).
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
Murray Hill
25 Units Available
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
979 sqft
Close to Murray Scholls Town Center and Northview Park, just off Scholls Ferry Rd. Pet-friendly community with walking/biking trails, a pool, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 12
11 Units Available
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
986 sqft
Come see our beautiful newly renovated apartment homes in the exclusive community of Bull Mountain. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Tigard, OR are well-appointed and very comfortable.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
13 Units Available
Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1106 sqft
Recently renovated units with a fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Located between Tualatin Rd, Hazelbrook Rd and Hwy 99. In an award-winning school district. Near Jurgens Park, Tualatin Community Park and the Tualatin Library.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Murray Hill
7 Units Available
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
977 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 7
1 Unit Available
Creekside Commons
7645 Southwest Bonita Road, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Call for our January specials and make your new home at our beautiful creekside property located in Tigard, OR. Assigned parking and on-site laundry facilities make this your ideal Tigard choice! Close to shopping, bus lines and Bonita Park.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
Murray Hill
6 Units Available
Trillium Woods
15480 Southwest Bunting Street, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
958 sqft
Your New Home Awaits. Brand new and beautiful are the words to describe Trillium Woods, Beaverton's newest apartment community. We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments homes that feature state of the art finishes.
