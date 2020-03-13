All apartments in Martins Ferry
1053 Broadway Street
Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:29 PM

1053 Broadway Street

1053 Broadway Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 891049
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1053 Broadway Street, Martins Ferry, OH 43935

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available is this totally renovated furnished 2 bedroom upstairs apartment with new furnace, new roof, new washer and dryer, new floors and new cabinetry. This clean and quiet apartment has central air conditioning, Dish Washer, New Refrigerator and Range, New Hot Water Tank and Garbage Disposal. Washer and dryer included and in heated laundry room. Electric, gas, water, garbage and sewage costs are included in the rent. Call Harvey Goodman Property Management at 740-695-3131
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1053 Broadway Street have any available units?
1053 Broadway Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1053 Broadway Street have?
Some of 1053 Broadway Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1053 Broadway Street currently offering any rent specials?
1053 Broadway Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1053 Broadway Street pet-friendly?
No, 1053 Broadway Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martins Ferry.
Does 1053 Broadway Street offer parking?
No, 1053 Broadway Street does not offer parking.
Does 1053 Broadway Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1053 Broadway Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1053 Broadway Street have a pool?
No, 1053 Broadway Street does not have a pool.
Does 1053 Broadway Street have accessible units?
No, 1053 Broadway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1053 Broadway Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1053 Broadway Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1053 Broadway Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1053 Broadway Street has units with air conditioning.
