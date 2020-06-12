Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Klamath Falls, OR with balcony

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
625 Wildland Dr
625 Wildland Drive, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2176 sqft
Spacious Home - Four bedroom, two and half bath home. Home has a open floor plan. Living area with gas fireplace, kitchen has granite countertops, six burner gas stove, dishwasher and pantry. Laundry room and half bath downstairs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
28 Nevada Street
28 Nevada Street, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$800
876 sqft
Middle unit in 8-plex complex - NEW OFFERING: Zero rent increase with a 24 month lease. $0 increase with a signed 24 months lease plus half off your second month rent for any move-in by June 15, 2020. Super cute 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
415 Upham St
415 Upham Street, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$850
775 sqft
415 Upham St Available 06/30/20 415 Upham St - Available for Viewing after 6/2/2020. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, House, Range, Fridge, Washer, Dryer, Natural Gas Heat, Carport, Deck, Carpet and Tile flooring. Partially Furnished. Owner pays garbage only.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2908 Front St
2908 Front Street, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1455 sqft
2908 Front Street - Fully Furnished Condo by the Lake - FURNISHED 2 Bed 1.5 Bath condo on the lake. Range, Fridge, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer, Storage, garage, patio, two upper decks. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. $1,100.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
32 Nevada Street
32 Nevada St, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$800
876 sqft
Middle unit in 8-plex complex - NEW OFFERING: Zero rent increase with a 24 month lease. $0 increase with a signed 24 months lease plus half off your second month rent for any move-in by May 15, 2020. Super cute 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2904 Front Street
2904 Front Street, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2047 sqft
Harbor Isles Condo - Great condo on the water in Harbor Isles Subdivision. Stunning vies of the lake for large back patio area. Home has 3 full bedrooms plus an office/den with detached garage and storage rooms.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
815 Lytton Street
815 Lytton St, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom duplex - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex unit with carport and extra storage. Home has newer carpet installed, electric heat and washer/dryer hookups. Absolutely no smoking in or around the home. No pets or caged animals.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
34 Nevada Street
34 Nevada St, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$800
876 sqft
End unit in 8-plex complex - $0 rent increase with a signed 24 month lease, plus half off your second month rent for any move-in by April 30 , 2020! Don't miss out on this amazing offer! Super cute 2 bedroom, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Klamath Falls

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2852 Glacier Drive
2852 Glacier Dr, Klamath County, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
1808 sqft
Built in 2015 4 bdrm, 2 bath home in Henley Area, fenced yard, large deck.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4005 Shasta Way
4005 Shasta Way, Altamont, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2400 sqft
4005 Shasta Way Available 06/30/20 4005 Shasta Way - 4+ Bedroom, 2 Bath, Home, Range, Fridge, Dishwasher, Disposal, Formal Living Room, Variety of flooring styles including some tile and hardwood, Large 2 Car Garage, Deck, Storage, Irrigation,

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
4520 Bristol Ave Apt 117
4520 Bristol Avenue, Altamont, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$784
1041 sqft
Ground floor end Unit with three bedrooms. Quiet complex located off of Bristol Ave in the South Suburbs. 1, 2 or 3 bedroom units depending on availability.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2444 Redwood Drive
2444 Redwood Drive, Klamath County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1838 sqft
2444 Redwood Drive Available 06/12/20 Nice home in good neighborhood - Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home with attached garage, living and family rooms, large deck and fully fenced back yard. Absolutely no smoking in or around the home.
City Guide for Klamath Falls, OR

Greetings, Oregonians, and welcome to apartmentlist.com, the one-stop online shop for all your Klamath Falls apartment hunting needs! An up-and-coming little city of roughly 20,000 proud and happy residents (nope, not a single Debby Downer here), Klamath Falls plays host to some of the Beaver State’s most attractive and affordable rentals. Looking to land the perfecto apartment in K-Falls? Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because there’s a purty darn good chance this little apartment ...

You know how they say it’s better to own than rent? Well, not in Klamath Falls, where real estate prices continue to soar while cheap apartments, townhomes, and houses for rent remain widely available. A variety of rental homes in modern, family-friendly neighborhoods go for between $500 and $700. Many of these properties come equipped with modern interiors, covered parking, some utilities included, furnished rooms, scenic views, and more So, you can look forward to enjoying some super sweet amenities without worrying about breaking the bank.

Planning on introducing a furry four-legged roommate to your new place? Sounds like you need a pet friendly apartment rental in Klamath Falls. Fortunately, pet friendly apartments and houses for rent are available in abundance in the city, although some apartment managers charge pet owners an extra $25 - $50 bucks in rent each month (or a comparable one-time fee). Same goes for furnished apartments and short term lease deals.

Are you worried about ending up on the proverbial wrong side of the tracks in Klamath Falls? Well, don’t worry too terribly much. Crime rates in Klamath Falls are well below the national average, and there’s no such thing as an off-limits danger zone in this city. In other words, whether you find your dream apartment in the Rocky Point area, Pelican City, the Algoma/Olene neighborhood, or anywhere else in Klamath Falls, you won’t have to worry about getting mugged, robbed, carjacked, squirted with a water gun, or waylaid by sneaky Oregonian ninjas (hey, it happens in other cities). Even in the somewhat less affluent neighborhoods near the older city center, violent crime is extremely rare. Still, use common sense and try to become familiar with a neighborhood before committing to any apartment listings in Klamath Falls.

A fast-growing city boasting a strong local economy, some of the Pacific Northwest’s cheapest apartments, as well as plenty to do for families, yuppies, kids, and retirees alike, Klamath Falls may just be the perfect place for folks like you to call home. So, what are you waiting for? Start checking out the listings and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Klamath Falls, OR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Klamath Falls renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

