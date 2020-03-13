1053 Broadway Street

Amenities

Available is this totally renovated furnished 2 bedroom upstairs apartment with new furnace, new roof, new washer and dryer, new floors and new cabinetry. This clean and quiet apartment has central air conditioning, Dish Washer, New Refrigerator and Range, New Hot Water Tank and Garbage Disposal. Washer and dryer included and in heated laundry room. Electric, gas, water, garbage and sewage costs are included in the rent. Call Harvey Goodman Property Management at 740-695-3131

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.