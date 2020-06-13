Apartment List
/
OR
/
happy valley
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:16 AM

183 Apartments for rent in Happy Valley, OR with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
$
Rock Creek
7 Units Available
Sunridge Terrace
14712 Southeast Misty Drive, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,375
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
936 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops, oversized soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Ample community offerings, including a basketball court, a playground and pet stations. Close to I-205. Play sports at nearby Hood View Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southgate
14 Units Available
Latitude
11282 SE Causey Cir, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,385
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,934
1565 sqft
Multiple floor plans, with amenities including a dog washing station, resort-style pool, bike repair station, and modern fitness center. Close to 3-Creeks Recreational Area and North Clackamas Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southgate
21 Units Available
Riverwalk at Happy Valley
8640 SE Causey Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,259
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1150 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, fitness center, spa and sauna, and more. Apartments have bathtubs, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer. Located close to War Veterans Memorial Freeway, 3-Creeks Natural Area and I-205.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rock Creek
4 Units Available
Sunnyside Village
13674 SE 145th Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1176 sqft
Enjoy views of Mt Hood at this apartment complex, also a short distance from Clackamas Town Center. Features boutique kitchens, in-unit laundry, and extra storage space. Community amenities include clubhouse and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Sunnyside
6 Units Available
The Preserve at Sunnyside
13300 SE 122nd Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1208 sqft
Resort-like community near James Abele Park. Recently renovated with updated appliances, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a remodeled fitness center, pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
$
Southgate
4 Units Available
Reflections at Happy Valley
8800 SE Causey Loop, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,010
536 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located complex mere miles from downtown Portland. Proximity to I-205 a plus for commuters. Air conditioning, fireplaces and walk-in closets in units. Dogs and cats allowed. Pool and gym on site.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd
11667 Southeast Aerie Crescent Road, Happy Valley, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2817 sqft
Stunning Happy Valley Home near Eagles Landing Golf Course - 11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd, Happy Valley. $2,595/Month $2,595/Deposit Very nicely maintained, 3 bedroom home in Eagles Landing. Beautiful neighborhood and fantastic location.
Results within 1 mile of Happy Valley
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunnyside
6 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
10764 Southeast Sunnyside Road, Clackamas County, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,334
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1098 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
We are blocks away from the prestigious Clackamas Town Center. Our oversized one, two and four bedroom apartments feature walkout patios or decks (based on which apartment you choose) and offer extra storage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Clackamas
3 Units Available
The Crossings
16500 Southeast 82nd Drive, Clackamas County, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Crossings offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Conveniently located off of I-205 and Highway 212. We are across the street from Fred Meyers on 82nd drive, and only miles from Clackamas Town Center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sunnyside
4 Units Available
Townhomes with a View
9840 Southeast Talbert Street, Clackamas County, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,395
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tucked off the beaten path of bustling Clackamas, Townhomes with a View allows residents to dwell in quiet nature while having the convenience of living just off I-205.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
13552 SE Almond Dr
13552 Southeast Almond Drive, Clackamas County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1763 sqft
Newer 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Story Home on Quiet, Treelined Street. Kitchen Features Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Range, Refrigerator & Microwave, Granite Countertops and Large Pantry. Fireplace, Natural Light and Beautiful Raised Deck.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
9854 SE Talbert Dr
9854 Southeast Talbert Street, Clackamas County, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,350
761 sqft
9854 SE Talbert Dr Available 06/19/20 Charming 1BD* 1BTH* Condo Minutes From Mt Talbert Nature Park! **Great Location!** - ***MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!*** * Living room is spacious w/ large windows letting in natural light * Living has slider door

1 of 44

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Rock Creek
1 Unit Available
15713 SE Summit Rock Way
15713 Southeast Summit Rock Way, Damascus, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2561 sqft
4 bedroom Damascus home - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Damascus home for rent. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large fenced backyard with deck perfect for summer BBQ. Garage is attached with extra room for storage.
Results within 5 miles of Happy Valley
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Lents
8 Units Available
Scott Mountain
7828 SE Aspen Summit Dr, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,110
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1157 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Homes have open-concept floor plan, washer/dryer and private patio balcony. 24-hour fitness center, resort-inspired pool and sport court.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
Richmond
9 Units Available
Tabor View Lofts
2655 Southeast 50th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,120
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
638 sqft
Community amenities at this property include controlled access, 24-hour fitness center and reserved parking. Apartments have in-unit laundry, USB charging outlets and high ceilings. Ivon Street Park and Eastport Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
Rockwood
11 Units Available
The Nash
224 SE 188th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,030
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the comfort and style youve been searching for at The Nash Apartments! We offer spacious apartment homes at an incredible value. The Nash is conveniently located in Gresham, Oregon, just outside of Portland.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Holly Brook
20 Units Available
Lumina Apartments
2700 W Powell Blvd, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,191
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1019 sqft
Modern apartments near U.S. Route 26 and Southwest Park. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry. Green community with sauna, tennis court and courtyard. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:02am
$
Richmond
6 Units Available
The Fifty at Division
4975 Southeast Division Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,155
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly constructed, this apartment community in southeast Portland features a pet-washing station, a 24-hour gym and a rooftop deck. The homes have in-unit laundry, built-in USB charging outlets and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
$
Gresham-Southwest
11 Units Available
Powell Valley Apartments
1500 SW Pleasant View Dr, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Powell Valley Farms in Gresham, Oregon! Nestled in the heart of Gresham, Powell Valley Farms offers you high-quality amenities and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Clackamette Park
17 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Gladstone
20 Units Available
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,199
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1274 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Barclay Hills
7 Units Available
Barclay Village
775 Cascade St, Oregon City, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1011 sqft
Barclay Village is located at 775 Cascade St Oregon City, OR and is managed by VPM Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Gresham-Northwest
13 Units Available
Springwater Crossing
1132 NW Birdsdale Ave, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$2,193
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,844
1537 sqft
Springwater Crossing offers one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom townhomes in pastoral Gresham Oregon, the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge and the World Class Mt. Hood Ski and recreation area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hazelwood
17 Units Available
Russellville Commons
10320 SE Pine St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,183
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1348 sqft
Prime Portland location close to public transportation, I-84 and I-205. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded features. Community has a fitness center, year-round spa and heated swimming pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Happy Valley, OR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Happy Valley renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Happy Valley 1 BedroomsHappy Valley 2 BedroomsHappy Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHappy Valley 3 BedroomsHappy Valley Accessible Apartments
Happy Valley Apartments with BalconyHappy Valley Apartments with GarageHappy Valley Apartments with GymHappy Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHappy Valley Apartments with Move-in Specials
Happy Valley Apartments with ParkingHappy Valley Apartments with PoolHappy Valley Apartments with Washer-DryerHappy Valley Dog Friendly ApartmentsHappy Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WA
Five Corners, WAOak Grove, ORFour Corners, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sunnyside
Rock Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University