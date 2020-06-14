125 Apartments for rent in Garfield Heights, OH with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Garfield Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean... Read Guide >

Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
9504 S Highland Ave
9504 South Highland Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1100 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom colonial with central air in Garfield Heighgts. Renovated kitchen with new appliances and formal dining room. 3 bedrooms upstairs with hardwood floors throughout. Partially finished basement and 2 car garage.

Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
13416 Granger Road
13416 Granger Road, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1186 sqft
To Schedule A Viewing Click The Link Below https://homes.rently.

Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
10901 Elmwood Ave
10901 Elmwood Avenue, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1481 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Garfield Heights. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
Lee - Miles
1 Unit Available
4404 E. 156th St. Down
4404 East 156th Street, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$710
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom Down Unit - Lee-Miles - Property Id: 156099 Recently renovated 1 bedroom & bathroom, living room and dining room lower unit. Unit will be available to rent June 1, 2020.

Corlett
1 Unit Available
3918 E 147th St.
3918 East 147th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$947
1680 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Cape Cod Home close to high schools - Beautiful & recently remodeled spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Cape Cod Home.

1 Unit Available
5201 Theodore St
5201 Theodore Street, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1343 sqft
You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom.

1 Unit Available
5463 Clement Avenue
5463 Clement Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1120 sqft
To Schedule a Viewing Click The Link Below: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1916986?source=marketing Freshly painted,with a mix of wood floors and new carpet, this home offers a large kitchen with eat-in area.
$
Buckeye - Shaker
3 Units Available
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$684
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$758
800 sqft
Enjoy a top-notch living experience specifically catered to you. With the widest variety of floor plans available in the area, from studios to three-bedrooms, you're bound to fin the perfect newly-renovated luxury suite for you.
Mercer
7 Units Available
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
$
University Circle
8 Units Available
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1144 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1686 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
$
University Circle
4 Units Available
Park Lane Villa
10510 Park Ln, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Cleveland's vibrant University Circle neighborhood, near universities, museums and health care. Recently restored 1920s-era building with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. All units include fireplaces, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Furnished units available. Garage.
Mercer
6 Units Available
Fairway-Marchmont Terrace
3310 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1114 sqft
Situated at 3310 & 3270 Warrensville Center Rd., this beautiful complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a full appliance package, onsite laundry facilities, short-term lease options and more.
Buckeye - Shaker
12 Units Available
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$694
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
888 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
Moreland
16 Units Available
Moreland Manor
15715 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$710
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1100 sqft
This community offers one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Just minutes from dining, shopping, and entertainment, these units offer a series of convenient amenities, including covered parking, close proximity to the bus line and more.
Mercer
6 Units Available
Golfview Apartments
3363 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
850 sqft
Close to I-271 and public transit in the area, these homes feature modern appliances in kitchens and spacious floor plans. Common amenities include covered parking, a clubhouse and convenient online payment facility.
Tremont
3 Units Available
Wagner Awning Building
2658 Scranton Road, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,200
636 sqft
Located in Tremont, the Wagner Awning building was built in 1895 and had continuously served as s sewing factory, manufacturing everything from tents for American soldiers to awnings for Clevelands biggest buildings until 2015.
Coventry Village
2 Units Available
The Manor
2753 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$690
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Coventry Village and within walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Within minutes to Case Western Reserve. This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity

1 Unit Available
2008 Rossmoor Rd
2008 Rossmoor Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Large 4Bd/2B Cleveland Heights 3-Story @ Cane Park - Property Id: 126256 *OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY (6/14) 1:00-2:30PM | PLEASE CONTACT JANE @ janee311@gmail.

Mercer
1 Unit Available
20438 Almar Dr.
20438 Almar Drive, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Rent or Rent to Own w/ Low Downpayment - Property Id: 295209 Beautifully updated single-family home near Van Aken and minuets from downtown Shaker Heights; boasting a large front porch overlooking a quiet street with large trees and elegant

Shaker Lakes
1 Unit Available
2594 Colchester Rd,
2594 Colchester Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
5 Bedrooms
$1,295
Available 06/15/20 5 bed, 2 1/2 bath minutes to University & Hospital - Property Id: 219059 Large 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom apartment with off street parking and garage in quiet, desirable Cleveland Heights neighborhood.

Moreland
1 Unit Available
15700 Van Aken Blvd 17
15700 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
South Shaker - Property Id: 271088 Classic Shaker Hts Apt ,, hard wood floors, A/C, Easy access to Cleveland Clinic, University Hospital, see web site; SouthShaker.com Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Grant Deming District
1 Unit Available
2102 Stillman Road
2102 Stillman Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Spacious and newly renovated first floor unit in Cleveland Heights right off of Cedar Road with lots of natural light. Comes with 2 bedrooms and a sun room which can be used as a third bedroom.

University Heights
1 Unit Available
3593 Raymont Blvd
3593 Raymont Boulevard, University Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
University Hts 4BR COMPLETELY REMODELED! - Completely renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Spacious with over 1800 square feet of living space. Completely remodeled kitchen with new cabinets with eat in space with appliances.

Old Brooklyn
1 Unit Available
4271 W 30th St
4271 West 30th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1392 sqft
This charming 2 story colonial house built in the 1930's is the perfect family home in the lively Old Brooklyn neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Garfield Heights, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Garfield Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

